The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x07




Challenge - Roll With The Punches
In guy/girl pairs, get on wheel and start to roll.
They get points by how many rotations they can stay on for, with a max time of 3 minutes.
Champions elimination challenge. Best champ woman and man are safe from elimination.


Champions win
Team Bank Accounts
Underdogs: $ 10,000
Champions: $ 10,000

Laurel and Johnny are safe from elimination.

Nominations by Laurel and Johnny
Zach and Cara Maria


Nominations by Champ team
Ashley K and Darrell


The Fortress - Pole Wrestle
Both players must hold pole with both hands and must wrestle it out of the opponents hands.
Best out of 3 wins.


Eliminated
Ashley K and Zach



