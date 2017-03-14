Overwatch Post: Orisa Release Date, Blizzard Officially Confirms Symmetra Theory, Binary Comic

Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at Overwatch's newest hero!



Orisa activates: 3.21.2017



Learn more ↪️ https://t.co/jsPHvK97Ht pic.twitter.com/LZTufJpJNq — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 14, 2017

After some testing in the PTR and a vague "end of the month" release date, Blizzard has finally revealed the release of Orisa to all platforms: 3/21/2017! For those who don't remember, Orisa is the newest tank and 24th hero to join Overwatch. Built from a decomminsioned OR15 Defense robot by child prodigy Efi, Orisa is charged with making the team's safety her primary concern.Although she has referenced being on the spectrum in a comic, Jeff Kaplan officially confirmed Symmetra's status on the autistic spectrum after receiving a letter from a fan.

Symmetra's voice actress has tweeted her approval at this development in her character.

So proud to b part of such a diverse & inclusive game & community. Tx @PlayOverwatch & @Blizzard_Ent , 4 showing ppl the hero in themselves https://t.co/UZNCWDTzFC — Anjali Bhimani (@sweeetanj) March 9, 2017