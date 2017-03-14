marie

Stephen Hillenburg, creator of 'SpongeBob Squarepants,' reveals ALS diagnosis

(Junko Kimura/Getty Images)
Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob Squarepants, has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with ALS; ALS, or amyotrophic laterals sclerosis, is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord which results in the loss of muscle control.

Hillenburg gave a statement about his diagnosis:

"I wanted people to hear directly from me that I have been diagnosed with ALS. Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and my other passions for as long as I am able. My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honored during this time."

source: information & quote from NBC News
