Stephen Hillenburg, creator of 'SpongeBob Squarepants,' reveals ALS diagnosis

I was never a fan of the series, but poor guy. :(

Nooooo! He did Rocko's Modern Life too. Ugh I'm so sad for him and his family.

oh! i had no idea he did rocko's modern life!

Oh yeah! It was super obvious to me the first time I watched SpongeBob. It's like a watered-down Rocko haha. Literally, I guess. Har har.

HAH. yeah, now it's super obvious! rocko >> spongebob though, by a few miles and a few of those man-made lakes on golf courses.

Oh absolutely!

The fact that Rocko's is coming back is so werid. Like Ren and Stimpy and Hey Arnold were always huge hits, so it wasn't a surprise, but the decision to have new Rocko really shocked me.

Stephen was (still is?) a directior/producer on the show, not a creator, but still a very important person in the room

I totally forgot it was coming back. IDK if I'll watch. Are they marketing it toward kids? If not, I'll check it out. If so, pass. It's not the same climate now.

I don't know lol, none of the recent reboots Nick ordered is out yet, but I'm glad that, unlike CN and Disney, they are giving the full creative freedom the old showrunners. The creator said the characters will be in the current world, technology-wise, but will still have the same vibe and humor. Which is probably TV Y/TV G rated, but with a lot of subtle jokes only older people will get

Hmmm. OK I have hope. I hope that means they won't tone down the darkness too much. I don't want to see a super-bright Rocko haha, the muted filter was part of what made it so great!

It's just a TV movie, so they are definetely going for the nostalgic audience+their children and whoever will forget to switch the channel, they won't be rethinging the concepts just for that, usually rebooted TV series get 'lucky' with that (looking at you Nu-Powerpuff Girls). I really hope the color palette won't be that significantly different, always loved it about Rocko's

my grandma died from ALS. it was rough. horrible disease. wish him the best.

that's terrible :(

that's so sad :(

Never been a SpongeBob person, but I gasped when I read this. it's such a terrifying disease; that Gleason documentary is nearly impossible to watch. So sorry to hear this.

awful :(

i hope he stays healthy for as long as possible

jeez, this is really sad. love or hate spongebob, it's had a huge impact on so many kids over so many years. it's insane to me sometimes how prevalent spongebob still is in pop culture and how popular it still is with kids. you can't deny the power of what this guy's created.

awww oh my gosh 😢. Damn. I love spongebob squarepants. The show and everything else in the early seasons were and still is iconic to this day.

And he JUST returned to the writers room after the second movie. And reviews about new season have been very good. So fucking sad

Damn ;_;

I hope he will be able to realise all of his plans and ideas before it's too late

poor guy. this is really heartbreaking :(

Jeeeeeez this is sad



Makes my bullshit problems seem small all of a sudden

That is awful. ALS is a horrible disease. SpongeBob memes crack me up.

:( poor guy

not looking forward to all teh tragic art that will come now.





When one of the lead people from Nintendo passed away in 2015 the art was so heart breaking



YOU WILL CRY IF YOU CLICK BELOW. NOT GRAPHIC. just touching.

o h .... my heart

that really did make me tear up :(

Oh man :( I grew up on spongebob.

Poor guy :( Spongebob was such a staple in my childhood (especially the first seasons obvs)

ugh that sucks that someone who brought so much joy and laughter to people has to suffer so much. the world is not fair.

damn :( I don't watch SpongeBob tbh, but this is so sad.



Edited at 2017-03-14 08:45 pm (UTC)

a friend of some friends died from ALS in summer 2015. it's absolutely horrendous to watch.

