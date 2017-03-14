The View talks about Spicey's presser yesterday and the CBO report on AHCA
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Paula Faris
Today's HOT topics:
Spicey's comments from yesterday's presser about
Stella hits New York
CBO's analysis of Republicare / AHCA
Bachelor finale with Nick and Vanessa
Does
Divorce lawyers say shocking secrets kept by spouses from one another (Jed shares a story)
They talk with the authors of "The Liberal Redneck Manifesto"
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
- https://whatthefuckjusthappenedtoday.co
- The Progress Report from the CAP Action (https://www.americanprogressaction.org/
Sign up for Blendle, it gives you daily news but to read full articles you pay pennies but worth it because you don't have to pay for subscriptions. This is how I keep in touch with a lot of stuff. The other one is /r/politics even though Reddit gets a lot of flak here on ONTD but whatever.
now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Can't a bitch make some totino's and masturbate in peace?
Edited at 2017-03-14 08:10 pm (UTC)
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Edited at 2017-03-14 08:23 pm (UTC)
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Can they just go fucking spy on 45? That's like a big deal
Re: now our sex toys are spying on us smh
Clothe yourself in Anti-Trump rhetoric, ONTD!
god this man is so unlikable and he makes it so easy.
This video is hilarious to me. The family did an interview and apparently the mom realized her kids were in the room after seeing them live on TV, lol.
another traitor (then again this crazy bish used the berlin wall to say border wall works)
WHY IS HE STILL IN OFFICE
and now i guess she's working for russia (in now i guess she's on crack regina george voice)
so great
West Berlin residents show Eastern Berlin Grandparents their grandchildren, 1961.
stephen killed it last night AS USUAL
- Dutch elections
- Brexit
- New Scottish referendum
- Diplomatic troubles between Turkey and the Netherlands
Just sucks every damn thing here needs to be celeb related
also this kushner family news is so fucking ridiculous i hope they all choke
die! die for darkseid!