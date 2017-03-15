Target's Next Designer Collaboration is...
- Victoria Beckham's spring collection with Target will include more than 200 items for women and children.
- Available April 9th through April 30th!
- Price ranges from $6 to $70.
- Sizes XS - 3X
So you really mean XS - 1X. Target sizing is hit-or-miss. I don't expect Victoria to do better
yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss sticky vikcy!
jason wu and mcqueen were better.
I have a dress I got when they did the Jason Wu collaboration and it's still one of my faves. I call it my Annie Edison dress.
oop
this should be a good one though!
Also love Sasha P