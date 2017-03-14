Stars! They're Just Like US! Chancelor Johnathan Bennett moves back home.
-Despite his early career success, the “No Problems” rapper recently told Complex, “Like, I’m honestly, in real life, thinking about moving in with my parents right now.”
-The young emcee continued, “I think, anybody, if they were in my position—if they were 23 with a kid for the first time and were working—they would find comfort in being able to stay with their parents.”
-But fatherhood hasn’t come quite as easy to Chance as rapping. The rapper recalled camping out in a studio with 17 air mattresses with his daughter and his daughter’s mother.
Having a kid in your twenties seems so stupid to me, like why? You've hardly done anything with life yet.
You had sex without a condom/birth control, now your girlfriend's pregnant and you wanna pretend you're the virgin mary? What did you think was gonna happen? I can't even imagine having sex without a rubber if I wasn't already 1000% sure I wanted a kid. And there's abortion/adoption, you don't have to keep it.
Another friend pointed out that not everybody wants the same things I did (partying, having no responsibilities but myself, etc.), and people telling her that she shouldn't have kids yet was akin to her telling them they shouldn't travel/party/whatever else just because it's not what she wants.
/semi ot but my mom broke her foot (it was a nasty open fracture where her bone was basically sticking out and all the ortho surgeons were excited cause they don't get them that much apparently /csb) and she's going to stay with me for 2 months while she recovers. Part of me is nervous cause I can be a petty, trivial scorpio lol and I know my mom is gonna nag me but maybe it'll be nice idk.
It'll be nice to have her around, you know she will drive you crazy. Just breathe before snapping back sis.
I think about this a lot. My parents are divorced and I'm still living with my dad, but I often think about my mom because she lives alone. They are both still relatively healthy 50-something-year olds, but as they get older, it is a concern to me. And I'm an only child too, so I feel like the pressure will be even worse.
