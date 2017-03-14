Fede Alvarez on why he's recasting for 'Dragon Tattoo' sequel

nice deflection Reply

Thread

Link

I trust my director husband #3. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean Rooney definitely developed a strong work relationship with Fincher & has a lot of respect for him. Apparently she and Fincher were attached to the Red Sparrow movie (the one JLaw is starring in) and once he left, she was out, too. It probably would've been awkward and maybe her performance might have suffered. Reply

Thread

Link

agreed she has a lot of respect for him and i'll always remember daniel craig calling their relationship "fucking weird" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm reading Red Sparrow and while I like the book so far I just don't see how they're going to adapt it into a good movie. I think Rooney probably dodged a bullet on that one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would've loved to see Fincher/Rooney take on that project. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I'm not very confident in Francis lawrence adapting such a dense book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like they've been talking about this sequel for twenty years now Reply

Thread

Link

i srsly doubt he's gonna find a better lisbeth + mikael and he's def not gonna top her look which im assuming he's gonna change since he wants to do 100% of his job so bad(ly? idk the right word sry)



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. It's like he wants this to fail. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's gonna be ScarJo in a wig. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, wut?



Just cancel this movie Reply

Thread

Link

keep it Reply

Thread

Link

Why even make a sequel, tho?? Was anyone other than Rooney's thirsty ass asking for this?? Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There were two books that were better than the first one and a lot of people wanted it, since everything about the Fincher's adaptation was so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh yeah the movie and Fincher especially has a huge cult following. Loads of stans wanted a movie, just not like this. Personally I'm rooting for this mess to fail. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to see it bc the second book's great but if this doesn't have RM, DC and Fincher directing, then I'm not really interested. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely wanted both sequels based on the original books with the Fincher cast. However, I do not want this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Puh-lease... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched the behind the scenes stuff on youtube yesterday because of the last post and honestly, fincher made that film what it was, even with the same cast it would not be of the same quality imo Reply

Thread

Link

50%? Not when you have casting directors to help you



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Sweden wants its film series back. The remake was so utterly pointless. The original is a great film but really graphic and violent, which is what I didn't like about it. Reply

Thread

Link

Amen. Thank God Rooney stans died down over the years, it was so annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a huge stan of scandinavian crime, but Rooney were waaaay closer to the book Lisbeth and the cinematography, score and casting of American version was on another level. What Swedes did to the second and third book is unacceptable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that rape, if it's depicted, SHOULD be graphic and violent. It shouldn't be romanticised or trivialised or - god forbid - done in a weird male-gazy way a la Game of Thrones. It shouldn't really appear at all unless it is absolutely integral to the character, narrative or thematic pursuits of the piece (which I think it does here) and when it does, its whole horror should be shown.



I skip that scene every time when I watch it. It's stomach-churningly-awful, which means the movie is doing its job right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jane levy will be lisbeth then Reply

Thread

Link

its gonna be shit lol i'll still watch it tho Reply

Thread

Link