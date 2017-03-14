Trailer for 'Voice from the Stone' with Emilia Clarke

LOL she's such a bad actress Reply

Thread

Link

yey another movie filled with her eyebrow acting Reply

Thread

Link

Haters have inferior eyebrows tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am jealous of those eyebrows tbh ahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Soon we can fill a netflix category with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw her on Graham Norton once (never saw her before that) and she was very cute, I like her smile Reply

Thread

Link

why this dead eyed girl with wandering eyebrows keeps getting work is beyond me Reply

Thread

Link

Cos she's white and conventionally attractive :/ :/ :/ and a totally terrible actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if she steals Emma Watson's roles or the other way around Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll watch it Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this trailer revealed too much. Reply

Thread

Link

Sooo the mom was buried alive in the walls, right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's such a mediocre actress. She'd never have a career if she was a WoC. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like this storyline of 'child becomes possessed with some sort of otherwordly spirit' has been done to death Reply

Thread

Link

And here I thought her performance here was lowkey lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

It's obv the old lady. Reply

Thread

Link

her eyebrows in that last scene... Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-03-15 01:03 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nightmares tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You weren't lying. Yeesh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a sweet angel with a beautiful face but there is absolutely no talent in her...sad if she continues to succeed while more talented actresses fall to the wayside Reply

Thread

Link

MTE. But being part of that overrated fantasy show is a great vehicle to advance her career so it's likely that she will continue to get roles as long as she's associated with that show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm curious about the twist but not enough to watch it lol i'll wait for someone to add the plot on wikipedia or something Reply

Thread

Link

seems interesting but based on this trailer she seems terribly miscast Reply

Thread

Link

I hate when trailers include like half the movie



like, leave some suspense Reply

Thread

Link

This setting/plot is my absolute kryptonite, but Emilia....yikes.



Also, Caterina Murino is a dream. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean she's def fucking the dad at some point in this right? lol Reply

Thread

Link

The only reason I'm watching this shit lbr. Also I want to smash Marton so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's worse than emma Reply

Thread

Link

i liked dany in the books and am still pressed that emilia is such an awful actress. at least with emma she was cast as a kid. there's no way emilia was the strongest choice whatsoever. Reply

Thread

Link

My confirmation name is Verena. That's really all I have to add other than I wish this movie were good--I like the premise and setting. Reply

Thread

Link