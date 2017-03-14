YouTube Gamer/"Comedian" JonTron Goes Full White Supremacist

what a fucking idiot

like holy shit

he also thought the womans march wasn't needed because sexism doesn't exist anymore apparently



Edited at 2017-03-14 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Holy shit, what's wrong with this guy? He wants to be white THAT BAD? Reply

yup that's his demographic after all Reply

I think he's just explaining his opinion on immigration and how it changes a nation's culture and society, and that we should be mindful of that as we craft our immigration policies. Reply

gamers are just a plague on society Reply

Your comment above mine, I'm dying :D Reply

not all gamers are bad. they paid for my salary for a half a decade. yeesh. Reply

damn sis. taking the "hate the game" a little too far lmao Reply

I'll use it occasionally to describe myself since I play games pretty avidly, but I'm ngl I'm always a little suspicious of any man over ~18-20 or so that's really into being a "gamer" as an identity. There's a difference between just being a person who plays video games and throwing yourself wholeheartedly into the subculture (which tends to attract & at least implicitly support the repressed nerd brand of toxic masculinity). Reply

ia Reply

yup Reply

Be like that. You don't get to play with my Switch! Reply

lmao as a big player of video games ita. just about everybody plays games to some extent or another so if that's something you're building an identity out of, it basically means you have nothing else to contribute to society. 🤷 Reply

Is it bad that gamers and gaming culture have completely killed my interest in video games?



Like, I could, but nah. Reply

i guess i shouldn't be surprised, he does have an actual neckbeard Reply

his family is Iranian? he does realize that when Trump and his ilk round us all up Iranians are going to be included right????? like.........



also I'm dead @ him and that other shitstain acting like America has always been inhabited by whites and like this country isn't the result of the genocide and subjugation of natives. get the fuck out of here, trash Reply

a YouTube gamer is a white supremacist?



*clutching my pearls rn* Reply

lol true Reply

lol right?



ugh whenever a guy is into watching "yt videos and gaming" i r u n Reply

nnn Reply

What in the fresh hell is this? Reply

@iggy1296 @ChrisRGun and that's even going so far as to say colonization wasn't a net benefit for the third world (it was)



W O W



Foreigners dilute the gene pool



says a fucking biracial douchebro



Destiny wants to kill black people



kooooooool.



For the bajillionth time, it says a lot about the state of our society that someone this ignorant, uninformed, and self-hating can make thousands and thousands of dollars. In that way, Jon, you are a lot like our founding fathers.



Edited at 2017-03-14 07:21 pm (UTC) Reply

I saw rumblings on tumblr but had never heard of this person so I didn't go exploring. Thanks for cluing me in op. Reply

Colonization was a net benefit for the third world countries



Wow, my guy. Wow. Reply

how can a guy be this fucking stupid Reply

He's missing the very crucial difference between homogeneous societies and societies built upon mass immigration



And he's a POC? Fuck this guy



Do other ethnic groups have words or phrases for their own version of coons? Cos this guy is it Reply

Mte. I love being racially and culturally the embodiment of rape! Reply

This is unfortunately something people believe and feel comfortable saying Reply

honestly i dont even have a response Reply

i've heard a lot of white people say this to me.



"okay so slavery was bad BUT colonization helped people!"





sssssmmmmmmmmhhhhhhhhh Reply

What I'm simply saying is, if being a minority is such a great thing, why does no one else seem to want to be it?





hahahahahahahahh golden. Reply

Wondering why critics/parents should pay attention to PewDiePie et al? Well: pic.twitter.com/pWnkrvUwEs — Scott Meslow (@scottmeslow) March 13, 2017





after reading this shit I'm just so disheartened. we're going backwards, aren't we?



Yep, pretty much why gaming/gamers are the scum of the earth. Reply

which minecraft youtubers in particular are garbage? my niece is obsessed with this one LPer with the most obnoxious voice ever but i've never listened to what he's actually saying, so i wonder now if he's like this. :| Reply

by obnoxious do you mean loud and irish?

because i might know who you are talking about Reply

no idea sis. i'm not a gamer. i'm wary of youtubers in general. it's not really my thing. i work with kids though and have def come to realize that they're more impacted by them then mainstream celebs. it's a little concerning considering all the garbage that keeps coming out lately. Reply

This is terrifying. Reply

man i gotta send that tweet to my cousin. my nephews love the minecraft youtube vids. Reply

kids are watching these troll, trash white gamers but the problem is they're not mature enough to know it's trolling (or, you know, what the guys doing it claim is trolling...) so they take it at face value. parents really need to pay more attention to what their kids are watching and talk about it. they need to follow all of their kids' interests and know what the hell their kids are consuming. god, what a fucking mess of a world we're in. Reply

I'm so glad that youtube wasn't a part of the gaming 'culture' when I was a kid.



I always hate to be all "get off my lawn" but my generation was better off for having to get our gaming info from Nintendo Power and the like. Reply

Ugh that's awful :/ Reply

my little cousin is super into minecraft videos, guess i need to investiage who exactly he is watching Reply

gringo que pode ir pra puta que pariu tbh Reply

Mmmmm Reply

jfc, this is the hill he decides to die on... Reply

he's dying on a lot of sexist racist hills Reply

