Tinashe teases new single "Flame"!








- Joyride's new lead single is coming and it's called Flame.

- It drops this thursday and Tinashe is teasing us with the snippets above.

- You can pre-save the song in your Spotify account here, so it'll be on your Spotify playlist as soon as it's released there!

- The song is said to be a "epic mid tempo pop smash" produced by Blood Pop and Stargate.

- Someone who claims to have listened to the track already said it is "pure pop" with some not-obvious R&B influences, with the eerie vibe in the verses similar to Tinashe's Nightride track "Lucid Dreaming" but then shifts into an explosive chorus like Tinashe's collab with the Lost Kings, "Quit You". Also comparable to Snakehips x Zayn collab "Cruel" and Sia's "Free The Animal".

- The song is said to not be in the vibe that is popular right now, although the chorus "is amazing and it'll be stuck in your head for the next few weeks!"


Read what others that had access to the song have to say about it:










source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
