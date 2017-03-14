Mischa Barton's attorney says "sexually explicit" images of the actress are being "shopped around"
Mischa Barton's attorney says "sexually explicit" images of the actress are being "shopped around" as "revenge" https://t.co/QDpjtNe5nO— Page Six (@PageSix) March 14, 2017
“It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around,'” attorney Lisa Bloom wrote in a statement released via Twitter on Tuesday. “Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.”
idk how anyone specializing in these kind of revenge porn/leaked pictures/privacy violations can work in this field and not lose total faith in humanity tho, gotta be hard
yessssssssss im a bb first year law student (struggling to deal with eventually getting out and practicing in the post-trumplandia environment tbh lol) so this girl is like level 1000 career/life aspirations. she's so fabulous
then they are the first to cry when consequences are done.
poor her, tho
That's awful.
I can't imagine actually finding it. Good luck and please take care of yourself.
