POP EMERGENCY!!!!: Katy Perry Posts Clip of New Song
Katy Perry has posted a snippet of a new song, seemingly called "Deja Vu," to Instagram stories.
KP has been steadily dropping tidbits of her new album after she is rumoured to have scrapped several songs because they were produced by alleged rapist Dr. Luke.
This new song sounds darker than most of Katy's other music. Before her third album Prism came out, she said that she wanted to make darker music. Prism turned out to be the usual sugary Katy Perry pop, but KP4 might sound different.
#VIDEO | Snippet of vocals on @katyperry's instagram stories 🔄 pic.twitter.com/0Fn8tMYelz— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) March 14, 2017
When talking about the new album, Katy said,
“...After the election and I was kind of depressed and, you know, I definitely didn’t want to write a club banger. I was like, ‘How are we writing a club banger when the world is on fire?’ And it was a nice exercise of writing a song that at first listen is a really fun song, but I guess the more you dive into it, it has a different subtext.”
“I’ve got something swirling, but, you know, I think I want to put out some songs first before I give them the full meal... I think we are digesting things in bite size these days and that’s what we can handle."
"It’s not shade or anything at all like that… but when someone has a 17 or 19 track album and you’re like, ‘I have to take a trip to Mars to listen to your record in full!’ I mean I love you, you’re my favorite dope artist, but like we want bite size.”
Source 1, Source 2, Source 3
Edited at 2017-03-15 05:53 am (UTC)
I need to listen to another snippet.
ik my ass wasn't let down the first time
MyBodyIsReady.gif
Teenage Dream really was her best work. The title single is pop perfection. Prism wasn't bad either. I loved Dark Horse and found Unconditionally to be underrated; I liked it a lot. But this new era and single are grating as fuck. She's giving me Anne Hathaway vibes - the harder she tries, the more disingenuous she seems. Also, CTTR is very simply a poor song. It just is. Terrible lyrics and overly preachy and it also has a weird, unsettling quality that may or may not be intenrional. (But it's definitely working against her.) She needs to backpedal in a hurry, or else she's toast. It's not even the political stuff that's an issue, it's just the plain fact that her recent music is weak.