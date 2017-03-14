The Flash 3x17 "Duet" promo
DARREN CRISS (“GLEE”) GUEST STARS AS THE MUSIC MEISTER IN THE FLASH AND SUPERGIRL MUSICAL CROSSOVER – Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises The Flash and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can’t cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end. Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti & Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing (#317). Original airdate 3/21/2017.
I gotta catch up. Did Barry and Iris break up?
They're on break while Barry defeats Savitar by himself.
No.
Season 3 has been atrocious
it really has. I never have to catch up but lately its felt like a chore to watch.
Its gonna be too much Kara and I just can not.
Also I caught up with last week's episode this past Sunday and so many of the plotlines felt vaguely sexist and the characters were behaving in an old timey wimey traditionalist ~*you must ask my permission to wed my property/daughter*~ way I was like wtf is going on all of a sudden.
The episode last week in general felt kind of OOC for multiple characters imho.
If anything he'd be like "woah woah woah isn't this moving a bit fast?" But to call out Barry for not asking for PERMISSION like what in the jane austen hell.
And to be all stroppy and dreadful in front of everyone too.
Lots of things about last week's ep didn't seem particularly right to me in terms of how the characters normally behave.
It was very very poorly written in general too, like how Caitlin was having to apologise for her 'betrayal' of everyone by keeping a piece of the stone, but like her keeping that piece is what kept them all safe this entire time? Because had they thrown the ENTIRE stone into the speedforce Savitar would have had it like 1 minute after and just come straight back and never been trapped in the first place. It was throwing it back into the speedforce that allowed him to put it all back together and return, thus trapping Wally.
I agree. The OOC behaviour kinda trickled into this weeks ep too.
But re last episode: Joe's been a flop dad in the past but that permission line seemed to come out of nowhere? I didn't ever see Joe as uber conservative or traditional like that so it was strange. And Joe's known that they've loved each other and all that so?? And nothing came from that confrontation sooo. I thought it was weird. I think something got cut and they didn't take care for proper editing.
I couldn't care less about WestAllen and their drama, to be honest. I don't have any hope left of Iris getting any sort of plot, so I just don't feel invested in the character anymore.
What's going on with Legends of Tomorrow? Why was there no promo?
TVLINE | The producers told me that Iris plays a huge role in the musical crossover with Supergirl (airing Tuesday, March 21).
Yeah! I saw that article, and I didn’t really think of it that way, but yeah, she’s a big part of it because this is her first crossover ever. Although I don’t thinks she’s technically crossing over….
TVLINE | She’s being “crossed over” [by some Supergirl cast].
She’s being “crossed over,” yeah. We get to see Iris as a completely different character — new name, new everything. Barry is whammied by the Music Meister and both him and Kara are in this dream-like state where they envision a world where… Iris is this fast-talking, brash daughter of a mobster. It’s a wig that we put on, and I was very much inspired by [Dick Tracy‘s] Breathless Mahoney. It’s just fun for us to do something different, because Iris usually has that “girl next door” thing going on. Even the sets we’re in are so glamorous and kind of 1940s-style. It’s really fun.