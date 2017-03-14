Kal Penn shares racist audition scripts from his early career

God that's sad. Unsurprising, but sad. Reply

Thread

Link





I can't stand King of Queens to begin with, but... Reply

Thread

Link

So dumb, so stale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember this episode -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not surprised all, King of Queens loves doing this shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

white people should fuck off, the names they give their kids to appear hip and special... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't believe they honestly think McBraelynn or kVIIIlyn or whatever isn't actually stupid as hell Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BrynnLynn...not even kidding



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and nothing really appears to have changed Reply

Thread

Link

Is he still Ronald Reaganing it or did he go back to acting?



Yikes. With scripts like those I'd do a career change too. Tragic. And so many accents. Reply

Thread

Link

Kinda sorta both?



He plays the press secretary in Designated Survivor rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I'd say yes but that would be inferring Ronald Reagan was actually competent at doing at either job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh snap! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YIKES @ those Smart Guy ones Reply

Thread

Link



My favorite Obama staffer <3

Reply

Thread

Link

is he gay? i googled it and found this:



Joined as the Associate Director for the Obama administration, Kal Penn has steadily remained on the surface for his admission and resignation. But during the tenure of working in the territory of White House Kal Penn was alleged to be dating the President of United States Of America, Barack Obama. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Whaaaaat? Lmao @ Kal Penn being Obama's Marilyn Monroe/Monica Lewinski. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



I am SHOOKeth, I can't believe this got out, this was strictly on a "need to know" basis. D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is true



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even when he said he was okay to stop and firsk black men? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol @ Hindi accent Reply

Thread

Link

at least it wasnt "hindu" accent lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, this makes me sad. I'm Indo-Canadian, but have a very English sounding name, and some people act like such dicks when they hear my name. I've gotten "are you sure?" "really?" "Wow, I wouldn't have guessed!" I let it slide, but it still stings Reply

Thread

Link

SAME. people ask me, "no, where are you really from?". i moved to the US for school and whenever i express worry about the increase in racial profiling, friends will say, "don't worry, you're canadian." as if my indian heritage is a non-issue.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mother's uterus? I fucking hate that question. The dumbass asking it always means "what's your ethnicity" but they too stupid to phase the question as such. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol my favorite part is when they get all tripped up that I have a so-called "normal" name and try to "exotify" it. I go by Anne and I've had people be like "A...Ahn?" and they'll like spell it "An" or "Ane" and shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Once a friend of mine asked another friend if "that" was really her name (the girl who got asked is Chinese-Australian and has an English name). The girl who asked is Palestinian-American, so she should have known better. Luckily, a guy friend immediately told her "wow, that's racist." But it was embarrassing as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good ladies and lords. Reply

Thread

Link

chuck lorre is suing all the way up from griffith hill Reply

Thread

Link

Kal Penn in my ideal man. Ugh I find him so fine.

Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he real cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the fuck was that commercial for?



"Sweaty" Indian? Black guy who is too little "Ice" & too much "Puff"...what in the world?



I'd have quit to go work in DC too. How has he not lost his shit by now?



Idk how actors of color do it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm torn about "ethnic" people of color using stage names vs their real names. Like at this point isn't he well known enough that he could go back to being Kalpen Modi? I know that in an alternate universe were I ever to try acting or anything entertainment-related I absolutely would not be able to use my real name. It's pronounced just like it's spelled but because it's long people freak the fuck out. But I think if I ever ~made it~ I would try to use my real given name. Rambling done.... Reply

Thread

Link

Why would you be torn about somebody else's decisions? It's a personal choice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link