Mischa Barton's attorney says "sexually explicit" images of the actress are being "shopped around"




“It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around,'” attorney Lisa Bloom wrote in a statement released via Twitter on Tuesday. “Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.”

source= https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/841753418632986624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
