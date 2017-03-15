The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x07
Challenge - Roll With The Punches
In guy/girl pairs, get on wheel and start to roll.
They get points by how many rotations they can stay on for, with a max time of 3 minutes.
Champions elimination challenge. Best champ woman and man are safe from elimination.
Champions win
Team Bank Accounts
Underdogs: $ 10,000
Champions: $ 10,000
Laurel and Johnny are safe from elimination.
Nominations by Laurel and Johnny
Zach and Cara Maria
Nominations by Champ team
Ashley K and Darrell
The Fortress - Pole Wrestle
Both players must hold pole with both hands and must wrestle it out of the opponents hands.
Best out of 3 wins.
Eliminated
Ashley K and Zach
And omg at the preview for the season or whatever. I thought Laurel might not be straight but I'm nhf her hooking up with Nicole and her internalized misogyny or whatever u wanna call it.
Buuuut... his history of being a complete dick is just too long. I still waver on who I dislike more between him and Bananas.
Also, I still can't with Nicole's accent.
Last night Wes tweeted that he was watching and I was thinking how much I would have loved to see him on this season with Darrell and CT. He wouldn't have let Bananas pull that bs last night.
Bye Zack - you will always be scum who called women inferior swamp donkeys! There are so many other guys who should have been chosen for the champs instead of him.
this looks scary as fuck tho idg how so many people are like generally comfortable with doing challenges that comine water and heights, idk i thought that was generally a terrifying thing for most people lmao
and jenna is so beyond pathetic i was starting to like her but her just sitting around and crying about zach and this supposed rumor of something that happened when they weren't even together was just too much. and lol @ his not giving a shit
i love ashley k </3 and holy shit darrell is so fine and chill and looks so much younger than he is im shook and so glad he took down that piece of shit zach
I remember how much of a douche he was, and I think Jenna could do better. I don't want to see her crying over him, I want to her move on.
jenna and zach were awful, zach needs to never come back and jenna needs to take a long break after this one
i love darrell, he has no time for tj's leading questions lmao. and i love laurel, she looks great this season. i wonder how awks next week will be for her to see - i still can't believe she's with nicole, she could do so much better