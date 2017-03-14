Kit Harington says GOT season 7 will "break boundaries" + new leaks ofc
Kit Harington Teases @GameOfThrones Season 7! : https://t.co/gKVMYCesvf pic.twitter.com/9IMdh9otlb— Watchers on the Wall (@WatchersOTWall) March 12, 2017
Kit says that the hype for Season 7 is "deserved"
Yes, I’m gonna say ‘yes’. I mean I hope it is. I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes.
On why it will "break boundaries":
"They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI. We’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons".
Today's new leaks basically elaborate more on the previous nasty leaks about a scene in which Cersei goes down on Jaime
-Not only is there another twincest sex-scene, but in the next Cersei/Jaime scene following it, a maid goes to enter the room while they are still in bed.
Cersei tells her to enter, and Jamie is all like "wtf, everyone will know", but Cersei tells him she literally doesn't care and who is going to stop her doing whatever she wants at this point. (OP: someone said in another post that this is basically D&D speaking thru Cersei and I agree lol)
-There's no reason given on why Jaime fucks Cersei again. They don't even discuss the Sept. Jaime mentions Tommen, but she says Tommen betrayed her and leaves it at that.
-In regards to Jaime at Highgarden. There isn't an actual battle scene at Highgarden. We only see the the immediate aftermath.... which shows the Lannisters have won, and we'll see Jaime moving through the castle grounds and the castle as around him Highgarden soldiers are being donated off by his troops.These are all preamble scenes to his meeting with Olenna (in which Jaime will let her commit suicide after she confesses she killed Joffrey to spare her from Cersei)
-Jaime being at Highgarden is supposed to be a "shocking" scene. Because it happens at the same time as Unsullied take a surprisingly under-defended Casterly Rock, and they wonder where the Lannister forces are.Cut to - Highgarden.
-There will be a LOT of fast traveling this season. Jaime basically takes a portkey to Highgarden lol. On the map it looks like Highgarden is a few days ride from Kings Landing, but the story beats here will make it seem It's just half an hour down the road from it.
-That being said, even with all the disgusting Jaime/Cersei stuff...apparently Cersei still has a good storyline this season and her scenes are enjoyable to read in the scripts. She schemes and kicks ass a lot and gets at least 1 good scene in every episode. Her reunion scene with Tyrion is apparently great as well as her scenes in conflict with Jaime.
-Dany purposefully comes late to the Dragonpit riding Drogon to intimidate Cersei. Cersei and Dany predictably throw some good jabs at each lol.
-Dany, Jon, Tyrion, Sansa and Arya will be in all 7/7 episodes. Jaime and Cersei in 6/7 episodes.
poor emilia will be eaten alive by the lioness!!
as always GoT treats Jaime's character as an after thought. im so not here for jaime cersei anymore. esp sex scenes
i guess they'd rather us take over other ppls posts
What else is there left to say?
I binge watched it up untill battle of bastards. so thats very very recent. i loved it while watching it (minus the rape scenes and all that). and watched it all in like 2 months i think.
BUT now when i think back on it or read the spoilers i just see lost potential somehow. IDK i think i find the show exciting and addictive like no other i've ever seen but i don't like many things in the plot and the overall development of the show (im not even taking into account that this sad excuses of producers sat there while the WHOLE ENTIRE PLOT OF THE SEASON WAS BEING LEAKED, i mean what can anybody do today with the internet and all that? if its out there its out there, but its so embarrasing that it happend to one of the most awaited tvshows ever)
LOL i wish i was like my friends who just think this show is flawlesss and just enjoy it haha
it came back to me because i remember knowing before starting the show that someone named jon dies and then comes back lol. so yeah, im sad to confirm that i whatched the whole show in less than 8 weeks
They need to handle S8 with the upmost secrecy. They need to hire actor doubles and shit to do fake scenes. And completely block of areas where they are filming just in case.
I understand you can't help that people take pictures of the actors on set. People taking pictures of the scenes on Dragonstone wasn't their fault but actual pages of scrips leaking... c'mon now.
And I said it before and I'll say it again, spoilers just makes me more excited for the new season. Reading it is one thing, but seeing it play on screen is another.
I'm still kinda annoyed at how easy Jon's resurrection was?? I knew he'd be back, but I expected a whole complex thing where he Came Back Wrong or it came at A Price of whatever. Instead he's just sort of...fine and that's it. Kind anticlimactic imo.