Babadook director Jennifer Kent's movie The Nightingale to begin production



Set in Tasmania in 1825, “The Nightingale” follows a 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby by her soldier master and his cronies. Unable to find justice, she takes an Aboriginal male tracker with her through the hellish wilderness to seek revenge on the men.


  • Aisling Franciosi aka the creepy babysitter from The Fall who was obsessed with Jamie Dornan's character, will play the lead.

  • The movie also stars: Sam Clafin, Damon Herriman, Ewen Leslie, Harry Greenwood, Baykali Ganambarr and Magnolia Maymuru


