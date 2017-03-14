The View talks about Spicey's presser yesterday and the CBO report on AHCA

I've been in Mexico the past week and my wifi was spotty AF. I feel like I've missed so much, Idek how to catch up on it all. Reply

just don't. ignorance is bliss, just be happy and enjoy mexico! :)

lmfao

- https://whatthefuckjusthappenedtoday.co m/

- The Progress Report from the CAP Action (



Sign up for Blendle, it gives you daily news but to read full articles you pay pennies but worth it because you don't have to pay for subscriptions. This is how I keep in touch with a lot of stuff. The other one is /r/politics even though Reddit gets a lot of flak here on ONTD but whatever. If you can sign up for these newsletters, sign up for the following:- The Progress Report from the CAP Action ( https://www.americanprogressaction.org/ Sign up for Blendle, it gives you daily news but to read full articles you pay pennies but worth it because you don't have to pay for subscriptions. This is how I keep in touch with a lot of stuff. The other one is /r/politics even though Reddit gets a lot of flak here on ONTD but whatever.

The lawsuit alleges the We-Vibe app was designed to collect information about how often & how the vibrator was used https://t.co/1uPRM6woyA — NPR (@NPR) March 14, 2017

Reply

Batman, it couldn't be.

First our microwaves, now our sex toys... smh



Can't a bitch make some totino's and masturbate in peace?



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:10 pm (UTC)

Not to put you on a peddlestool but this is a solid comment.



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:23 pm (UTC)

dead

they don't want us to have nice things

best quote of the year

Goddamnit, I choked on my drink. Saving this for comment of the year.

First our microwaves, now our vibrators. Is nothing sacred?

So you're saying not only can I no longer bust a nut, I can't even nuke a hot pocket after

🙈



Can they just go fucking spy on 45? That's like a big deal

Oh I have this vibrator (0/10 it's not a fun toy) and it looks like I'm entitled to some $$$$ 😎

And speaking of not winning any First Amendment awards.... Pro-journalism pro-democracy maxims as seen through the Looking Glass. https://t.co/kTaB3W5qo4 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 14, 2017

Reply

It's been 4 years since Paul Ryan posed for these photos and allowed them to become public. Why are we still letting him decide things? pic.twitter.com/NbXFoIjK3N — Andy Daly (@TVsAndyDaly) March 14, 2017

Tr*mp isn't capable of having chemistry with anyone. The thought of it is repulsive.



Tr*mp isn't capable of having chemistry with anyone. The thought of it is repulsive.

I refuse to believe they've ever actually had sex, TBH.

one of the most embarrassing photo shoots ive ever seen.



god this man is so unlikable and he makes it so easy.

Paul Ryan could not look any more a douche in those photos

My friend told me he wanted to suck Paul Ryan's dick. I told him he needs to love himself.

That person is not your friend, they are your true enemy.

Coming from you that's extra hilarious.

Does he realise how ugly he is?

probably listening to rage against the machine in those pictures too like a fucking moron.

lmao

SCREAMING

lmao





This video is hilarious to me. The family did an interview and apparently the mom realized her kids were in the room after seeing them live on TV, lol.

lmao that video is such epic comedy perfection. the first kid just kinda walking in, then the baby in the bouncy chair bouncing in and chillin and then BAM mom plows in so fast hahahahahaah

LMAO

this kills me

funniest thing ever lmao

holy shit, that is beautiful

BREAKING (h/t @Anthony): Monica Crowley, Trump's Pick for Deputy NSA, Registers to Lobby for Russian Ally Pinchuk: https://t.co/h7SHzhgtla pic.twitter.com/rB4rymXR1I — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 14, 2017

another traitor (then again this crazy bish used the berlin wall to say border wall works)





another traitor (then again this crazy bish used the berlin wall to say border wall works)

I have no idea who this woman is but it's like every single person working with Trump has ties to Russia

WHY IS HE STILL IN OFFICE



WHY IS HE STILL IN OFFICE

she is a right wing loon who trump appointed to advisor on the national security council. her nomination fell through after cnn dug up the fact that she blatantly plagiarized her book (like full paragraphs on paragraphs) and even her phd dissertation so she's been going around fox news talking about how the democrats and the deep state~ concocted a hit job while all the hosts ignore that she's an indisputable liar and thief.

and now i guess she's working for russia (in now i guess she's on crack regina george voice)



and now i guess she's working for russia (in now i guess she's on crack regina george voice)

good to see the plagiarizer found a new gig

West Berlin residents show Eastern Berlin Grandparents their grandchildren, 1961.

I wish there were more posts on international politics 'cause there is some crazy shit going on rn



- Dutch elections

- Brexit

- New Scottish referendum

- Diplomatic troubles between Turkey and the Netherlands

I wish I could post politics more liberally. I mean it but it has to be incased with celebrities. It's ONTD not ontd_p. I try as much as to time the posts to be after roundup now because people talk politics there but then it becomes dead by afternoon EST.

Yeah I really apppreciate all that you post. It keeps me sane lol



Just sucks every damn thing here needs to be celeb related

whats going on with the dutch??

Ugh Turkey v Netherlands is kinda scary to me. I really hate Erdogan.

The right wing sweep happening worldwide is horrifying.

I am not surprised about the Dutch.

maybe europe can finally come to terms with their racism

don't forget how the EU said employers can ban employees wearing 'religious symbols' which includes the hijab. :-/ sick.

it's ridiculous that none of it is allowed to be posted here

So not super related but I'm disappointed with my friends and coworkers. No one knew who fucking John Lewis was. I was shocked! But I got my tickets to see him on the 24th!! C:

Georgia's John Lewis?

where is he speaking?

damn they didn't even watch selma??

I feel like they named it AHCA to confuse people. I hate them.

I call it Republicare but Joy gave a new name for it which is like a play on Paul Ryan's name Tyrantcare.

On the NPR Politics podcast, they joked that you need to pronounce the acronym like you have a hairball, lol.

I'm calling it Don'tCare.

I call it Trumpcare just because he doesn't want his name on it and I'm petty

we need a new leak or something to come out soon (did the good sis preet bharara photocopy a lot of shit/save his documents in the 24 hours it took them to fire him please @ Jesus)



also this kushner family news is so fucking ridiculous i hope they all choke Reply

I slept through Spicey's presser today and that's why this post is slightly late. Time to find out what he said. Reply

DARKSIDED STUFF! Reply

Well Darkseid was always searching for the anti-life equation and the Trump presidency is pretty damn close to it. Reply

TY OP for these posts Reply

No problem. I've been doing it daily since the beginning of February sans days that somebody beat me to the punch. Most of March has been me. CONSISTENCY FAM! Reply

Insurance companies can already sell across state lines though..someone should really just confront these men peddling this "Don't you have government funded healthcare?" Reply

They can and literally none actually do because it's a fucking nightmare setting up networks of providers there's no profit in them selling across state lines because of how much overhead and activation energy it requires Reply

