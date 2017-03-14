Babadook director Jennifer Kent's movie The Nightingale to begin production

It's been so long, I was wondering when she would announce a follow up film. It has an interesting premise and I would watch out of curiosity. Reply

I did not enjoy The Babadook at all, but maybe I'll give this a watch. Reply

I didn't either. I spent the whole film being anxious and angry, not scared. I hated everyone, too. Damn Babadook could have eaten everyone and I could have counted it as a happy ending. Reply

I want to say that was the point, tbh! I think this movie was more a commentary on depression and anxiety than a horror movie, which I think is genius considering the way it made me feel. Reply

Same, I loved the concept but the kid ruined the movie for me. I was rooting for the Babadook to kill everyone. Reply

I think it's wonderful when horror movies try to be more emotional (a rare feat nowadays), but this one just failed at that. I didn't care for anyone, and I was hoping they'd all get off my screen sooner than later. It was a frustrating movie not because I was frustrated with the characters and their problems (well, not entirely), but because of how badly it was written and executed. Reply

The kid was fucking annoying Reply

It wasn't particularly scary but I loved the subtext and its rare to see a mother/son relationship played like that with the mom being so resentful and allowed to show that side. Especially in a "horror" film. I get why people didn't like it but if you took the horror stuff out, I'd still think there was an interesting story at play. Reply

I agree. While it didn't come together perfectly, and the child himself was rather off putting, I liked the idea of a film that was willing to explore the fact that not all mothers think motherhood is a blessing, some are resentful of their children and may even hate them. Motherhood is so often viewed as this transformative, selfless and unconditional love thing, we forget mothers struggle, especially if there are added stressors, like poverty, lack of suppport, high needs children, etc...and that magical bond may be strained, or even fail to develop.



It reminds me of how in a lot of fairy tales it was the birth mothers tormenting these children, and it was changed later to stepmothers to protect the sanctity of motherhood.



Anyway, the film didn't pan out 100%, but I liked the honesty in the depiction of a mother who, when pushed, would admit that she wishes she were without her child. Reply

hmmmmm Reply

i loved the babadook tbh. anyway, i'm interested! Reply

I don't understand Sam Clafin's hairline or career. Reply

that beard really highlights how wonky his face is Reply

I hated the babysitter from The Fall soooo much but then I realized she must be a pretty good actress cos I really freaking hate her. Reply

Same! I hated her so much, but by the end I warmed up to her. I loved the conversation she and Stella had at the end when they met and she was saying how Paul wasn't worth it. Reply

i haven't seen The Babadook, should I? I have seen that one super fucked up film "Goodnight Mommy" is this a similar style? Reply

the kid in Babadook is more annoying and it's a more sad film than it is disturbing, but I really liked them both. Reply

The Babadook isn't really scary IMO. Creepy, yes. And sad. And the little kid is annoying as fuck tbh. Reply

This white man looks different in every single picture I've ever seen of him.



If you told me that wasn't him, I'd believe you.



Also hmmmmmmt @ the Aboriginal tracker bit. Reply

beards are so gross Reply

i first thought this was about the Kristin Hannah book



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:33 pm (UTC)

Michelle MacLaren is supposed to be directing that! Reply

Yess that is so exciting! Reply

can't wait, love the book

Yes, me too. Love that book!! Reply

That plot is .. a lot to take in. Reply

Aisling Franciosi aka the creepy babysitter from The Fall who was obsessed with Jamie Dornan's character, will play the lead.



Oh no. Not Katie! Reply

is this different than the one michelle maclaren is directing for tristar?? Reply

Yeah, the MacLaren one is based on a novel about two French sisters living in Nazi occupied France. Reply

i really enjoyed the babadook so i have hope for this! Reply

Aisling Franciosi



Jon's mommy! Reply

I liked the Babadook tbh, so I'll check this out I guess Reply

the babadook sucked sorry Reply

Maybe it's ~not as it seems~ but like ofc the Aboriginal character is there to be of service to a white character 🙄







Edited at 2017-03-14 09:03 pm (UTC)

the babdook's ending was doodoo Reply

i didnt come in this post to see babadook hate. Reply

Right? I feel like I saw the film as a result of ONTD praise, but now all I see is hate. I know backlash is inevitable, but I'm also thinking maybe I'm mis-remembering, and saw the love elsewhere. Jeez. Reply

