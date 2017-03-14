Inside the homes of "Big Little Lies"
You should be watching "Big Little Lies" for the phenomenal acting, directing and cinematography (and music). But if that isn't compelling enough for you, at least watch for the insane real estate porn.
Madeline and Ed Mackenzie’s House
Location: Malibu
Price: $14.8 million
-Right on the beach in Malibu
-Was mostly decorated using stuff from HomeGoods
Renata and Gordon Klein's House
Location: Malibu
Price: $12.4 million
-This house has been featured in lots of other movies/tv shows, most notably as Nolan's house on Revenge
-Is at the top of a hill to signify that ~Renata is on the top looking down at everyone~
Celeste and Perry Wright's House
Location: Carmel
Price: $6 million
-This house is a vacation rental that can be yours for $6-7,000/week
-The master bedroom, including open plan bathroom and museum/sex closet isn't actually in the house, and was completely built on a stage
Bonnie and Nathan Carlson's House
Location: Calabasas
Price: $2.6 million
-Despite being a "fucking fucked-up fuckshit father" Nathan owns his own landscaping business and Bonnie is all earthy so their house is very in touch with nature
Jane Chapman's House
Location: Pasadena
Price: $520,000
-This house costs more than FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS but is apparently so much of a dump they could only film exteriors there andn mostly chose it because the street has nice trees
-Jane sleeps on a sad pull-out couch but put all of her efforts into decorating her son's room
Reminds me of the tear downs in San Francisco that go for several million dollars :\
My mom is thinking about moving to California because of the politics.
That shut him up right quick.
celeste's closet is bigger than my bedroom. that outdoor fire pit O M F G
but a huge house ON THE SAND? of course its the most expensive!
i love the show though, i still need to watch this week's episode
but no matter what the scenery and house porn is just *_____*
lmaoooooo when I was living in NYC, yes... 😫
Never again!!! 🙅
off the interiors alone I like Bonnie's the best. but none of these families have the style I like.
The house porn is definitely a reason I love the show though. I love all the shots of these women having existential ennui and staring out into the ocean from their gorgeous homes.
I'm so glad my dad was smart and invested in property. he needs to just sit on that shit.
This right here. I live in Denver and it's becoming unreal here. I was also just talking to a friend of a friend who lives in a small town in Montana (not like where the ski areas are, just a normal town) and she said her old townhouse has appreciated in value over $100k within the last couple years, that she's about to get priced out of BF, Montana of all places. It's insane. You shouldn't have to live in like fucking North Dakota in order to have affordable housing.
I also checked out the current homes in Monterey on realtor.com and you can get a whopping 600 sq.ft. for close to $400K.
House hunting in flyover country is a whole other experience.
the ladies are slaying but alex is also fucking fantastic, i am terrified every time he is on screen
i already want it to win all mini-series awards at emmys
he is genuinely terrifying. even when he's not yelling (yet) there's like this dread ugh
Madeline and Nathan only share their teenage daughter together.