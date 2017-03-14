YouTube Gamer/"Comedian" JonTron Goes Full White Supremacist
It all started after he decided to defend Steve King's comments the other day
Wow, how scandalous, Steve King doesn't want his country invaded by people who have contempt for his culture and people! NAZI!!!— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 12, 2017
@ChrisRGun that's exactly it, it's only white nations that aren't allowed to protect their culture— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 12, 2017
Understandably, people were like "wtf" because surprise! Jon is the son of an Iranian immigrant
@Laurence_Russel what he said about my dad frankly doesn't matter, what matters is the truth— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 12, 2017
@Genowyn1 and if it weren't for the founding stock of the country I wouldn't be able to have these opportunities. Nothing to do with deserve— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 12, 2017
@iggy1296 @ChrisRGun and that's even going so far as to say colonization wasn't a net benefit for the third world (it was)— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 12, 2017
@OmniDestiny @alarabi98 @Laurence_Russel If a nation cannot decide who to let in, or remove, it is not a nation at all— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
@OmniDestiny For now, yes. Anyone with eyes to see, and who doesn't want to virtue signal can see that's rapidly deteriorating— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
@OmniDestiny Yes we live on the backs of what our forefathers built for us, our mistake is taking it for granted. Things can change quickly— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
@OmniDestiny Yes they were European 'Immigrants' from a very certain part of Europe, I am aware. How does this change anything?— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
@OmniDestiny You're making an appeal to emotion.Bcuz "Jazz and Pad Thai are sweet" does not mean a country should commit demographic suicide— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
@OmniDestiny @SJWsnoke Read into it what you will, no one would ask Japan to become less Japanese— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
And he decided to go out with a bang:
@OmniDestiny @SJWsnoke What I'm simply saying is, if being a minority is such a great thing, why does no one else seem to want to be it?— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
But wait! There's more!
He decided to debate with OmniDestiny on his Twitch stream, and it got so much worse
because it's tl;dw, here are the main highlights:
- Foreigners dilute the gene pool
- Black crime in America is the same as in Africa
- Racial issues can be summed up via mixing different colors of paint
- Statistical data means nothing because Clinton lost the election
- Black Lives Matter is a violent organization
- the richest black man commits more crimes than the poorest white man
- Tribalism is a valid theory
- Immigrants are destroying every single country they are let into
- America is gonna become Mexico
- Racism is over
- Muslims are organizing to make it seem like Christians are protesting abortion clinics
source 1 | source 2
@RicepirateMick IT'S JUST THE END OF MY LIFE DON'T WORRY— Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) March 13, 2017
like holy shit
he also thought the womans march wasn't needed because sexism doesn't exist anymore apparently
also I'm dead @ him and that other shitstain acting like America has always been inhabited by whites and like this country isn't the result of the genocide and subjugation of natives. get the fuck out of here, trash
Foreigners dilute the gene pool
says a fucking biracial douchebro
Destiny wants to kill black people
For the bajillionth time, it says a lot about the state of our society that someone this ignorant, uninformed, and self-hating can make thousands and thousands of dollars. In that way, Jon, you are a lot like our founding fathers.
And he's a POC? Fuck this guy
"okay so slavery was bad BUT colonization helped people!"
after reading this shit I'm just so disheartened. we're going backwards, aren't we?
