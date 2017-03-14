Overwatch Post: Orisa Release Date, Blizzard Officially Confirms Symmetra Theory, Binary Comic
Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at Overwatch's newest hero!— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 14, 2017
Orisa activates: 3.21.2017
Learn more ↪️ https://t.co/jsPHvK97Ht pic.twitter.com/LZTufJpJNq
After some testing in the PTR and a vague "end of the month" release date, Blizzard has finally revealed the release of Orisa to all platforms: 3/21/2017! For those who don't remember, Orisa is the newest tank and 24th hero to join Overwatch. Built from a decomminsioned OR15 Defense robot by child prodigy Efi, Orisa is charged with making the team's safety her primary concern.
Although she has referenced being on the spectrum in a comic, Jeff Kaplan officially confirmed Symmetra's status on the autistic spectrum after receiving a letter from a fan.
@MasterOverwatch portion of comic mentioned by Jeff pic.twitter.com/TnSNiHS1Rc— MasterOverwatch (@MasterOverwatch) March 9, 2017
Symmetra's voice actress has tweeted her approval at this development in her character.
So proud to b part of such a diverse & inclusive game & community. Tx @PlayOverwatch & @Blizzard_Ent , 4 showing ppl the hero in themselves https://t.co/UZNCWDTzFC— Anjali Bhimani (@sweeetanj) March 9, 2017
Blizzard has also released a new comic, BINARY.
BINARY: As a terror from the past reemerges in rural Sweden, a mysterious stranger steps up to hunt it down.— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 8, 2017
🔎 https://t.co/q8uD4kwnf9 pic.twitter.com/AhqSWBR5Ld
ONTD, are you excited for Orisa? How did your comp placements go? Did you make it to wax paper rank or have you become Pokemon Master...I mean, Grandmaster?
Source: Source online. I have opened the path.
Super excited to try out Orisa on Tuesday tho! Another anchor tank was really needed tbh
I always combine her two of her voice lines so I can say "Step into my...Ooh la la" lol I'm so very mature.
Fix it Blizz!