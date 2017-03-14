Stephen Hillenburg, creator of 'SpongeBob Squarepants,' reveals ALS diagnosis
(Junko Kimura/Getty Images)
Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob Squarepants, has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with ALS; ALS, or amyotrophic laterals sclerosis, is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord which results in the loss of muscle control.
Hillenburg gave a statement about his diagnosis:
"I wanted people to hear directly from me that I have been diagnosed with ALS. Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on 'SpongeBob SquarePants' and my other passions for as long as I am able. My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honored during this time."
source: information & quote from NBC News
Stephen was (still is?) a directior/producer on the show, not a creator, but still a very important person in the room
Makes my bullshit problems seem small all of a sudden
not looking forward to all teh tragic art that will come now.
When one of the lead people from Nintendo passed away in 2015 the art was so heart breaking
YOU WILL CRY IF YOU CLICK BELOW. NOT GRAPHIC. just touching.
http://1.media.dorkly.cvcdn.com/72/80/1
Edited at 2017-03-14 08:45 pm (UTC)