Dr. Drew praises Ben Affleck's rehab announcement!
Addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky spoke out about Ben Affleck's confession that he just wrapped a 2 week stint in rehab. Dr. Drew told Sirius XM host Jenny Hutt that Affleck's admission may help lots of people!
Dr. Drew said, “We don’t know what happened but he’s (Ben) talking about it matter of factly, God bless him! Just like if he said he went in and got his appendix out. That’s absolutely how people should approach this. It’s like “Hey, I’m getting care, I’m moving on, I’m going to make some movies..” or whatever it is! It’s just part of his medical management. And he had a crisis, a slip, a whatever, and he’s talking about it. Good for him! There’s no better way to reduce stigma and shame then to have medical treatment of addiction take its place along side of other medical treatment.”
Source http://www.naughtygossip.com/just-jenny/d
that's a great pic of him, OP. wish he had never got those filllers
or at least i hope thats the case and hes not being pressured by studio heads to "recover" as fast as possible so he can get back to work...
*obviously* things weren't 100% good in his situation or he wouldn't have been using whatever he was using or doing whatever he was doing. I would say the dr. Drew should know that every person's recovery is different. But obviously he isn't the greatest Dr.
Personally being a recovering addict of 3 years 6 months 15 days sober off of all mind-altering substances including my drug of choice heroin. I just hope that he takes the time that he needs for himself and his children to really get better, he doesn't just need to start jumping into the movies again immediately to make everything *okay*. But that's just this recovering addict's opinion.