Megan Fox's Fredericks of Hollywood campaign
My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017.
.@MeganFox is sizzling in her Fredericks of Hollywood lingerie line (Photos) https://t.co/SPcRctZEb6 pic.twitter.com/apazudqwzK— TooFab (@TooFab) March 14, 2017
Totally organic moment of contemplation after a shoot. Moody artistic 📸 by fresh faced director and future eccentric billionaire @bengohyde.
Spending the day with @fredericks_hollywood working on my premier collection. Follow along for behind the scenes on my inspiration. #hollywood 👄
On set today with @fredericks_hollywood @ellenvonunwerth @renatocampora @lindahaymakeup
Fun fact: She has co-owned Fredericks since September.
But good for them for still being around, I guess. Megan looks amazing.
But from following her she clearly had (hopefully not anymore?) a bunch of image issues so it's not like i don't understand
but i mean... so what, look at that face
She looks great though.
