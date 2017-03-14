Kit Harington says GOT season 7 will "break boundaries" + new leaks ofc

Today's new leaks basically elaborate more on the previous nasty leaks about a scene in which Cersei goes down on Jaime

-Dany, Jon, Tyrion, Sansa and Arya will be in all 7/7 episodes. Jaime and Cersei in 6/7 episodes.

Yes, I’m gonna say ‘yes’. I mean I hope it is. I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes."They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI. We’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons".-Not only is there another twincest sex-scene, but in the next Cersei/Jaime scene following it, a maid goes to enter the room while they are still in bed.-There's no reason given on why Jaime fucks Cersei again. They don't even discuss the Sept. Jaime mentions Tommen, but she says Tommen betrayed her and leaves it at that.-In regards to Jaime at Highgarden. There isn't an actual battle scene at Highgarden. We only see the the immediate aftermath.... which shows the Lannisters have won, and we'll see Jaime moving through the castle grounds and the castle as around him Highgarden soldiers are being donated off by his troops.These are all preamble scenes to his meeting with Olenna (in which Jaime will let her commit suicide after she confesses she killed Joffrey to spare her from Cersei)-Jaime being at Highgarden is supposed to be a "shocking" scene. Because it happens at the same time as Unsullied take a surprisingly under-defended Casterly Rock, and they wonder where the Lannister forces are.Cut to - Highgarden.-There will be a LOT of fast traveling this season. Jaime basically takes a portkey to Highgarden lol. On the map it looks like Highgarden is a few days ride from Kings Landing, but the story beats here will make it seem It's just half an hour down the road from it.-That being said, even with all the disgusting Jaime/Cersei stuff...-Dany purposefully comes late to the Dragonpit riding Drogon to intimidate Cersei. Cersei and Dany predictably throw some good jabs at each lol.