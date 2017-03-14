Favorite standard animation pic would be Hercules for me. Computer-generated would be Wreck-It Ralph.



56. Dinosaur

55. Home on the Range

54. Chicken Little

53. Fun & Fancy Free

52. Brother Bear

51. Make Mine Music

50. The Fox and the Hound

49. Pocahontas

48. Fantasia 2000

47. Meet the Robinsons

46. Melody Time

45. The Three Caballeros

44. Olive & Company

43. Treasure Planet

42. Peter Pan

41. The Great Mouse Detective

40. The Black Cauldron

39. Saludos Amigos

38. The Sword and the Stone

37. Tarzan

36. The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

35. The Adventures Of Ichabod & Mr. Toad

34. Big Hero 6

33. The Rescuers

32. Frozen

31. The Aristocrats

30. Wreck-It Ralph

29. The Rescuers Down Under

28. Tangled

27. Alice in Wonderland

26. Atlantis: The Lost Empire

25. Cinderella

24. The Princess And The Frog

23. Fantasia

22. Hercules

21. The Little Mermaid

20. Robin Hood

19. Winnie the Pooh

18. Sleeping Beauty

17. The Emperor’s New Groove

16. Bolt

15. Zootopia

14. 101 Dalmatians

13. The Lady and the Tramp

12. The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

11. Mulan

10. Lil & Stitch

9. Beauty and the Beast

8. Moana

7. Aladdin

6. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

5. Dumbo

4. Bambi

3. Pinocchio

2. The Jungle Book

1. The Lion King

Pocahontas being that low vexes me greatly Reply

wtf at fox and the hound being at 50

The Little Mermaid at #21? WTF. Reply

The Aristocats should be higher Reply

The Fox and The Hound is 50?! FOH, list is invalid. Reply

Bolt? This list is invalid. Reply

I'm giving this list a full F Reply

pinocchio is a cursed film fuck out of here with those donkeys bye Reply

how is Pocahontas so low?!? Mulan and the little mermaid deserve better.



the person who did this list and put moana at num 8 has questionable taste and poor judgment. Reply

yeah I was like catch me again in ten years, Moana deff won't be in the top ten of any disney list Reply

agreed. i dont agree with the ranking. Reply

Damn



oh lmao at moana being ranked that high, get the fuck outta here Reply

I like them just because Frozen is so low. Reply

Ummm Imma disregarded this list.



Pocahontas under fantasia 2000?



No Reply

oh wow bye Reply

sleeping beauty at 18. da fuq no. Reply

Moana at #8? I wanted to like that movie, but i thought it was so boring. Reply

I'm happy at The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Emperor's New Groove being so high up, but the rest of this list wtf. Reply

Bolt?!!!!! This list is cancelled. Bolt is not better than Frozen or Princess and the Frog or even New Fucking Groove. Reply

idky i even look at these things they just make me mad lol. and moana in the top 10? list invalid Reply

The Jungle Book? Which reused animation like crazy and had those stupid vultures?? Reply

bye @ these moana haters



that and hunchback being so high make this list good Reply

HOLY FUCK at Pocahontas' placement?! WHAT ARE THEY SMOKING.



same with Meet The Robinsons....seriously?? that movie is amazing.



Moana being in the top 10 even though it just came out tho, I appreciate the acknowledgment of how good it is. Reply

Bolt at 16 over classics like TLM, PatF, and The Three Caballeros is a fucking sham. Reply

50. The Fox and the Hound



FALLACIES AND FAIRY TALES WHAT THE FUCK Reply

Snow White being so high? I understand it's the first princess one, but it's not that great. Pocahontas and Fox and the Hound being so low? Wtf. Reply

I was going to whine about Sword and the stone being so low but considering Pocahontas is ranked lower I'll hold off.



also this person has no taste Reply

omg, this is the WOOOORST.gif Reply

Oliver & Company is the WORST and The Little Mermaid is the BEST Reply

oliver and company is good hdy Reply

when was the last time you watched it? I loved it as a kid, then watched it a couple years ago and thought "omg this is awful" like the characters all suck and the music is lame except the opening. Reply

Oliver & Company is the WORST



get taste tbh ! Reply

as a child i loved both Reply

ia about oliver and company!!!!! Reply

GET OUT @ this Oliver & Company hate.



(It was one of the movies we owned on VHS when I was really young so I'm a little biased in having seen it a million times with low standards but I still think it's a great movie) Reply

you're clearly extremely wrong about oliver and company Reply

delete ur account Reply

https://youtu.be/D6YTXjOwSL8 You have terrrrible taste. This is one of the best Disney songs made. Reply

I watched Oliver and Company for the first time a few years ago. It was out when I was a kid but didn't really make much impact back then in the '80s and I wasn't that interested in seeing it back then - I was more into An American Tale or The Last Unicorn in terms of '80s "new" animated releases and the '80s weren't that good for Disney - even a little kid like me could see that what they were releasing back then just wasn't as great as their classics no matter how many previews and promotion of them they would put on our DIsney VHS tapes of Pinochhio or whatever of their latest '80s cartoon like Oliver and The Black Cauldron or whatever.



Anyway, I'm an adult in my 30s now, still love Disney, and finally got around to see Oliver and...it's...fine...and cute...and sweet...and a good time-waster. I enjoyed it...but it was nothing all that special. I think Bette Midler was a voice of a cat or dog or something which was interesting and I enjoyed a Billy Joel song or 2 in it. It's goodish. That's about all I can say. Not terribly memorable but not terrible either. However, just by being kind of forgettable sorta makes it a failure based on Disney's high standards.



But this was a dark period for Disney where people like Don Bluth and others were actually making better cartoons than them, to be honest. Reply

Oliver and Company is so budget 80s. I don't know what happened to Disney's animation between the late 70s and early 90s but their 80s B films were so badly drawn. Reply

Deja-vu ONTD lol



As long as the Lion King is #1 I'm gucci Reply

mulan is forever my #1 Reply

i love the hunchback of notre dame

the villian alone is amazing

better than scar in my opinion Reply

Hellfire is the best song a Disney villain did



Come @ me Reply

you only speak the truth Reply

My Lullaby from lion king 2 is actually my favorite Reply

It's such a good song but I still can't believe they got away with it. He's literally singing about how he wants to fuck Esmeralda and if she doesn't submit to him, he'll burn her at the stake. But the fact that they decided to adapt Hunchback of all stories to begin with still puzzles me lol Reply

I agree 100%. Did an ONTD original about that once with Hell fire #1 Reply

You are 100% correct, and I love how they paired it w/ Heaven's Light. They did the same w/ Frollo's song "In Here" then Quasimodo sang "Out There." I'm a sucker for dichotomies like that, idgaf. Reply

mte Reply

people who think there's a better disney soundtrack than hunchback are objectively wrong Reply

Ia Reply

Mulan should be top 5, didn't really care for Dumbo. Reply

Lion King was the first movie I saw in theaters so it holds a special place in my heart Reply

fuck off @ putting tarzan that low Reply

Thread

moana @ #8? in wat world.....



if they'd just used that bb moana sequence and ended the movie there, perhaps Reply

the lion king deserves #1. so much better than beauty and the beast Reply

fantasia is #23 ?



no Reply

settling in, waiting for this post to become another furry appreciation post. Reply

So much wrong.....



- Tarzan at #37? The soundtrack alone should've put it in the top 20

- Atlantis deserves better

- Mulan belongs in the top ten

- WTF at Bolt being on this list?

well bolt is a disney movie so it would show up on the list Reply

Well it should be ignored :p Reply

yes! atlantis is so terribly underrated! tarzan's soundtrack is the only reason my mother took us to the cinema to watch it and i'm pretty sure this was the reason for many other parents :P Reply

just from the top five this is a bad list Reply

