Dr. Drew praises Ben Affleck's rehab announcement!

That's being too generous tbh Reply

dr drew better stay away from ben!



that's a great pic of him, OP. wish he had never got those filllers Reply

someone posted this on twitter and it's kind of crazy how much of a difference a few months can make. glad he finally got some help, because even people (like us) who have no idea what goes on in his day to day life saw the physical difference. Reply

What he looks worse on the right Reply

lol mte Reply

That's the point - he has been drinking a bunch since then and that's why he looked like shit in january Reply

its kinda hard to tell in this pic imo but i know what you are talking about. i remember when matthew perry was going though his rehab and ppl would go he look so much better when he was skinny but when he was bloated due to his detox/rehab ppl would bash his looks. Reply

yeah matthew perry is a good example as well. i just thought it was interesting because he looks so disheveled in the january picture compared to the other one. and this was a bit after he was pictured with that "detox nurse", so the timeline makes sense as to why he's looking a mess. Reply

mte. dont people look bloated when they are trying to stop drinking? Reply

um he looks like shit in january Reply

Omg Reply

i loathe dr. drew Reply

I miss early loveline dr drew Reply

2 weeks? I didn't know rehab stays were so short. Reply

Seriously. I thought they were usually a month, at the very least. Reply

hes probably continuing with an outpatient program.



or at least i hope thats the case and hes not being pressured by studio heads to "recover" as fast as possible so he can get back to work... Reply

yes im also worried about studio pressure Reply

Sounds more like a detox to me. Reply

good for Ben. dr. drew can miss me trying to get relevance from ben's issues when I'm almost positive they have never spoken about it. Reply

dr drew is such trash Reply

I wish he still looked like that but that pic is years old. What a pity.



I was indifferent to him, but I watched gone girl and I kinda dislike him now? Lol Reply

Dr. Drew spouting trash. While it is true that when you come out of rehab that you do need to continue to have support and keep yourself busy, those quotes up there that he had made it sound like he should just go back to live like everything is exactly the same.



*obviously* things weren't 100% good in his situation or he wouldn't have been using whatever he was using or doing whatever he was doing. I would say the dr. Drew should know that every person's recovery is different. But obviously he isn't the greatest Dr.



Personally being a recovering addict of 3 years 6 months 15 days sober off of all mind-altering substances including my drug of choice heroin. I just hope that he takes the time that he needs for himself and his children to really get better, he doesn't just need to start jumping into the movies again immediately to make everything *okay*. But that's just this recovering addict's opinion. Reply

congrats on ur sobriety! Reply

