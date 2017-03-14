WB wants to reboot The Matrix series
Exclusive: 'The Matrix’ reboot in the works at Warner Bros. https://t.co/AOcKWbfzh6 pic.twitter.com/ONPBYHZYQS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2017
- No script yet.
- Apparently Michael B. Jordan is wanted to star.
- The Wachowskis are not involved (yet).
- WB wants to imitate what Disney did with the Star Wars franchise and create a series of Matrix universe movies that will explore the life of young Morpheus or other original characters.
No.
A24 has been slaying me with their films lately, like that's where I would invest my money if I had any.
lmao I've never been this salty about a reboot before.
You should watch!
Stop there and move on.
I won't shed a tear if the Wachowskis aren't involved.
NEVER FORGET
Basically it was just to push the point where either humanity died or Trinity died. Again. She died twice. I didn't even bother seeing the third in theaters after that bullshit second one. I liked Jupiter Ascending more than the third movie.