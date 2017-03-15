The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x07

bye zach Reply

Thread

Link

YAS I was glad to see Darrell kick Zach off. Johnny next pls!



And omg at the preview for the season or whatever. I thought Laurel might not be straight but I'm nhf her hooking up with Nicole and her internalized misogyny or whatever u wanna call it. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish mtv uploaded the preview on youtube or something, i miss them a lot of the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte nicole is trash and oh @ cara leading nicole on/engaging just for the hell of it/attention nagl sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH yeah that made me mad too. She seems so desperate for attention now, idk if she wanted it more from Nicole or everyone else watching her flirt with her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I saw someone post last week, or the week before, that they were dating so I was kind of expecting to see Laurel/Nicole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay no more zach/jenna drama Reply

Thread

Link

Not here for zach's transparent ass redemption edit. Glad he's gone. The last big redemption edit I can remember was CT's some years back. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like Zach has been less assholish this season and he actually competed decently.



Buuuut... his history of being a complete dick is just too long. I still waver on who I dislike more between him and Bananas.



Also, I still can't with Nicole's accent.



Edited at 2017-03-15 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

also, anyone else on the challenge's subreddit and see the stuff about kellyanne and adam? poor girl :\ Reply

Thread

Link

What happened? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KellyAnn did instagram live and said that MTV never shows how annoying and disgusting Adam is and then said she's gonna be very honest about him, she denied him numerous times and had no interest in him, so one night when she got so hammered that she was passed out she woke up to find out that they hooked up. She didnt even remember it and she was upset cause when she was sober she denied him numerous times so he took advantage of her being shit faced drunk. On top of that he went around telling all the guys and bragging about it and that really pissed her off and he made up lies about her also, so she literally hates him. He still to this day brags about banging her and lies about stuff so she has considered getting a restraining order on him but she doesn't wanna go through all that. She also said he did the same thing to Jen, and thats why she hates him too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is so beyond disgusting. MTV sucks for giving him such a good edit when he's slime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG. Yikes. Has be been banned from the show? I remember Kenny & Evan being banned because of Tonya and the toothbrush thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the user above said. you can read more about it here and here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was so awesome to see Darrell compete again. I really missed the guy.



Last night Wes tweeted that he was watching and I was thinking how much I would have loved to see him on this season with Darrell and CT. He wouldn't have let Bananas pull that bs last night. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad Zach is gone so I can go back to aiming all my hate at Johnny, although I can't hate on that move he pulled last night. You'd think after all these years some of these people would learn to recognize when they're being played, especially by Bananas. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad Ashley is gone. Tbh it really bothered me that she was even there? Like we couldn't get ANY other girl champion than this person that like no one even remembered/recognized. Happy Darrell is staying and that we can stop with the bullshit "look what a decent human Zach actually is" edits. Reply

Thread

Link

so glad to see zach gone. i still can't believe that people will call out bananas for being a manipulator but fall for it anyway time after time. not here for this nicole cara/laurel nonsense either Reply

Thread

Link

the people i wanted to stay stayed! and go darrell! that was impressive! Reply

Thread

Link

i don't want to spoil myself for once bc im watching the episode rn but ashley k is SO pretty and seems so sweet and i cant believe she and dario are together irl rn Reply

Thread

Link

are they?! i wanted to creep their igs but they're private and i don't have one lol. they're both very attractive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas! lol i recently requested to follow her so i could see the pics and she has really recent ones of him omg so cute. idk why i have such a soft spot for her she just seems so chill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Darrell is the GOAT! I guarantee if he hadn't been gone for so many years he would have racked up more wins than Bananas for sure.



Bye Zack - you will always be scum who called women inferior swamp donkeys! There are so many other guys who should have been chosen for the champs instead of him. Reply

Thread

Link

dying @ bananas and laurel making the challenge look like a stroll on a hamster wheel, im shook



this looks scary as fuck tho idg how so many people are like generally comfortable with doing challenges that comine water and heights, idk i thought that was generally a terrifying thing for most people lmao Reply

Thread

Link

im gonna stop using this as a tumblr but oMG the shane and CT syncing and teamwork melted my HEART Reply

Thread

Link

that was cute with the fist pump at the end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ashley is pathetic lmao i couldn't believe how insane she went over cara and hunter having a casual conversation like bye???? she acts like they're married or something and even if they were that's not grounds to lose your mind wtf



and jenna is so beyond pathetic i was starting to like her but her just sitting around and crying about zach and this supposed rumor of something that happened when they weren't even together was just too much. and lol @ his not giving a shit



i love ashley k </3 and holy shit darrell is so fine and chill and looks so much younger than he is im shook and so glad he took down that piece of shit zach



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Zach is gone and now I know God is real :') and jesus, I thought Jenna was a little smarter than this... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad Zach is gone.



I remember how much of a douche he was, and I think Jenna could do better. I don't want to see her crying over him, I want to her move on. Reply

Thread

Link