I can't think of somebody more deserving. Reply

He is such a sweetheart Reply

I love him so much! America's Sweetheart! Reply

I love him so so so much. John Goodman is very important to me. Reply

yaaaaass Reply

Aww lol Reply

Honestly in my Top 5 favorite actors. Reply

Can someone give me an unbiased summary of Roseannes politics?

I mean, I know she haaaaates Hilary, and haaates Obama, but she's not a republican or a conservative, per-say.



I just know that i had to unfollow her twitter, because it's a hot mess of bla bla bla.



Edited at 2017-03-15 05:29 am (UTC) Reply

She's one of those far-leftists who's so cynical that she hates Democrats/moderate liberals more than Republicans/conservatives. There's a documentary about her 2012 presidential run if you really want to know more.



Edited at 2017-03-15 06:07 am (UTC) Reply

Didn't she say some transphobic BS in the pass?



I might be thinking of someone else. Reply

yeah, she doesn't support bathroom stuff Reply

she blocked me on twitter lol Reply

Aww, yay. He deserves it. I love that he also thanked Rosanne for his success. 💚 Reply

Aww Reply

it's about time! Reply

He is just such a dear. And let me say it, I find him to be quite handsome. Reply

Brie looks so damn good Reply

He looks so good! And I'm happy he's had such a resurgence in film. He picks such good projects. Reply

I've been watching a lot of Roseanne recently and he ireally is one of my favorite TV Dads from the 90s. The episode where Roseanne leaves and Jackie helped with the kids is so good. Jackie and Dan had some of the best interactions of the series.



I also should get around to finishing The Big Lebowski for him. Reply

Bless him, I love him so much. Reply

yas daddy! Reply

love him!!!! his voice is so comforting Reply

I just watched 10 Cloverfield Lane for the first time last night, went in completely blind, and was pumped he was in it! Glad to see him here again lol Reply

KING Reply

Omg the way his face lit up when he saw the dude sweater was so cute



Also I know they have to have the sidewalks cleared by a certain time but fuck it really sucks people are snowblowing and plowing right next to my apartment it's so fucking loud the building is actually shaking Reply

i watched and rewatched rosanne for years. i loved him. he's a great guy. congrats! Reply

I hope there is nothing bad about him that I'm unaware of because I love him. Reply

His show on Amazon is gold. Reply

i love him so much, and his interaction with Jeff/The Dude was adorable Reply

I truly love him. My favorite everything. I want Dan Conner to be my husband and wish I had him as a father. Reply

I saw a news item yesterday that said "Jeff Bridges pays tribute to John Goodman" and I was like NO NO NO NO NO!!!



Thank God he was just getting his (long-overdue) star. Whew! Reply

Johnniee 😎 Reply

Awww :') <3 wish him all the happiness and joy etc Reply

