Chrissy Metz for Harper's Bazaar + "This Is Us" Season Finale Viewing Post!

- Admits she used to be Kate but is "so far removed from that"- Worked at a talent agency while trying to become an actress- Says: "When I first heard Harper's Bazaar wanted me to be sexy I was like, 'Who, me?' I knew y'all were edgy but this is incredible—it's validation." She admits she was nervous to pose as a pin-up at first, but says, "I can get into this now because I finally have the confidence."- Her stylist works with Halsey, Sofia Richie and Taryn Manning- Is on this journey to inspire people and encourage them. "We are all deserving of true happiness, so it's much more than just acting. It's like, forget you're on this amazing television show, you're changing lives and opening discussion."- Can't go anywhere without getting recognized but doesn't mind it- Her boyfriend is a camera grip on the show- On the bucket list: A production company, making an autobiographical movie, and recording an EP. Loves hip-hop and singer-songwriters. Says her EP would sound like "if Adele and Missy Elliott had a baby."- Has no plans to lose weight or hit a certain number on the scale