Dane DeHaan Always Gets Carded at Bars Even Though He's 31 Years Old | W Magazine

I never used to get carded when I was young, even when I was underage, and now I get carded all the time. It's so confusing, the last time I got carded I had forgotten my I.D. and I was like "But I'm old, I look old" and they were like "Haha, nice try." Reply

yeah I've had to turn back and go get my license from my car (I use Apple Pay a lot) because they wouldn't bend lol smh Reply

I'm a bartender here in hollywood, funny thing is that it's our policy at my bar to card anyone who 'appears to look under 40' in case ABC decides to pop in...which never happens but still. it's hilarious watching these women who just turn 40 get so flattered because they're getting asked for id...thinking we think they look 21 lol. i just let them feel good about themselves, and keep it pushing it's cute lol. Reply

I find him so attractive? Like, he looks like a sleep deprived raccoon but I find that it works for him. Reply

I'm.... cackling in tears. I too am attracted to him. He was cute Reply

U always get me tbh. 💋❤🍆💦 Reply

I know, I'm in the same predicament. Reply

I'm always confused by my attraction to him. I feel like it would get really nasty and weird and im into tbh. Reply

pretty much hahaha Reply

its so true. my mom calls him ugly cute. she knows hes one of my fave male celebrities. Reply

some people think i look younger than i actually am Reply

I get carded constantly and I'm 29



I'm also melanin-full so maybe I look younger than I am Reply

bless our melanin Reply

lol ikr thank god



Hopefully it continues as I get even older Reply

melanin has really has my back these last 25 years. i hope that shit continues. Reply

yasssss I'm so ready for the "I'm 33 but look 11" comments Reply

lmaoooo bitvhhh 🌝 Reply

did i LIE! 🤔 Reply

right like maybe yall get carded all the time bc u look like cops Reply

lol it has already started Reply

mte. Yaaaaaas bring it! Reply

Omg screaming @ "I'm 33 but look 11". The fuck, lmao Reply

i'm waiting for someone to post a pic of their pasty ass in pigtails Reply

LMAO Reply

my grandma's dead but people think she's my sister Reply

LMAO Reply

Ikr? Totes leaving out important details like they are still rocking a scene haircut in 2017. Reply

This thread full of obvious crypt keepers rn Reply

lmao fuck Reply

lol it never fails. Reply

When will people admit it to be the other way around. Reply

lmao mte jfc Reply

I'm 26 and look 56 even with a melanin overload so I'm definitely not in that group but a friend of mine is 29 and she (on my life I'm not kidding) gets 13!!! It doesn't help that she 5'4 and has a petite body. It's annoying watching her order a drink, everywhere we go even at her neighbourhood bar. OMG we were at a bookstore once and this lady thought I was her gd MOTHER! She was so shocked when my friend told her she was older than me. I honestly can't. Reply

I don't really go to clubs/bars but I was carded for a rated R movie a couple times.



The first time I went to New York, I was recently 21 and they didn't card me for a drink. I was really disappointed about it too. Reply

I get carded all the time, almost every time actually, even though I'm also 31. I don't think I look under 19 but I still get routinely asked. It's always when I'm in a hurry too



Edited at 2017-03-14 06:33 pm (UTC) Reply

b4 my hairline started going full naomi campbell same Reply

Omg Reply

his face is like an uglier, more interesting version of young!leo's....he needs to be in more things Reply

I was going to say the same thing. He's not prettier than Leo but certainly more interesting. And this is coming from someone who was a huge Leo fan at the age of 11. Reply

Kind of how you'd imagine Leo would have looked if you'd never actually seen young Leo but were only going on what he looks like now. Reply

yea young!leo was otherworldy. like i look at all the teen heart-throbs of that age and they were all so fug. leo was perfection



Edited at 2017-03-14 07:50 pm (UTC) Reply

he needs to choose better projects Reply

Yes, but I have a babyface so. People are always way, way off about my age, too. I think for the most part, people just have very different ideas of what someone of a certain age does or doesn't look like.



When I carded people for drinks, I was told to do it regardless of appearance. It was more of them having ID than them looking too young/old enough. Plus we never knew if it was maybe an ABC inspector undercover. Of course the older customers were always flattered as if I had sincerely mistaken them for being under twenty-one. I dashed that idea by explaining our policy. Oops. Reply

I think for the most part, people just have very different ideas of what someone of a certain age does or doesn't look like



I think that's a lot of it. I'm over 30 (sadly!), and sometimes I get people commenting that they're surprised about that, but I honestly don't think that I look particularly young, a lot of people just seem to have a distorted idea of what someone should look like once they're no longer in their 20's. Someone who is say 31 isn't going to look all that different from how they looked when they were 26/27 usually, but you definitely get comments about how you could still pass for mid-late 20's, and how you look young for your age, as if anyone in their 30's should be covered in wrinkles I guess Reply

Even though the drinking age here in the UK is 18, I get asked for ID alll the time, but especially when i'm buying alcohol (or even sharp kitchenware) at supermarkets. And i'm 30. Welp.



I can't even thank the Chinese side of my family tbh, which is my dad's side, because it's actually my MUM's Yorkshire skin genes that seem to be impervious to age. All the women on her side of the family have looked way younger at way older always.



I'm constantly getting asked "are you 18 or 19?" even though i'm 30. I was asked just yesterday in fact! Reply

Where I live, in the US, there's a law that grocery stores have to see ID, even if the person is clearly 60 or so. Both my parents still have to show ID when buying wine or something in a grocery store. Reply

There'd either be way less drinking here, or way more ID carrying if that was the case!



I can't remember the last time I had ID on me other than my hospital/lab one. Reply

well, it's if you look under 25 that they card you, not if you look under 18... Reply

I got carded up until I was about 27. I could never decide if it was amusing or annoying as fuck. Reply

white aging has hit me h a r d over the past couple of years so i'm never carded anymore and my ass is only 23. this dipshit must be going to some rlllllly dim bars. Reply

shauna, girl, you ain't 23. stop lying Reply

Wear sunscreen 247 even when u can't see the sun Reply

omg @ white aging



I'm sorry good sis Reply

