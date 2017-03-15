Megan Fox's Fredericks of Hollywood campaign

damn all my faves are ditching acting to be designers. i cant blame them, hollywood hates every woman who isnt a basic betch Reply

I miss her freckled natural look from the first transformers movie tbh. Reply

same here. i know everyone creams over her jbody look, but i think her original self was the best she's looked. she had a cuteness that is just gone now Reply

Ikr Reply

she's a bae Reply

For some reason I thought Frederick's had gone under years ago. The mall replaced it with a Bare Minerals and it stopped being the first hit when I searched for a local bakery.



But good for them for still being around, I guess. Megan looks amazing. Reply

They got rid of the stores but kept the online part of the business. Reply

I still love her but i feel like she's lost a lot of her hotness. Transformers was her peak tbh. Anyway good for her im usually not wowwed by celeb ventures into fashion but that's some nice lingerie and pictures Reply

She looks plasticy Reply

Yeah I'm not against surgery but it wasn't good for her sadly



But from following her she clearly had (hopefully not anymore?) a bunch of image issues so it's not like i don't understand Reply

Her face is looking more natural than it has in a while. Did she stop having so much work done? Regardless, I can't believe she's had three kids. She looks great. Reply

her face is weird when it emotes into anything that isn't sex-related



but i mean... so what, look at that face Reply

sigh Reply

she's so freaking beautiful. Reply

Lol we KNOW she's had plastic surgery. It's her choice get over it.



She looks great though. Reply

She can do whatever she wants with her face and people can think it looks shitty lol Reply

But like every fucking time she shows her face? I don't even care about her like that. Reply

Perfect post for my Amazon cart rn. What are your fave bralettes?



I'm 36 DD and never thought I could do bralettes but there are so many cute ones and optimistic Amazon reviews that I kinda want to try, esp the ones with the front straps/cagey style. Not to wear to work/professionally obviously but around the house or maybe out if the support is moderate. Reccs? Reply

I got bralettes from Torrid this January (first time getting any) and since then I've only worn a regular bra once and hated it 'cause I got so used to how comfortable the bralettes feel. Torrid is always having some sale going on so I'd check it out. :) Reply

Same! Though I think I got mine in February. I picked up a regular bra and a couple of bralettes, and I've been living in the bralettes since. Reply

Did you get them from Torrid too? Reply

Yep. I gained a lot of weight over the past year and they were the first things I've bought that actually fit my "new" body. It's amazing how things that actually fit can make me feel so much better about myself. Reply

That's how I feel. I was actually going to go to the physical store here this weekend to figure out what bra size I wear with them cause I have a feeling I'm gonna have a way easier time finding a bra that actually fits there. I definitely want more bralettes from them though. Reply

You guys are making me excited to ditch uncomfy underwire for bralettes! Thanks for all the insight, will check out torrid next:) Reply

MTE. I'm a 34DD and I would love to wear a cute bralette. I want to know if anyone comes up with anything! Reply

Torrid, bb! They're super cute and comfy and as someone in the Ds too, they definitely feel more supportive than bralettes I've tried at other stores. I never feel like I'm looking saggy. Reply

i'm a 34g and want to wear bralettes, but don't trust anything without underwire. Reply

and i hate to say it but does this picture not resemble Jocelyn Wildenstein? That plastic cat look





https://www.instagram.com/p/BNxHPcF BUuD/?taken-by=the_native_tiger







https://www.instagram.com/p/BNxHPcF BUuD/?taken-by=the_native_tiger

definitely not enough photoshop!and i hate to say it but does this picture not resemble Jocelyn Wildenstein? That plastic cat look

im getting melania vibes tbh Reply

jennifers body was her peak Reply

I want her to punch me in the face Reply

she looked hottest to me back when she looked more like bárbara mori tbh Reply

Finding bras for me is a HUGE pain. If I do manage to find one it's usually destroyed in a few months because of poor construction. A friend told me that Frederick's bras were really well made. I broke down and bought one and that sucker lasted me 3yrs. I'd never had a bra that lasted that long before. I really wish they still had their stores. Reply

what size are you? Reply

I can't believe she didn't have work like this in her peak Reply

Ha Fredericks was my go-to for slutty Halloween costumes in college. Reply

shes so stunning, i remember when she first blew up everyone was trying to have eyebrows like hers, before brows really took off as a makeup trend Reply

