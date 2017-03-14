WB wants to reboot The Matrix series

No thank you, please. Let's just hold our copy of The Matrix close and pretend nothing else happened. Reply

No, the first one was excellent. Lets leave it there. Reply

no Reply

Do studios only rely on remakes and sequels to make money nowadays?



A24 has been slaying me with their films lately, like that's where I would invest my money if I had any. Reply

A24 has done a great job. Reply

A24 is the only distributor I even trust anymore. Reply

Agreed. Focus Features has been a favorite of mine as well (Fifty Shades of Grey franchise excluded). Reply

i want to work at A24 really bad. Reply

remakes and sequels are cheaper because you don't need to come up with a completely new idea Reply

jesus christ no.



lmao I've never been this salty about a reboot before. Reply

MRAs and the alt-right are seething! Reply

What happens if you take both pills? Reply

Actually they are probably pleased that there will be a new version that doesn't inadvertently cause them to support the LGBT community, assuming the Wachowskis don't get involved. Reply

I've never seen the matrix, I always feel like I should but then I think about how often it's been parodied/copied and I feel like that'd make the movie retroactively stale despite being the one that started it...generally speaking Reply

I feel like the first one still holds up, maybe even more because some of the tech is old now, but so old it's gone from out of touch all the way back to nostalgic.



You should watch! Reply

just watch the first one, that's the only one that makes sense to me. lol Reply

The first one is still truly terrific.



Stop there and move on. Reply

I agree but this scene is still iconic tho



I've only seen scenes from it and it honestly doesn't capture my interest. Reply

It's truly one of a kind. You should watch it :) The second and third ones get shitted on because they're needlessly complex and not as good as the first (which i definitely agree with) but I still think they're worth watching at least once if you love the characters. Reply

The original one is iconic. I even liked the sequels, though most people didn't. Reply

The original was pretty good, an overall solid great film tbh. It'd stick with ya. Not so much for the sequels, unfortunately. Reply

So I'm the only one whose down for it? Then again, I never watched 2 and 3.



I won't shed a tear if the Wachowskis aren't involved. Reply

Does this mean we'd actually get a worthy second and third film or....??? Because I am NAWT here for how they turned out. Reply

The second a third were just bad. I loved the first, but I felt like the other two weren't that great. (And I feel like the third was borderline corny in some parts.) Reply

NEVER FORGET



And I was just joking yesterday that at least they weren't remaking The Matrix yet...NEVER FORGET Reply

This fucking guy omg I want to sleep just looking at him Reply

Ergo nobody gives a shit.



Basically it was just to push the point where either humanity died or Trinity died. Again. She died twice. I didn't even bother seeing the third in theaters after that bullshit second one. I liked Jupiter Ascending more than the third movie.







Or here's an idea....why not make an original movie that will be remembered as a classic like The Matrix now is? :/



Reply

