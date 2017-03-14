What a mundane explanation. I thought for sure they were gonna fridge her. Reply

That and Natalie wanted out of Marvel after the Patty Jenkins clusterfuck on Thor: The Dark World. Reply

what happened with Patty Jenkins? Reply

Apparently Portman backed her to be director, she was hired, then fired for being indecisive. Reply

well at least they didn't kill her

whatever i prefer thundershield anyway Reply

steve/tony tho Reply

stony bores me Reply

gross Reply

best marvel multiverse pairing. I wish the movies did it more justice Reply

MTE!!!! i can't believe i've been shipping them for like 5 years now omg



and marvel has done nothing but a disservice to both of them since then in the mcu and 616 idk why i still bother Reply

yeees, thundershield is so good Reply

lmao at the spoiler. good job op Reply

Oop, I was gonna say cancer. Reply

thank god Reply

She was smart to get out. Reply

Bye girl. You won't be missed Reply

I hope there's a plot point where he cuts his hair as an attempt at a fresh start. Reply

omg would love a trope of the rom com in this movie. depressed thor wants a new start and shears off his hair to get his groove back. that would finally make these boring movies come alive! Reply

Oh I see what you did there. Reply

your version is better than the actual reason (they cut his hair off when he gets captured and forced to fight as a gladiator) Reply

this Felicity realness Reply

Sis maddow is releasing trumps tax returns tonight 😳 Reply

Losing my GD mind RN, TBH Reply

Lol, I popped into the most recent post just to see if anyone had brought this up. Reply

OMG are you serious?



Maddow come through, sis! Reply

Just saw this on twitter, can't wait. Reply

YESSSSSSSSSS MY QUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN



i hope they don't have her killed for this :\ Reply

lol ngl i've done that whenever a "big" relationship of mine has ended and it's always helped me even though it's cliche af Reply

She was disposable anyway Reply

Shoulda just recast with Kiera Knightley and seen if anyone noticed the difference. Reply

This Reply

lol mte Reply

lmfaoo or sneak gal gadot in sans ww costume Reply

Natalie and gal don't look alike tho......... Reply

lmao Reply

Tbh, no Stacey Dash. Reply

lol Reply

that's a shitty explanation. they could've recasted her, claiming some weird magic altered her looks?! oh well i guess single thor is more appealing...



i hope they release more #teamthor videos! Reply

When am I getting Thor/Sif, though? Reply

sif isn't even in this one 😪 Reply

I know. The Lord is testing me 😭 Reply

i'll miss her Reply

said no one ever Reply

said me and i am one person so someone said it Reply

I am actually gonna miss her.



IDK why people hated her so much. Reply

I liked her in TDW tbh Reply

Parent

Same tbh Reply

Of all the things wrong with the Thor movies (particularly the second one), I didn't think her character was a problem. Reply

Me too, I'm always down for female scientists and she was super cute in TDW. Reply

Looking back, I liked her too. Too bad she and Marvel had issues. Reply

Seeing your icon, I'm wondering what would it be like if Jessica Chastain was part of Marvel. Reply

I liked her too. I'm bummed she won't be in this one. Reply

same tbh Reply

For all the shit Thor movies get, iirc they're the only ones that pass the Bechdel test, and that's thanks to Jane and Darcy. I quite enjoyed her character as well but being that this one is mainly going to be in space I get why they're not bringing her back (outside of Portman not wanting to return), but at least they didn't kill her off. Reply

MTE Reply

Same. I liked Jane, I liked Thor/Jane, basic or not. Reply

same, even though the relationship was underdeveloped af she was still an interesting character and i liked the ~human connection it gave thor (plus i enjoyed darcy) Reply

