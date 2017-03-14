Awwwwwwww !!!! Reply

lmao, funny I had just copied his name and was about to ctr-t and ctr-v but read the cut





he's not that cute lolz

Oooh a scientist. Congrats.

I hope she and her boo show up to the March for Science in DC!

I wasn't expecting that, but at the same time it makes sense.



I legit don't get why this look is popular for white guys, nor why (white) women support it. I would never even consider a guy with that aesthetic.

he'd still be really ugly without it

It's like wearing stripes, I think.

are you serious rn

Did I say something wrong?

I'm kind of into it but I know I have questionable taste ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

i agree with everything

Gurl, he's a scientist. You know we're not exactly known for our aesthetique choices.

Ikr I'm always down with "you do you sis" unless that you is ugly.

guys in feminist hats, tshrts etc are so creepy

i appreciate the sentiment, but sometimes it feels like ...... too much

Yes, exactly this. If their heart and actions are in a good place do they really need to "show off" just how ~feminist~ they are?

mte

its such a cry for attention

ngl that shit always puts my back up

Serious question:



What are your views on white people who rock "Black Lives Matter"? I see it a lot on Twitter, and I've seen some people wearing the pins. I'm conflicted about it because part of me is like "Eh...thanks for the approval...?", but then part of me is like "Well, at least they don't dismiss it" etc.

I actually just read an article about the "woke misogynist" and seeing the hat he's sporting immediately made me think of that.

lol mte. like when they have it in their tinder profiles and stuff im like ew stop no thats not gonna make women throw themselves at you but nice try

matt mcgorry got a uterus tattoo, and i'm still cringing over that tbh.

They really are. The one guy I know like that, I swear he's actually a sociopath. Not like the murdering kind but the kind with no actual feelings and he's latched onto being a super liberal for the status and to fake having actual feelings. He's the most calculating, manipulative, shallow guy yet he will always be the first to speak out on something.

I just don't know what to do with him.



I just don't know what to do with him. Reply

mte I will never trust a man who wears feminism on his body

and pathetic... like what's next? "I have common sense" pins?

Congrats to her, although I could never fuck a guy with that hair.

cut your hair, shave your beard, then we'll talk

Be careful what you wish for.



I speak from experience, sometimes men grow beards for a reason.



Reply

🎶Cut your hair and shave your beard







You squandered your chances🎶 Reply

🎶I'll give you a thousand pounds

To show me how you do it

Stop being so 'laissez-faire'

We're all scared of the future🎶



Sorry I couldn't resist, I love Bloc Party lol Reply

he's not offering himself to u tho so wyd

Why did iznanassi delete?

yea why did they? maybe temporary

he looks like a kings of leon member pre-fame

Lol youth & young manhood era

eww

keep the beard have shorter hair tbh

tbh [2]

bless illana for being confident enough to us the front facing camera look in that one selfie

Men who wear "Feminist" on clothing/hats/etc. are synonymous with people who want a cookie for being ~woke. No sis, you do not get a prize for not being an ignorant asshole.

I get why women would feel that way, but I'm of two minds on similar issues.



Like I feel this way about White folks who rep "BLM" stuff. But then I think about how we give so much attention and spend so much time on people who are opposed to our issues, but then when somebody supports are issues, we say "yeah, but this doesn't mean anything".



I mean, it DOESN'T, and we shouldn't pat everybody on the back for not being the WORST, but as ready and willing as we are to dismiss a White person in a BLM shirt, hat, or pin, we're just as ready to spend time debating somebody who pulls the "All Lives Matter" shit, or the even dumber "Blue Lives Matter". Reply

Damn you guys are harsh.

Seriously, what a bunch of bitter bettys (& bretts and however you self identify). Can't we just be happy for someone who decides to celebrate love during such a fucked up time?



Congrats girl, hold on tight to good people who love, respect and support you & vice versa. Reply

No.



"Fuck them both for thinking they could be happy" Reply

welcome 2 the internet/shallow world of celeb gossip bby

jealousy tbh, like most people here say they don't have friends because they're afraid to talk to people or think 99% of the population are assholes so they see someone happy and they react bitterly

Edited at 2017-03-15 02:30 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-15 02:30 am (UTC) Reply

lol for real, I think they're so cute together

Yeah he's really not bad looking. And he's obviously smart. So if he treats her well, let's be happy about that.

