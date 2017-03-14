Stars! They're Just Like US! Chancelor Johnathan Bennett moves back home.

I didn't know he was married and a had a kid, he's so young! Reply

they're not married Reply

Isn't he like super religious or something, isn't that against gods will? Reply

17 air mattresses? wat?



Having a kid in your twenties seems so stupid to me, like why? You've hardly done anything with life yet. Reply

I dont know if everyone who has a kid in their twenties planned on having one. Reply

yup, my brother had an accidental kid at 21 Reply

That's the thing, like what is going through straight people's heads?



You had sex without a condom/birth control, now your girlfriend's pregnant and you wanna pretend you're the virgin mary? What did you think was gonna happen? I can't even imagine having sex without a rubber if I wasn't already 1000% sure I wanted a kid. And there's abortion/adoption, you don't have to keep it. Reply

One of my friends who had kids in her early 20s said it makes more sense, because by the time they're grown and moving out of the house, she and her husband will be more financially stable and really be able to enjoy traveling and all the other things they want to do.



Another friend pointed out that not everybody wants the same things I did (partying, having no responsibilities but myself, etc.), and people telling her that she shouldn't have kids yet was akin to her telling them they shouldn't travel/party/whatever else just because it's not what she wants. Reply

i forget that we're the same age sometimes. i could never imagine having a kid rn.



also lol at his comment on gina rodriguez's jtv insta post today. so random. Reply

He's in Chicago now. But who lives in this apartment that he's staying with his baby? Reply

i've been living @ home for three months and i'm moving to nyc in two weeks and i am Very Ready. it's been awesome being home because i love my parents, but after not living home since 2009? it was an adjustment. ready to go. Reply

I am weirdly still not comfortable living on my own even though I have for a few years now. As an introvert I couldn't wait to live by myself but sometimes I kinda miss having a roommate or my mom cooking for me 24/7 ngl. And obviously the biggest being cheaper rent and saving money. I know finances are Chance's issue but I think a lot of people are moving back in to save money or wanting to pay off student loans. Another thing I see a lot at work now is people my age caregiving to a parent or relative who can't live alone. I think it's going to happen even more with an aging population and a lot of politicians aren't talking about that.



/semi ot but my mom broke her foot (it was a nasty open fracture where her bone was basically sticking out and all the ortho surgeons were excited cause they don't get them that much apparently /csb) and she's going to stay with me for 2 months while she recovers. Part of me is nervous cause I can be a petty, trivial scorpio lol and I know my mom is gonna nag me but maybe it'll be nice idk. Reply

Lol petty trivial Scorpio. Me tbh.



It'll be nice to have her around, you know she will drive you crazy. Just breathe before snapping back sis. Reply

"Another thing I see a lot at work now is people my age caregiving to a parent or relative who can't live alone. I think it's going to happen even more with an aging population and a lot of politicians aren't talking about that."



I think about this a lot. My parents are divorced and I'm still living with my dad, but I often think about my mom because she lives alone. They are both still relatively healthy 50-something-year olds, but as they get older, it is a concern to me. And I'm an only child too, so I feel like the pressure will be even worse. Reply

WHY DO WE NOT HAVE A MADDOW POST YET?! Reply

3 minutes!!! Reply

Should we just head to my View post? Reply

I was just about to come in here and let people know omg I stopped playing video games to watch this! Reply

Why do u need 17 air mattresses for 3 people Reply

Maybe they were all twin sized, and regular single Mattress height. 3-4 together is like a California king.... Stacked on top of e/o.... X3 if you want it higher... Lol Idk Reply

And then you slide a pea under the one on the very bottom... Reply

Financially, it's good, but there's probably just as many cons as pros to going back to mum&da Reply

RACHEL HAS THE WHITE HOUSE SHOOK Reply

I want this good, God fearing Christian man to lay with my gay ass as man does with woman. Reply

2005! I was hoping something more recent Reply

i wish it was the tax returns from last year

but i hope this is just as good Reply

