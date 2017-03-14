Kal Penn shares racist audition scripts from his early career
Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor. pic.twitter.com/GydOwlUKGW— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. "Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?" That usually meant they wanted Apu pic.twitter.com/3F5XRORO3n— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent & make it funny on the merits (was told no) 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuUVYT7rip— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Womp womp pic.twitter.com/fyonwmreBa— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Ha! In this audition for Smart Guy, they didn't even give the character a name! pic.twitter.com/z2D8E5rx8J— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Oh wait yes they did pic.twitter.com/xwB3qIoXoF— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol pic.twitter.com/2BYu0nnd57— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
I do not remember this audition except that it was for some shitty MTV show and the big joke was an accent and too much cologne 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/7HZbhQCkaB— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Whoa I remember this! This was one of my first commercials. The makeup people would use Vaseline to get the sweaty unwashed look going pic.twitter.com/X7z4EI4drQ— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
This was for some project called The Marriage Clause I guess. pic.twitter.com/0yKjepAHqy— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Sabrina the Teenage Witch! Man. We got INTO it about why he had to have an accent. I'm laughing about it now but they were such dicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/kXdHjVsqvT— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
There are too many in this stack to tweet, I'll be here all day. That said, there were also some wonderful 1st audition & work experiences!— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) 14 mars 2017
Yikes. With scripts like those I'd do a career change too. Tragic. And so many accents.
He plays the press secretary in Designated Survivor rn
"Sweaty" Indian? Black guy who is too little "Ice" & too much "Puff"...what in the world?
I'd have quit to go work in DC too. How has he not lost his shit by now?
Idk how actors of color do it.