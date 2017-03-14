all mine

Stars! They're Just Like US! Chancelor Johnathan Bennett moves back home.




-Despite his early career success, the “No Problems” rapper recently told Complex, “Like, I’m honestly, in real life, thinking about moving in with my parents right now.”

-The young emcee continued, “I think, anybody, if they were in my position—if they were 23 with a kid for the first time and were working—they would find comfort in being able to stay with their parents.”

-But fatherhood hasn’t come quite as easy to Chance as rapping. The rapper recalled camping out in a studio with 17 air mattresses with his daughter and his daughter’s mother.

source= https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/841769953896370177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
