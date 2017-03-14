Clive Standen (Rollo) confirmed for Vikings season 5




  • We'll see a "whole new Rollo" in Season 5, he'll have taken even more steps away from his Viking roots

  • "Nearly every season, Michael Hirst has allowed me to reinvent this man, and Season 5 is no different," Standen tells TVGuide.com. "I think when he comes back, all bets are off ... You'll see a very different Rollo."

  • He'll reuinte with his former friends and family, "It's going to be explosive," Standen teases, "but not in the ways that you'd expect."

Source: Pic + Article
