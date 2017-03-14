[politics] comey:shrug

The View talks about Spicey's presser yesterday and the CBO report on AHCA



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila, Paula Faris

Today's HOT topics:
Spicey's comments from yesterday's presser about 45's wiretapping claims
Stella hits New York
CBO's analysis of Republicare / AHCA
Bachelor finale with Nick and Vanessa
Does 45 have chemistry with Melania?
Divorce lawyers say shocking secrets kept by spouses from one another (Jed shares a story)
They talk with the authors of "The Liberal Redneck Manifesto"
















