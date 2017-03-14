Rooney Mara drops out of 'Anette'
- She had to drop out due to previous commitments (most likely Brady Corbet's Vux Lux)
- The film directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors) starring Adam Driver (Girls, The Force Awakens) and Rihanna (Battleship) is currently looking for a new lead
- Production is set to begin this spring across several international locations, including Los Angeles and will most likely arrive in 2019
-This will be Leos Carax’s English-language debut, and it features original songs by the Sparks, the art-rock band founded in 1971 by Ron and Russell Mael
- The movie is a musical telling the tragic story of a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife is deceased. He finds himself alone with his 2-year-old daughter who has a surprising gift. And will boast Carax’s singular visual style and atmosphere
- Amazon has acquired US and Canada distribution rights
I prefer Pola X and Lovers on a Bridge to Holy Motors, but I feel like that is becoming a minority opinion.
lol
But also, I actually like that movie lol. It's a hidden gem of trash entertainment.
Honestly though I'm actually super nervous to see her performances in all these things coming out. I think next Monday is her first appearance on Bates Motel. I'm gonna be watching like this:
I was hoping I'd find you here bb <3