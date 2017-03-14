Dane DeHaan Always Gets Carded at Bars Even Though He's 31 Years Old | W Magazine



Actor Dane DeHaan has always been a fan of superheroes. Now, as the star of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," he gets to play one. In a video interview with W Editor at Large Here, the actor opens up about his first acting role, his longtime cinematic crush on Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.

source

Do you get carded when you go to bars/clubs??
Tagged: ,