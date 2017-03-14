Trailer for 'Voice from the Stone' with Emilia Clarke
A haunting thriller set in an isolated castle in 1950s Tuscany, Voice From the Stone tells the story of Verena, a determined young nurse who is hired to help the mute young heir within. But the more she observes the him, the more Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa’s stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own.
Source
Edited at 2017-03-15 01:03 am (UTC)
like, leave some suspense
Also, Caterina Murino is a dream.