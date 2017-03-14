Every Walt Disney Animated Classic Ranked From Worst To Best
Every Walt Disney Animated Classic Ranked From Worst To Best https://t.co/i3qsIqwQJx pic.twitter.com/esWiviPoc2— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) March 14, 2017
TOP FIVE:
5. Dumbo
4. Bambi
3. Pinocchio
2. The Jungle Book
1. The Lion King
ONTD, what's your favorite Disney animated movie?
The full list is questionable
55. Home on the Range
54. Chicken Little
53. Fun & Fancy Free
52. Brother Bear
51. Make Mine Music
50. The Fox and the Hound
49. Pocahontas
48. Fantasia 2000
47. Meet the Robinsons
46. Melody Time
45. The Three Caballeros
44. Olive & Company
43. Treasure Planet
42. Peter Pan
41. The Great Mouse Detective
40. The Black Cauldron
39. Saludos Amigos
38. The Sword and the Stone
37. Tarzan
36. The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh
35. The Adventures Of Ichabod & Mr. Toad
34. Big Hero 6
33. The Rescuers
32. Frozen
31. The Aristocrats
30. Wreck-It Ralph
29. The Rescuers Down Under
28. Tangled
27. Alice in Wonderland
26. Atlantis: The Lost Empire
25. Cinderella
24. The Princess And The Frog
23. Fantasia
22. Hercules
21. The Little Mermaid
20. Robin Hood
19. Winnie the Pooh
18. Sleeping Beauty
17. The Emperor’s New Groove
16. Bolt
15. Zootopia
14. 101 Dalmatians
13. The Lady and the Tramp
12. The Hunchback Of Notre Dame
11. Mulan
10. Lil & Stitch
9. Beauty and the Beast
8. Moana
7. Aladdin
6. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
the person who did this list and put moana at num 8 has questionable taste and poor judgment.
Pocahontas under fantasia 2000?
No
that and hunchback being so high make this list good
same with Meet The Robinsons....seriously?? that movie is amazing.
Moana being in the top 10 even though it just came out tho, I appreciate the acknowledgment of how good it is.
Bolt at 16 over classics like TLM, PatF, and The Three Caballeros is a fucking sham.
FALLACIES AND FAIRY TALES WHAT THE FUCK
also this person has no taste
get taste tbh !
(It was one of the movies we owned on VHS when I was really young so I'm a little biased in having seen it a million times with low standards but I still think it's a great movie)
https://youtu.be/D6YTXjOwSL8
Anyway, I'm an adult in my 30s now, still love Disney, and finally got around to see Oliver and...it's...fine...and cute...and sweet...and a good time-waster. I enjoyed it...but it was nothing all that special. I think Bette Midler was a voice of a cat or dog or something which was interesting and I enjoyed a Billy Joel song or 2 in it. It's goodish. That's about all I can say. Not terribly memorable but not terrible either. However, just by being kind of forgettable sorta makes it a failure based on Disney's high standards.
But this was a dark period for Disney where people like Don Bluth and others were actually making better cartoons than them, to be honest.
As long as the Lion King is #1 I'm gucci
the villian alone is amazing
better than scar in my opinion
Come @ me
if they'd just used that bb moana sequence and ended the movie there, perhaps
no
- Tarzan at #37? The soundtrack alone should've put it in the top 20
- Atlantis deserves better
- Mulan belongs in the top ten
- WTF at Bolt being on this list?
For the top 5…
Edit: Wait Shenzi from Lion King! Female mook/bad guy.
Edited at 2017-03-14 08:17 pm (UTC)