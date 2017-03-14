Fede Alvarez on why he's recasting for 'Dragon Tattoo' sequel
A fan asked director Fede Alvarez why Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig wouldn't be in 'The Girl in the Dragon's Web'. His response:
It's said that 50% of the director's work is casting. If I'd just take Fincher's (amazing) casting, I wouldn't be doing half of my job. https://t.co/IgfkK0BimV— Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) March 14, 2017
Just cancel this movie
I skip that scene every time when I watch it. It's stomach-churningly-awful, which means the movie is doing its job right.