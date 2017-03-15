senait

Megan Fox's Fredericks of Hollywood campaign




My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017.




Totally organic moment of contemplation after a shoot. Moody artistic 📸 by fresh faced director and future eccentric billionaire @bengohyde.


Spending the day with @fredericks_hollywood working on my premier collection. Follow along for behind the scenes on my inspiration. #hollywood 👄

On set today with @fredericks_hollywood @ellenvonunwerth @renatocampora @lindahaymakeup

Fun fact: She has co-owned Fredericks since September.
