Dane DeHaan Always Gets Carded at Bars Even Though He's 31 Years Old | W Magazine

Dane DeHaan Always Gets Carded at Bars Even Though He's 31 Years Old
Actor Dane DeHaan has always been a fan of superheroes. Now, as the star of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," he gets to play one. In a video interview with W Editor at Large Here, the actor opens up about his first acting role, his longtime cinematic crush on Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.
Do you get carded when you go to bars/clubs??
I'm also melanin-full so maybe I look younger than I am
Hopefully it continues as I get even older
The first time I went to New York, I was recently 21 and they didn't card me for a drink. I was really disappointed about it too.
When I carded people for drinks, I was told to do it regardless of appearance. It was more of them having ID than them looking too young/old enough. Plus we never knew if it was maybe an ABC inspector undercover. Of course the older customers were always flattered as if I had sincerely mistaken them for being under twenty-one. I dashed that idea by explaining our policy. Oops.
I think that's a lot of it. I'm over 30 (sadly!), and sometimes I get people commenting that they're surprised about that, but I honestly don't think that I look particularly young, a lot of people just seem to have a distorted idea of what someone should look like once they're no longer in their 20's. Someone who is say 31 isn't going to look all that different from how they looked when they were 26/27 usually, but you definitely get comments about how you could still pass for mid-late 20's, and how you look young for your age, as if anyone in their 30's should be covered in wrinkles I guess
I can't even thank the Chinese side of my family tbh, which is my dad's side, because it's actually my MUM's Yorkshire skin genes that seem to be impervious to age. All the women on her side of the family have looked way younger at way older always.
I'm constantly getting asked "are you 18 or 19?" even though i'm 30. I was asked just yesterday in fact!
I can't remember the last time I had ID on me other than my hospital/lab one.
I'm sorry good sis
I used to think he looked really young, but now I think he looks about his age. We are the same age, and I look my age, too.