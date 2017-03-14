Tinashe teases new single "Flame"!
https://t.co/PWtJ0VIN8M pic.twitter.com/cFBwy7rrHC— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 13 de março de 2017
Cold in the night when I hold you close. Searching your eyes but you're gone like a ghost.... #FLAME 3/16 🔥 https://t.co/wy52TYVZJJ pic.twitter.com/8ZwvhrRqjf— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 14 de março de 2017
- Joyride's new lead single is coming and it's called Flame.
- It drops this thursday and Tinashe is teasing us with the snippets above.
- You can pre-save the song in your Spotify account here, so it'll be on your Spotify playlist as soon as it's released there!
- The song is said to be a "epic mid tempo pop smash" produced by Blood Pop and Stargate.
- Someone who claims to have listened to the track already said it is "pure pop" with some not-obvious R&B influences, with the eerie vibe in the verses similar to Tinashe's Nightride track "Lucid Dreaming" but then shifts into an explosive chorus like Tinashe's collab with the Lost Kings, "Quit You". Also comparable to Snakehips x Zayn collab "Cruel" and Sia's "Free The Animal".
- The song is said to not be in the vibe that is popular right now, although the chorus "is amazing and it'll be stuck in your head for the next few weeks!"
Read what others that had access to the song have to say about it:
This song is one of my favs from the new era that I was able to preview .... SOOO good. https://t.co/Ip81jEFz9O— Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) 13 de março de 2017
@FeelsLikeVegas mid tempo, big hook. Hopefully pop radio eats it up.— Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) 13 de março de 2017
@biglipsmcguee @2onTinashe @TinasheReverie @InMarcusWeTrust like her if she was serving pop hook dessert— Everett John (@EverettJohn) 13 de março de 2017
source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Not going to happen. hahaha
Still good for her.
what kind of kpop sponsor business is happening
wellll....
Nah good for her, she really does work hard so it's cool she has car.
Her ways are the new pop star blueprint. You are good job, Tinashe.
Edited at 2017-03-14 09:52 pm (UTC)
I can't believe she's finally coming.
lol
anyway, I've been listening to Nightride again and she seriously loses me after High Speed Chase
RoYL is a dated bop and wtf is Ghetto Boy?
Ghetto Boy is a beautiful EMOTION reject.
And do you mean to say you don't like Party Favors and Touch Pass? Gurl