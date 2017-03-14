Clive Standen (Rollo) confirmed for Vikings season 5
- We'll see a "whole new Rollo" in Season 5, he'll have taken even more steps away from his Viking roots
- "Nearly every season, Michael Hirst has allowed me to reinvent this man, and Season 5 is no different," Standen tells TVGuide.com. "I think when he comes back, all bets are off ... You'll see a very different Rollo."
- He'll reuinte with his former friends and family, "It's going to be explosive," Standen teases, "but not in the ways that you'd expect."
I love Rollo
A whole new Rollo
A new fantastic voyage by sea!
No Ragnar :( to tell us no or where to go
Or say we're only tripping
A whole new Rollo
A dazzling King we never knew
But when we fight up here
It's crystal clear
That now we have a whole new Rollo with you
