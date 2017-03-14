Matthew Vaughn targeted to direct Man Of Steel 2
Exclusive: Warner Bros. is eyeing ‘Kingsman' director Matthew Vaughn to direct #ManofSteel2 https://t.co/I3rGglSbzg pic.twitter.com/3mF1FNuxAR— Collider (@Collider) March 13, 2017
Matthew Vaughn has previously directed Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and Kingsman: The Secret Service and its upcoming sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
Wouldn't be surprised if he exits in a month or two over creative differences, tho :(
Anyway, I’m not interested in this iteration of Superman. The characterisation is fucking awful and even if they fixed it and made him less of an asshole, Cavill can’t play any shade of earnest (he’s only good when he plays charming bastards like in Tudors and Man From UNCLE).
Matthew is a competent director though, so that'll automatically be an upgrade.
He's very good at making action films fun though so at least it will be a nice change of pace.
And when it just Batman.
I know it's on trend to rag on those films, but his Bat trilogy still stands up for me. Superman was never about that and it sucks that DC has done everything in their power to make a character that is implicitly optimistic and hopeful into a charisma void of epic proportions who can barely hide his secret identity or his British accent.
Please just start over. I'm not even that big of a DC fan so I can't imagine what 100% DC fans are going through right now.
I don't hate the idea but at this point I've lost all faith in the DCEU.
The only obstacle is WB itself micromanaging him like they did David Ayer with Suicide Squad who by all accounts was a great director as well and an inspired choice to do that film