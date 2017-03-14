Matthew Vaughn targeted to direct Man Of Steel 2

Kingsmen was one of the best action movies ive seen in FOREVER and was so fucking enjoyable....until that dumb ass anal sex joke at the end. uuuggghhhh WHY. Reply

everyone really enjoyed it but i absolutely hated everything about it, except maybe for the pug. Reply

oh rly? I liked it lol. but the Pug was super adorbs. Reply

I saw it on Netflix the other day, I liked it. It was a big, dumb movie that really didn't take itself too seriously at all, but I thought it was lot of fun. I wouldn't say it was my favourite movie ever though. Reply

They totally ruined it with that bullshit at the end. Reply

The anal sex joke just ruins everything the movie has going. I've haven't heard anyone say that joke was good so I'm hoping they learned their lesson for the sequel. Reply

is diane lane gonna be in this? Reply

if Zack doesn't k*ll her off in JL, maybe Reply

that's what i was afraid of tbh so i had to ask!! Reply

Hopefully all the Martha's come back and we can have a drinking game every time someone says "martha". Reply

lmfaoooo. i'd be into this. Reply

I am with it.



Wouldn't be surprised if he exits in a month or two over creative differences, tho :( Reply

no thanks Reply

hft Reply

matthew vaughan needs to come back to x men!!! working w DC/WB is a losing proposition.



Reply

I love how sinister the title makes it sound. Like they put a hit on him or something, lmao.



Anyway, I’m not interested in this iteration of Superman. The characterisation is fucking awful and even if they fixed it and made him less of an asshole, Cavill can’t play any shade of earnest (he’s only good when he plays charming bastards like in Tudors and Man From UNCLE).



Matthew is a competent director though, so that'll automatically be an upgrade.



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:17 pm (UTC) Reply

god i want a TMFU sequel so fucking bad :( Reply

"Targeted" sounds like they are blackmailing him into directing another flop DC movie Reply

A+ shade bb!



Reply

This seems like a good decision, so it'll turn to shit soon enough I'm sure Reply

probably a good fit. i wonder if they're gonna be able to convince george miller to participate in the DCEU at some point? Reply

I'd give everything I own to have seen his Justice League movie. Reply

Me too. 😭 Reply

This would be great if he could fire the whole cast, disavow the last few movies, and start from scratch.



He's very good at making action films fun though so at least it will be a nice change of pace. Reply

Especially in times such as these, Superman needs to be bright and hopeful. To hell with the Nolan-style dark, dour, depressing, colorless, joyless, pretentious 3-hour deconstructive character studies. Reply

I don't mind the Nolan aesthetic when it is actually Nolan and not someone desperately trying to emulate that .



And when it just Batman.



I know it's on trend to rag on those films, but his Bat trilogy still stands up for me. Superman was never about that and it sucks that DC has done everything in their power to make a character that is implicitly optimistic and hopeful into a charisma void of epic proportions who can barely hide his secret identity or his British accent.

Reply

He is a talented director and likes to have a lot of control over what he works on so it will be interesting to see this play out. Well, DC has not control over their properties so it should be pretty easy for him. Reply

.............................. I wouldn't hate it. Reply

Watch it be a completely different tone/feel and be more successful. Then DC will say "this is what we planned all along" etc ugh



Please just start over. I'm not even that big of a DC fan so I can't imagine what 100% DC fans are going through right now. Reply

eh, just give up Reply

I'm just happy we're getting another man of steel lol. I still think the first one was a good movie with a newer take on him. Reply

I don't hate the idea but at this point I've lost all faith in the DCEU. Reply

why is dc still trying Reply

This could either be really good news (he did save the X-Men franchise after X3) or disasterous. Reply

I would much rather him direct another X-Men movie. Reply

Please tell me he's great?! Reply

Matthew Vaughan only knows how to make dudebro movies. Never seen a film of his where a woman wasn't just some weird male fantasy. The type of action movie he makes is not in line with Superman at all



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:53 pm (UTC) Reply

He's probably the candidate to match optimism with modern action stuff that doesnt seem corny and people who want a slight edge and grit can still get behind just looking at his other work



The only obstacle is WB itself micromanaging him like they did David Ayer with Suicide Squad who by all accounts was a great director as well and an inspired choice to do that film Reply

vaughn is a sexist dick (the weird sexism in first class and kingsman are proof of this) but hes a director with style. atleast the movie will have color? Reply

What did you find sexist in Kingsmen? Geuninely asking, I only saw it the other day and I don't recall anything rubbing me the wrong way too egregiously, except perhaps the fact that they only had two girls in the whole group. But tbh I'm so used to that my immediate response was, 'oh, at least they had SOME girls'. Sigh. Reply

kingsman wasn't as bad as first class was, but it was shitty how roxy was totally sidelined from the rest of the climax of the film and the anal joke at the end, which while i wasn't personally bothered by it a lot of people were and their reasons made sense (the final punchline being anal sex? the whole role of the princess was to literally be a sex punchline at the end?). it was a parody of bond but that doesn't make it exempt from being sexist. Reply

Oh I must have missed that part, I was going in and out of the room at the time. I hope it wasn't too awful. Roxy was pretty under-developed, but then I think that made sense for a movie that mostly focused on the father-son relationship between the main character and the Colin Firth character. I liked that she was strong, smart and capable though - she was obviously miles ahead the rest of the cadets and I was delighted that she won her place at the table. I thought he would end up beating her in the tests just because he was a boy and the main character, lol. Perhaps I just have way too low standards compared to a lot of the misogynistic dreck that gets made these days. Reply

I remember when the first one came out, I was having a really tough time, although I don't really remember why. But I went into the theater thinking, "man, I could really use some Superman-inspired hope and optimism and faith in humanity right now" and I felt totally let down afterwards lol. Reply

i approve of this choice Reply

