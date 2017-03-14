Ghost in the Shell meme-maker backfires

clearly they made the movie for the fans, not the critics Reply

It's for the true fans, ya know?

That's scary! Be alert and maybe just stay in the restaurant until the power comes back.

damn that sucks. but i think its better to stay in the resto? hope u can get bak safely

Which country?

at least you're not stuck alone in a library tbh.

Nah, different movie.

Ask them if they need help eating any food that might go bad/melt due to the lack of power! EAT ALL THE THINGS!

fantastic turn of events

lmaooo

The outrage over whitewashing in this movie in America is a bit funny to me, since Japanese people don't really care... They remake Western movies with Japanese cast too in Japan. Although I guess Hollywood could've just found a Japanese American actress too.

Do Japanese Americans not count as Japanese?



but I do think it's one telling and dangerous symptomof white supremacy. A lot of "Japanese-Japanese" people will become actively outraged at a Chinese actress portraying a geisha or Chinese people will take issue with a Taiwanese actress posing on a mainstream publication wearing traditional clothing of another nation, but they'll give white bullshit a pass.

But a lot of the outrage comes from Asian Americans so their feelings shouldn't be dismissed sis especially since, like you said, they could've found a Japanese actress for a Japanese character AND because the studio spent money into making scarlet look more Japanese instead of just hiring an Asian woman in the first place.

White people have been the leads in movies since the dawn of time. The issue is she's taking a role that is clearly meant to be played by a Japanese woman and making it her own. There aren't many roles for Asians both male and female in Hollywood so when there is an opportunity for an Asian woman to play the lead in a Hollywood blockbuster the fact that they didn't give it to one is fucked up.

A lot of my friends who are of Asian descent are really angry about this.

I don't think that's a fair comparison.



If Japan want to remake a western film, it's not like they can hire white Japanese people.



But the west is more diverse, you have all races available, like you said they could have found an Asian American. But the default it always white. Reply

Tbh why don't people go after the Japanese backers of this movie who stated that they never intended to cast a Japanese actress for this role? Scarlett is the only one that gets the heat but there's enough blame to go around so idk maybe focus more on the actual source of this who straight up told everyone having a Japanese actress lead was never gonna happen anyways, Scarlett or no Scarlett?

I agree that the casting directors are the biggest culprit. But let's not act like Scarlett is some struggling actress. This is a classic case of white feminism where she has the power to turn down this role. She deserves all the heat for this role.

For the 50 millionth time this has been brought up and shot down, the experiences of Japanese people living in Japan are different from members of the Japanese diaspora. Japan is majority Japanese, so there are plenty of opportunities for Japanese actors and Japanese people to see themselves represented in media. That is not true in the US, where Asian characters make up a small fraction of faces on tv and in movies.



It makes perfect sense for Japanese nationals to see nothing wrong with Scarlet's casting because it isn't threatening to their majority cultural identity. They can go see any of the other movies playing at the theater and see a Japanese person. Meanwhile, Japanese-Americans, who are constantly passed over and mocked in the media, see it as the next in a long line of slaps in the face. Reply

as an Asian American, this argument of "oh well Asians in Asia aren't offended so..." is insulting. They don't deal with the systemic racism that we do in western nations because well..uh it's pretty ethnically homogeneous in Asia.

This comment is giving weeaboo teas

My house mate moved here from Japan 5 years ago and I talked with her about it. She had absolutely no problem with it and said she would rather see Scarlett in it than someone from Japan!

Edit: @whizzingfizbee summed up everything pretty much

Edited at 2017-03-15 02:13 pm (UTC)



Edit: @whizzingfizbee summed up everything pretty much



Edited at 2017-03-15 02:13 pm (UTC) Reply

there's always this tired argument

This comment is giving weeaboo teas

I think I would have even felt a bit differently about it if they treated it the same way they did Infernal Affairs > The Departed and reimagined the whole concept from the ground up within an American setting and made changes to the plot/characters as appropriate. I don't have a problem with directors borrowing or even remaking plots/concepts from other countries - hell, you could make a solid argument that The Matrix is a soft GITS remake, lol.



But as it is? They're more than happy to use ~exotic~ Asian imagery with the cityscape/geisha robots/etc. but they just had to stick ScarJo in a bad wig and lazily call her 'The Major' because they don't want to come out and admit that her character is supposed to be an Asian woman? That's wrong, clear as day. Reply

FYI, Asians in their native countries are NOT the same as Asians who are from other countries. They are completely different experiences. Japanese people in Japan don't have to deal with constant whitewashing of their entertainment so of course they don't give a fuck.

This ridiculously stupid fucking comment.

I gave it a go:

This one wins

BOOM

dying

oh. SHIT

lmao

She really set herself up with this skit lmao

lol yes

damn, they went IN

She probably thinks she's Rose in Titanic





but she's really Billy Zane Reply

lol

Lmao amazing

LOL I love this.

lmaooo what even happened to her? i remember when everybody thought it was christina aguilera's new project and they even compared teeth and whatnot.

She just came out with a new single. She now goes by ionnalee :)

why do i got a bad feeling this will make bank anyway

It probably will because it looks sleek and flashy (even though all I can see is style over substance- ScarJo issues aside)

It def will. People only care about white-washing if the movie is also bad but if it looks good, people will watch it regardless

I think it will underperform and instead of blaming white male hollywood's style over substance approach, they'll say the market is over saturated with action movies starring women

If it's good and has good reviews people will watch it

It will ):

Hell, people here are going to watch this.

Only after being dragged to the theater by a family member or friend with a gun to their head while also winning tickets so at least they didn't pay for it.

Ehh, Lucy was blasted for its racism and it still made bank.

lbr half this comm will show up on opening night bc a family member/friend dragged them/they had a free ticket/they work at a movie theater/etc.

IDK, I don't think it'll outright bomb but I could see it underperforming relative to budget.

Lucy was awful and banked. Scarlett has her fanboys who will flock to see this.

most people don't care for the racism and want to see a flashy cation movie with scarlet. it will do well.

I need the "I am so fucking white" as an icon!!!

It'll still do well at the box office lbr

I still can't believe they even fucking changed her name to Mira

Honestly I'd rather listen to that than people butchering the pronunciation of Motoko for 2+ hours.

A lot of white washed films have flopped at the box office lately including that Egyptian Christian bale movie, native Rooney Mara, Chinese ponytail Matt Damon, and Persian jake gyllenhaal. I don't think any things guaranteed.

Those movies were bad. White washing isn't the reason people didn't go see it

worst movies make bank all the time tho

Ik but they always find ways to blame women and nonwhite movies for flopping

Exactly. The source material for Ghost in The Shell is great for Sci Fi so it'll be hard for them to fuck up since it's already written for them.

Your examples really sum up the burden of representation. Hollywood will whitewash all day long, and if those movies flop, they won't see it as a need to increase representation

I mean those movies also looked really bad. It was a combination of things that led to the failure of those movies. Reply

I still remember Prince of Persia making less money than the third Narnia movie after they dropped it haha FUCK YOU DISNEY~ Reply

This is like another when EL James did ask me anything on her twitter lmao Reply

What happened? Reply

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jarrylee/f ifty-shades-of-shade?utm_term=.opAkYBNva# .ouzvWew1N



I tweeted too and she blocked me lol she has so much time. I tweeted too and she blocked me lol she has so much time. Reply

I hope this carries on but I've already seen the 10000+ people put down a Japanese person in fb comments for pointing out how racist it is Reply

