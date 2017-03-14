Inside the homes of "Big Little Lies"

Omg at a half a million dump



Reminds me of the tear downs in San Francisco that go for several million dollars :\



My mom is thinking about moving to California because of the politics. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when I was offered a really good full time job in LA and my dad was all, "oh! try to find a fixer upper house near your work and maybe we can work on it and get it for cheap etc." I was like, 'well Dad, one sold a few blocks from work. Total dump. For $900,000.'



That shut him up right quick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. California real estate is so fucked up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely live in a half million dollar dump. The real estate market in major cities is so fucked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i'm obsessed w those pics of renata standing over her ~kingdom with a glass of wine.



celeste's closet is bigger than my bedroom. that outdoor fire pit O M F G Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that fire pit area is everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i knew madeline's house was too nice! Reply

Thread

Link

same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually hate her house, it's too visually cluttered for me and looks so "live, laugh, love!" to me.



but a huge house ON THE SAND? of course its the most expensive! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i grew up less than an hour from monterey and i feel like this setting seems more like carmel? i mean obviously either way it's not filmed on the central coast but idk, it just bugs me kinda #831represent



i love the show though, i still need to watch this week's episode Reply

Thread

Link

To me it seems like "Monterey" is really just a stand-in for like a generic central/northern Cali progressive small town. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh definitely, and i'd never expect any show that's based on a real location to be 100% accurate. i also know the original location in the book was australia so obviously they've had to change a lot. i was just thrown off by the crazy affluence since that's not really something i associate as much with monterey, but then again most of my time spent there was either visiting my uncle in his tiny ass apartment or the aquarium.



but no matter what the scenery and house porn is just *_____* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've been watching so many house shows recently. I like kitchen islands but I don't really understand this new trend of GIGANTIC islands and no kitchen tables. Seems impractical for when you have guests. Reply

Thread

Link

my house has a GIGANTIC island lol. but I have an open concept into the living and dining area so it doesnt look bug for the space. but my island seats 4, obviously its big lol. but I love it. its part of the reason I bought my place.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean dgmw I do like islands in spaces like that but they've become such hot ticket items that people walk into perfectly well laid out kitchens and are like "well we can't fit an island in here" or try to shoehorn them into spaces where other options would be better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"ONTD, do you live in a dump?"



lmaoooooo when I was living in NYC, yes... 😫



Never again!!! 🙅 Reply

Thread

Link

that was not a dump lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything in NYC is a dump to me tbh 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Renata's house looks so 90s LA. Celeste & Bonnie's house are more my style. Reply

Thread

Link

Renata's house looks like a cocaine kingpin's house Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe that's why im into it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO IT DOES! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooo irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE it's almost a bit vulgar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Celeste's view and placement of her house (Carmel cliffside) the most...but the interior design of the house isn't my style. Renata's is too 80's art deco for me, and Madeline's is very Pinterest rustic for my taste.



off the interiors alone I like Bonnie's the best. but none of these families have the style I like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn @ the price of those houses.



The house porn is definitely a reason I love the show though. I love all the shots of these women having existential ennui and staring out into the ocean from their gorgeous homes. Reply

Thread

Link

My lifelong dream is to live in a place with a washer & dryer in the unit, but after my current apartment it's going to feel like extreme luxury if i ever live somewhere where i can run the bathroom sink for >1 minute and not have to wait hours for it to drain completely. Reply

Thread

Link

Girl get your landlord to run a snake in that drain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's one of the first things i mentioned that needed to be fixed when i moved in but they never really did anything. :( i know i should try to bring it up again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aren't you allowed to use those chemicals that unclug drains? I don't know the English word for it but I need to use that sometimes in the bathroom as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't watch the show but Nathan and Bonnie's place looks perfect for my taste Reply

Thread

Link

the state of real estate almost anywhere that's not in bum fuck nowhere is so depressing. like i don't want to live in NC forever but wtf can I even reasonably afford in LA or any other big city.



I'm so glad my dad was smart and invested in property. he needs to just sit on that shit. Reply

Thread

Link

the state of real estate almost anywhere that's not in bum fuck nowhere is so depressing.



This right here. I live in Denver and it's becoming unreal here. I was also just talking to a friend of a friend who lives in a small town in Montana (not like where the ski areas are, just a normal town) and she said her old townhouse has appreciated in value over $100k within the last couple years, that she's about to get priced out of BF, Montana of all places. It's insane. You shouldn't have to live in like fucking North Dakota in order to have affordable housing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well compared to people in CA making the same salary as me, I live in a freaking mansion! (Probably.)



I also checked out the current homes in Monterey on realtor.com and you can get a whopping 600 sq.ft. for close to $400K.



House hunting in flyover country is a whole other experience. Reply

Thread

Link

here to talk about how i love this show and how the acting is superb in it

the ladies are slaying but alex is also fucking fantastic, i am terrified every time he is on screen

i already want it to win all mini-series awards at emmys Reply

Thread

Link

it will~ 🙏



he is genuinely terrifying. even when he's not yelling (yet) there's like this dread ugh



Edited at 2017-03-14 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his body language/presence alone deserves an emmy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Feud is taking all the Emmys but it'll get noms for sure Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate rich people. I live in a shoebox apartment which I have to share with someone who is irritating af Reply

Thread

Link

OT but I'm catching up with this show and I have no recollection of this from the book - is it at all explained how Madeline and Nathan broke up fifteen years ago and have a six year old daughter? Are they just pretending that makes perfect sense? Reply

Thread

Link

wait, what? abigail is madeline and nathan's daughter, not chloe. chloe is madeline and ed's daughter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Chloe is Ed's daughter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link