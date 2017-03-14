The Flash 3x17 "Duet" promo

I hate the "I'm breaking up with you plot" in superhero shows. It never works, and it's such a LAZY way to move the plot forward. Reply

I gotta catch up. Did Barry and Iris break up? Reply

They're on break while Barry defeats Savitar by himself. Reply

lol mte like the enemy ALREADY KNOWS you care about the person, breaking up aint gonna do shit. it's almost expected by them



Edited at 2017-03-15 02:53 am (UTC) Reply

And this looks dumb ass hell.



Season 3 has been atrocious Reply

it really has. I never have to catch up but lately its felt like a chore to watch. Reply

HR also felt like a dumb Harry tonight. It was odd. Reply

I have so many crazyyyyy deadlines and such a massive workload right now I NEVER GET TO SEE ANYTHING ON TIME. But I do have time to come in here and leave all these hearts for the Flash Fam:



💖💖💖💖💖💖💖



I hope to at least get to the episode by the weekend and finnaalllyyyy get my pre-musical crossover Roundup up. At long last tbh.



Can't believe how suddenly got such a mountain of work to do, on top of extra clinic hours, on top of a massive group project that none of my assigned group are working on apart from me so it's making things ten million times worse. AND THEN ACTUAL WORK WORK ON TOP OF IT ALL. Uggghhhhhhhh.



I need to just vanish off to Earth-2 and be with my husband Harry and live in vintage/retro fashion peace tbqh. Reply

i came in this post looking for you bb!



*hugs* hope you get thru that horrible pile of work! Reply

It's like individually each thing is just shy of being too much... and then when added on top of everything else they become a massive clusterfuck of stress lmao.



WHERE IS HARRY WHEN I NEED HIM.



don't stress bb just do what you need to do, we'll always know you'll be around when you can <3 Reply

Jesse L Martin singing every song or bust! Reply

Its gonna be too much Kara and I just can not. Reply

mte Reply

God this scene gets me every time, he's so good Reply

i fell asleep for half of this episode and completely missed whatever part ronnie comes in. and he was the one i was most looking forward to seeing again. oh well, i'll see it in gifs. Reply

I'm so behind on this show Reply

Also I caught up with last week's episode this past Sunday and so many of the plotlines felt vaguely sexist and the characters were behaving in an old timey wimey traditionalist ~*you must ask my permission to wed my property/daughter*~ way I was like wtf is going on all of a sudden.



The episode last week in general felt kind of OOC for multiple characters imho.



ALSO I DON'T LIKE HOW I'VE NOT BEEN WATCHING ON TIME AND UP IN POSTS AND MAKING POSTS AND REVIEWING TBH. Life has got crazy lately, way too full on for me to handle, and I missssssss our posts.Also I caught up with last week's episode this past Sunday and so many of the plotlines felt vaguely sexist and the characters were behaving in an old timey wimey traditionalist ~*you must ask my permission to wed my property/daughter*~ way I was like wtf is going on all of a sudden.The episode last week in general felt kind of OOC for multiple characters imho. Reply

I complained about that as well, but I don't think it's really a thing in my family that people do. My sister one time just showed up with a ring on her finger and that's how my parents learned she was engaged, there was no discussion between either of them or her boyfriend. Reply

I really felt like Joe wouldn't pull that kind of shit? It felt VERY ooc for him.



If anything he'd be like "woah woah woah isn't this moving a bit fast?" But to call out Barry for not asking for PERMISSION like what in the jane austen hell.



And to be all stroppy and dreadful in front of everyone too.



Lots of things about last week's ep didn't seem particularly right to me in terms of how the characters normally behave.



It was very very poorly written in general too, like how Caitlin was having to apologise for her 'betrayal' of everyone by keeping a piece of the stone, but like her keeping that piece is what kept them all safe this entire time? Because had they thrown the ENTIRE stone into the speedforce Savitar would have had it like 1 minute after and just come straight back and never been trapped in the first place. It was throwing it back into the speedforce that allowed him to put it all back together and return, thus trapping Wally. Reply

The episode last week in general felt kind of OOC for multiple characters imho.



I agree. The OOC behaviour kinda trickled into this weeks ep too.



But re last episode: Joe's been a flop dad in the past but that permission line seemed to come out of nowhere? I didn't ever see Joe as uber conservative or traditional like that so it was strange. And Joe's known that they've loved each other and all that so?? And nothing came from that confrontation sooo. I thought it was weird. I think something got cut and they didn't take care for proper editing.

Reply

This episode started off stupid and ended even worse. This whole breakup drama has no weight behind it and it is just some cheap ass ploy to add the drama. This also reminded me of Sailor Moon where Tuxedo Mask breaks up Serena because she "dies" in the future and tries to fix it. Reply

+2. watching this promo triggered me. Reply

i don't even watch this anymore but i'm pissed af that they're letting grant + all the supergirl ppl sing when it's a FLASH episode and candice, carlos and tom are all great singers but you know they're just ognna milk melissa and grant, fuck this show Reply

and don't even get me started on darren shit Reply

I'm really over Barry screwing things up and than other people having the pay for his mistakes. Barry is the one who should have had to stay, not Jay.



I couldn't care less about WestAllen and their drama, to be honest. I don't have any hope left of Iris getting any sort of plot, so I just don't feel invested in the character anymore.



What's going on with Legends of Tomorrow? Why was there no promo?



Edited at 2017-03-15 02:49 am (UTC) Reply

because victor is a part of the crossover i guess. which makes no sense since it's a dream or whatever. it was dumb. Reply

Link

This makes no sense to me, because the CW put out a synopsis of the episode. We know they're going to France during WWI and someone will be playing JRR Tolkien (which is giving me George Lucas flashbacks already). Reply

Can we talk about Candice basically shading the writers?

TVLINE | The producers told me that Iris plays a huge role in the musical crossover with Supergirl (airing Tuesday, March 21).

Yeah! I saw that article, and I didn’t really think of it that way, but yeah, she’s a big part of it because this is her first crossover ever. Although I don’t thinks she’s technically crossing over….



TVLINE | She’s being “crossed over” [by some Supergirl cast].

She’s being “crossed over,” yeah. We get to see Iris as a completely different character — new name, new everything. Barry is whammied by the Music Meister and both him and Kara are in this dream-like state where they envision a world where… Iris is this fast-talking, brash daughter of a mobster. It’s a wig that we put on, and I was very much inspired by [Dick Tracy‘s] Breathless Mahoney. It’s just fun for us to do something different, because Iris usually has that “girl next door” thing going on. Even the sets we’re in are so glamorous and kind of 1940s-style. It’s really fun. Reply

I read that @ work today and had to stifle my laughter. I feel really bad for her that she has to say the same thing about her character every year "maybe next season!" Reply

Link

And the other part of the interview (another interview?) where she acknowledged the fans wanting her journalism to help unveil season mysteries and that it probably won't happen this season but maybe next season aka writers still clueless on how to Integrate it or they really don't give a fuuuuuck Reply

