Ghost in the Shell meme-maker backfires
Paramount launched image generator iammajor.me this past weekend to promote the movie Ghost in the Shell. Fans can create their own graphic by uploading an image and overlayed with the text "I Am".
However, ppl used the opportunity to drag the film for its whitewashing.
source: 1, 2, 3, 4,
The Ghost in the Shell Website https://t.co/eqy8CpndC6 has a meme maker of sorts where anyone could "become Major" so I had some fun.... pic.twitter.com/EadKs04H9a— VzA (@ValerieComplex) March 11, 2017
I Am White. I Am Appropriated. #IAmMajor https://t.co/SrLHTgQgsT pic.twitter.com/KVzk4XAHqk— Pink Veronica 🏳️🌈 (@riotgrrlriot) March 13, 2017
2017 and this is still how Hollywood casts a Japanese character. #iammajor pic.twitter.com/FxjdzMZOZ0— Kara & Deb (@KaraAndDeb) March 13, 2017
but I do think it's one telling and dangerous symptomof white supremacy. A lot of "Japanese-Japanese" people will become actively outraged at a Chinese actress portraying a geisha or Chinese people will take issue with a Taiwanese actress posing on a mainstream publication wearing traditional clothing of another nation, but they'll give white bullshit a pass.
If Japan want to remake a western film, it's not like they can hire white Japanese people.
But the west is more diverse, you have all races available, like you said they could have found an Asian American. But the default it always white.
It makes perfect sense for Japanese nationals to see nothing wrong with Scarlet's casting because it isn't threatening to their majority cultural identity. They can go see any of the other movies playing at the theater and see a Japanese person. Meanwhile, Japanese-Americans, who are constantly passed over and mocked in the media, see it as the next in a long line of slaps in the face.
Edit: @whizzingfizbee summed up everything pretty much
But as it is? They're more than happy to use ~exotic~ Asian imagery with the cityscape/geisha robots/etc. but they just had to stick ScarJo in a bad wig and lazily call her 'The Major' because they don't want to come out and admit that her character is supposed to be an Asian woman? That's wrong, clear as day.
but she's really Billy Zane
whiteaudiences don't "relate" to POC in major roles. If movies with POC do well, they never see it as a need to keep their projects diverse.
I tweeted too and she blocked me lol she has so much time.