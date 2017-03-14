Joan Smalls, Yoncé

WB wants to reboot The Matrix series


  • No script yet.

  • Apparently Michael B. Jordan is wanted to star.

  • The Wachowskis are not involved (yet).

  • WB wants to imitate what Disney did with the Star Wars franchise and create a series of Matrix universe movies that will explore the life of young Morpheus or other original characters.

source

No.

Tagged: , ,