Hmmmmmm. Will this be good......

Nevermind. Clothes look boring as hell. Not even "classic boring". Just boring.

XS - 3X



So you really mean XS - 1X. Target sizing is hit-or-miss. I don't expect Victoria to do better

I love Target, but the way they handle plus size clothes is APPALLING. They put three racks of inconsistently sized garbage iterally right next to the (somehow larger?) maternity section and call it good. Meanwhile, their website has a much better selection, but then half the time you order stuff from there you have to return it to the store. It's very frustrating.

That reminds me of a rant author Jen Lancaster went on when she said that the plus size department is "relegated to a shameful little cubbyhole past the restrooms and through the employee break room" lmao

fuck me up and take my money. im there weekly!

that was a cute ad

this was announced in october, but here are some looks, I guess? I don't like any of it just from this soooo. meh.

jason wu and mcqueen were better.



jason wu and mcqueen were better. Reply

I didn't realize they were still doing these.

Me neither honestly. There were some amazing collections about 10 years ago but then it sort of fell off

i only ever wanted the pants from the stephen sprouse collab.

I liked the jacket but that's about it.



I have a dress I got when they did the Jason Wu collaboration and it's still one of my faves. I call it my Annie Edison dress. Reply

Take all of my money, Queen Vic!

is that my girl sasha still getting work? <3

I still see her around (magazines, etc. not real life lol)! Although she's not much of a "name" anymore

Anna Wintour loves her

Target's clothes are so out of my price range. I love their bras and seamless panties tho.

same and i love target. paying for a $25 light shirt... no ty

And their basic tees are around $12 each. Fuck that. However the clothes for toddlers are adorable. I love buying Cat and Jack clothes for my daughter.

EXCITED

I think ours still has that gaudy bright collection on clearance they thought everyone would be wild about.

omg

such a shame this iconic song is used for such a bland collection

oop





oop Reply

