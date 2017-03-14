Céline Dion and Zendaya (and others) on The Hollywood Reporter
Zendaya's and Céline Dion's stylist, Law Roach, posted this video from the new issue of Hollywood Reporter "Stylists and Stars" featuring celebrities and their stylists.
It includes:
Michelle Williams and her stylist
Tom Hiddleston and his stylist
Sarah Paulson, Ruth Negga and their stylist
SOURCES: Law Roach Instagram / YouTube
