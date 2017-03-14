Babadook director Jennifer Kent's movie The Nightingale to begin production
Sam Claflin to Star in Jennifer Kent's 'Babadook' Follow-Up, 'Nightingale' https://t.co/E0wOKV0Tq1 pic.twitter.com/CIZmE5JD2k— THR Movies (@THRmovies) March 14, 2017
Set in Tasmania in 1825, “The Nightingale” follows a 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby by her soldier master and his cronies. Unable to find justice, she takes an Aboriginal male tracker with her through the hellish wilderness to seek revenge on the men.
- Aisling Franciosi aka the creepy babysitter from The Fall who was obsessed with Jamie Dornan's character, will play the lead.
- The movie also stars: Sam Clafin, Damon Herriman, Ewen Leslie, Harry Greenwood, Baykali Ganambarr and Magnolia Maymuru
I didn't either. I spent the whole film being anxious and angry, not scared. I hated everyone, too. Damn Babadook could have eaten everyone and I could have counted it as a happy ending.
It reminds me of how in a lot of fairy tales it was the birth mothers tormenting these children, and it was changed later to stepmothers to protect the sanctity of motherhood.
Anyway, the film didn't pan out 100%, but I liked the honesty in the depiction of a mother who, when pushed, would admit that she wishes she were without her child.
If you told me that wasn't him, I'd believe you.
Also hmmmmmmt @ the Aboriginal tracker bit.
Oh no. Not Katie!
Jon's mommy!
