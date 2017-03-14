John Goodman Being Adorable Getting his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Brie Larson and Jeff Bridges as The Dude Speak on John's Behalf
-Brie and Jeff praise him
-Thanks Roseanne for his success
I mean, I know she haaaaates Hilary, and haaates Obama, but she's not a republican or a conservative, per-say.
I just know that i had to unfollow her twitter, because it's a hot mess of bla bla bla.
I might be thinking of someone else.
He is just such a dear. And let me say it, I find him to be quite handsome.
I also should get around to finishing The Big Lebowski for him.
Thank God he was just getting his (long-overdue) star. Whew!