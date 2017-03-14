Mischa Barton's attorney says "sexually explicit" images of the actress are being "shopped around"

men are the worst Reply

they really are Reply

True Reply

my first thought Reply

That's vile. I would freak the fuck out if while I was having sex with someone they wiped out their phone or camera, I get that some people find it fun to watch themselves after but A. I'm too self conscious and B. I'm too paranoid shit like this would happen Reply

Oh no. Fuck. So damn rude. :(((((( whosever does this can go fuck themselves with an cactus to hell Reply

ugh, this is fucking awful :( Reply

god SO fucked up and fucking violating. a prof at my school is a national leader on internet privacy laws and i went to a panel she led recently, it's fascinating...and completely awful. its such a new area of law but a few amazing ladies (probs some guys too but i'm only aware of women) are spearheading the charge, i hope the work they are doing actually takes and can stop shit like this from happening in the future/get the cases to stand up to litigation. >:(



idk how anyone specializing in these kind of revenge porn/leaked pictures/privacy violations can work in this field and not lose total faith in humanity tho, gotta be hard Reply

men created the laws for what is considered rape, so I love that women are taking charge of this especially when men's shittyness and the internet do not mix 👍🏽 Reply

yessssssssss im a bb first year law student (struggling to deal with eventually getting out and practicing in the post-trumplandia environment tbh lol) so this girl is like level 1000 career/life aspirations. she's so fabulous read about this amazing woman right after i went to this panel at my school: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2 016/12/05/the-attorney-fighting-revenge-p orn yessssssssss im a bb first year law student (struggling to deal with eventually getting out and practicing in the post-trumplandia environment tbh lol) so this girl is like level 1000 career/life aspirations. she's so fabulous Reply

Shit like this makes me hate all men. Reply

Who was she dating at the time, does anyone know? He should be ended Reply

She dated Br*ndon D*vis for a while. Could be him? So fucked up. Reply

That was like 10 (maybe more) years ago, while he is sleazy enough, I doubt it would take him this long to release it Reply

Supposedly she was dating Artem Chigvintsev last year, although that was publicly denied. I'm thinking whoever drugged her in January may have filmed her, too :X



Edited at 2017-03-14 11:10 pm (UTC)

How awful. Reply

It's nice to see she finally caught a break! Her career has never looked brighter Reply

then they are the first to cry when consequences are done.







I hate that men get to be as stupid, petty, and immature as they want.then they are the first to cry when consequences are done. Reply

how awful :( Reply

Hope she's okay. So fucked up. Reply

Man she's had a rough couple of months. I hate that someone did this to her and I hope things get better for her. Reply

i really hate the term "revenge porn".

poor her, tho Reply

even the name of it is bizarre...like, revenge for what? for ending an adult relationship like two adults? Reply

disgusting & an experience that you can never get over. i found a sex video of myself on tumblr once, i just couldn't believe it. my voice, my body... i didn't even now how to react. Reply

that is so awful I'm so sorry Reply

omg that's horrible Reply

that's disgusting, i'm so sorry. Reply

Oh gawd! That sucks. I'm sorry. Reply

That's horrible. I found out an ex of mine was recording everything at all times to "make sure our roommate wasn't stealing" and I'm terrified that there's a video of me somewhere out there. He turned out to be a scumbag and I don't trust him at all.



I can't imagine actually finding it. Good luck and please take care of yourself. Reply

jesus christ i'm so sorry <3 Reply

so sorry to hear that. there's a huge scandal/trial here in finland with this scumbag tv host who filmed all of his girlfriends and one night stands without their knowledge and consent. it scares me to think just how many regular men are doing this on daily basis.



Edited at 2017-03-14 11:24 pm (UTC)

omg what, did you figure out who put it there? Reply

Parent

Horrendous. No one should go through this. Reply

