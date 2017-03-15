13 Celebrity Cookbooks That Are Actually Really Damn Good
Chrissy Teigen, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat
About: Maybe she’s on a photo shoot in Zanzibar. Maybe she’s making people laugh on TV. But all Chrissy Teigen really wants to do is talk about dinner. Or breakfast. Lunch gets some love, too.
For years, she’s been collecting, cooking, and Instagramming her favorite recipes, and here they are: from breakfast all day to John’s famous fried chicken with spicy honey butter to her mom’s Thai classics.
Salty, spicy, saucy, and fun as sin (that’s the food, but that’s Chrissy, too), these dishes are for family, for date night at home, for party time, and for a few life-sucks moments (salads). You’ll learn the importance of chili peppers, the secret to cheesy-cheeseless eggs, and life tips like how to use bacon as a home fragrance, the single best way to wake up in the morning, and how not to overthink men or Brussels sprouts. Because for Chrissy Teigen, cooking, eating, life, and love are one and the same.
Ina Garten, Cooking for Jeffrey
About: Ina's most personal cookbook yet, Cooking for Jeffrey is filled with the recipes Jeffrey and their friends request most often as well as charming stories from Ina and Jeffrey's many years together. There are traditional dishes that she's updated, such as Brisket with Onions and Leeks, and Tsimmes, a vegetable stew with carrots, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, and prunes, and new favorites, like Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken and Roasted Salmon Tacos. You'll also find wonderful new salads, including Maple-Roasted Carrot Salad and Kale Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino. Desserts range from simple Apple Pie Bars to showstoppers like Vanilla Rum Panna Cotta with Salted Caramel. For the first time, Ina has included a chapter devoted to bread and cheese, with recipes and tips for creating the perfect cheese course. With options like Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschettas and Challah with Saffron, there's something everyone will enjoy.
From satisfying lunches to elegant dinners, here are the recipes Ina has tested over and over again, so you too can serve them with confidence to the people you love.
Sophie Dahl, Miss Dahl’s Voluptuous Delights
About: Presents a collection of one hundred recipes for balanced dishes that celebrate the joys of cooking with simple ingredients, along with a narrative of the celebrity model's quest to find a healthy way of eating and enjoying food.
Stanley Tucci, The Tucci Cookbook
About: The Tucci Family brings wine pairings, updated recipes, gorgeous photography, and family memories to a new generation of Italian food lovers.
There is some truth to the old adage “Most of the world eats to live, but Italians live to eat.”
What is it about a good Italian supper that feels like home, no matter where you’re from? Heaping plates of steaming pasta...crisp fresh vegetables... simple hearty soups...sumptuous stuffed meats...all punctuated with luscious, warm confections.
For acclaimed actor Stanley Tucci, teasing our taste buds in classic foodie films such as Big Night and Julie & Julia was a logical progression from a childhood filled with innovative homemade Italian meals: decadent Venetian Seafood Salad; rich and gratifying Lasagna Made with Polenta and Gorgonzola Cheese; spicy Spaghetti with Tomato and Tuna; delicate Pork Tenderloin with Fennel and Rosemary; fruity Roast Duck with Fresh Figs; flavorful Baked Whole Fish in an Aromatic Salt Crust; savory Eggplant and Zucchini Casserole with Potatoes; buttery Plum and Polenta Cake; and yes, of course, the legendary Timpano.
Featuring nearly 200 irresistible recipes, perfectly paired with delicious wines, The Tucci Cookbook is brimming with robust flavors, beloved Italian traditions, mouthwatering photographs, and engaging, previously untold stories from the family’s kitchen.
Stanley Tucci also have another cook book called ''The Tucci Table''.
Padma Lakshmi, Tangy Tart Hot and Sweet: A World of Recipes for Every Day
About: As host of Bravo's popular Top Chef, Padma reaches millions of viewers each week and returns to the page with recipes for sophisticated international cuisine that are easy to prepare. Inspired by her travels to some of the most secluded corners of the planet, Padma shares with cooks the origins of her latest exotic recipes. But you'll never have to feel as though you've just traveled the world in order to prepare them. Padma makes it simple to impress your guests with more than two hundred elegant and savory dishes such as Hot and Sour Fruit Chaat, Tangy Jicama Salad, Purée of Roasted Aubergine, Couscous with Merguez Sausage, South Indian Spinach and Lentil Soup, Red Snapper with Green Apple and Mint Chutney, Roasted Citrus Chicken, Barbecue Korean Short Ribs, and Honeycomb Ice Cream. From appetizers to entrées, soups to desserts--Tangy Tart Hot & Sweet is the perfect book for anyone who wants cooking to be easy, elegant, and unforgettable.
food post 🍔🍡🍒
I was honestly skeptical when I got it for Christmas but I have to say its one of my favorite cookbooks now.
it is just so good
I recommend this piece to everyone but especially if you've struggled with your relationship to eating/food.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/03/dini
It's a fun read
So far the only thing I've made is a modified version of her armadillo bread. I cut the mayo and butter in half because DAMN christy, and I added in some cheddar because I like cheddar lol
it was delicious!
I just use a shitload of butter and shredded cheddar cheese nothing fancy or interesting and cook them in like two minutes and they are delish, hers take like twenty minutes and I honestly prefer mine way over them but maybe that's just what I'm used to lol
Literally every single one of the recipes (except the tortilla soup, that was only okay) was delicious. She really loves salt though... I always add a little less because her recipes can be borderline salty (and I love salt)
I've tried about 10 recipes but after a few I did like I've just been doing the same two back to back
I have one of Ina's cookbooks but haven't used it all that much. My favorites tend to be Skinnytaste's - I use her recipes from her book and her website all of the time. They are easy, usually pretty fast, and healthy.
Chrissy has surpassed all the cooks on Food Network for me..even Ina.
Nothing would give me more pleasure than to watch this woman (and Joy Reid) bring the Orange Cheeto DOWN. (Although I'd pay to watch HRC kick the clown in the balls. Not that she would.)
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo. Yummy!
