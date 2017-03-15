celebs favorite march madness teams/join the ontd group!

I'd like to do one for shits and giggles. But idk enough about the teams Reply

I just pick by who has the best mascot/name.



And that's what I always pick Gonzaga to win and my bracket goes nowhere.

Seeding + mascot/geographic bias-based upsets is always a solid strategy

I picked knowing nothing about any of the teams, lol.

ROCK CHALK!!!



Picking them to go all the way! Reply

YASSS, SIS, YAASSS! *Braces for first round elimination*

OMG NO!!!!!! I need Kansas to Beat Iowa State in the Sprint Center in the Sweet Sixteen so my Iowa State friends can cry.

ME TOOOOOOOOOOOOO but only so my Iowa family members cry!!!!!

haha nice! I went to Iowa and now work for KU so my hate for Iowa State is extra real.

yay! i'm gonna join the group. none of my alma maters are in the dance this year, so im pulling for my cousin's alma mater: villanova. i have them going to the finals with kansas in a few of my brackets.

!!! i was so jealous when the class that graduated the year before i did got her as their commencement speaker.

Thanks OP, I was hoping someone would organize it!

no prob, same. I love the distraction it brings

I have to root for Minnesota of course but they're not going to go very far. It's a tough choice between Duke, Michigan, or Kansas for me since they're some of our most important clients at work but I think I'll go Kansas.

ayy here's to hoping the gophers stun everyone

for real! it would be awesome :D

I hope Obama releases his brackets this year just because. I always thought it was a fun/cute news story when he'd make his picks, and I can't imagine Cheeto doing it.

espn invited him to fill one out like obama did and he turned it down, i believe.

He would. Hopefully the team that wins turns down the White House call and/or visit.

I have never filled out of these before but for ONTD? Why the fuck not. I picked using mostly seeding + a dash of random upsets since I know nothing about college basketball.

hah approp post to switch out benny schwaz

Same here! Hah. I'm sure I'll do terrible.

Josh Hutcherson is a massive Wildcats fan.

there are like 50 wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats. Lol.

Go Bruins! I'm gonna fill out a bracket for ONTD later. I have a bracket done for my annual ice cream bet with my sister but that bracket was like 99% fueled by probably misplaced Pac12 pride.

I have Villanova winning everything. I don't really care for them but they're probably the most well rounded team in the nation this year. Plus Jay Wright is a sexy silver daddy.

I picked them, too. My final showdown is them vs Kentucky. We'll see what happens.

Yay Northwestern! JLD's fangirling of them is so cute.

i'm super invested because my brother is playing in the tourney this year



i filled out my bracket lol but watch it get butchered in the first round

ooh cool what team

minnesota 〽️

That's dope. Good luck to your brother!

Ha, I'll join. I just like filing out brackets

