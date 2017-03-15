celebs favorite march madness teams/join the ontd group!
it's march, so ppl at your office/school are starting to obsess over that thing where you pick college basketball teams to win a trophy or something and if your pick loses, you get to be sad and complain on twitter. but did you know celebrities also enjoy watching that game with the orange ball? here are some of their favorite teams:
Ashley Judd - Kentucky
Julia Louis Dreyfus - Northwestern
Will Ferrell - USC
Bill Murray - Xavier
source 2 3 4
ALSOOOOO sign up for the ONTD march madness group HERE! I didn't make this but I figured we should just keep the same group from last year - the group password is: legends
congrats to the one girl who picked villanova last year.. oh and make your bracket name ontd related! good luck!
And that's what I always pick Gonzaga to win and my bracket goes nowhere.
Picking them to go all the way!
Edited at 2017-03-15 05:31 pm (UTC)
i filled out my bracket lol but watch it get butchered in the first round