I know it's cool to hate on Love Actually now and trust me I'm aware of its flaws but I still watch it every holiday season. And I'm really excited for this to air.

i actually love love actually





(sorry i had to)

I always did love it and IDGAF



Edited at 2017-03-14 06:33 pm (UTC)

I'm not a fan of romantic comedies in general, but I love Love Actually

this

Saame

idk when the switch happened but i still love it flaws and all

I shamelessly love it. Let me have my cotton candy fluff and angst filled movie. It's worth it.

I love it and watch it throughout the whole year!

aside from mark stalking his best friend's wife, it isn't that bad. people love to hate things.

I never hated it to try to be cool, I just genuinely hate that movie for so many reasons.

nope I will not let any of that mess with this one just watch and enjoy :) and tear up.

mte. you can't catch me hate train!

Same

of all the great scenes that movie has, they pick the actual worst one



nice one, mark, trying to break up a marriage Reply

unf Rick

How have I never seen this?! Thank you for adding this to my life.

his smile at the end is so creepy and forced lol

He doesn't look as good as he used to.

he's spent all these years cultivating the perfect "zombie apocalypse survivor" look.

I think he looks way better now than he did when he was younger.

I can't wait for this. It's been my go to Christmas movie since it came out, and I'm really glad they went this route instead of mucking it up with a full on sequel.

lol omg, i love this tbh <333

What is this exactly?

Was it really a good idea to shoot this while he's in his "Walking Dead" scum mode?

Didn't they just finish filming this? Walking dead finished in november so he hasn't been filming for nearly four months now.

I have never seen Love Actually! I have seen so many mixed reviews, I don't know if I even should.

Go into it with no expectations and see how you feel about it. If you're an anglophile you'll probably get a big kick out of the cast if nothing else.

My mom and I finally watched it for the first time a couple of years ago, without knowing much about it beforehand. We loved it! It's a very warm and fuzzy sort of Christmas movie, without being too sweet or over the top.

love actually is overrated AF but I'm looking forward to seeing this.

Hearing that song actually filled me with the most profound nostalgia. Can't wait for this.

i still can't believe the creepy placard guy is the walking dead guy

I'll be there.

I'll watch this, I know I'll watch it if only because Chiwetel makes me parched and makes me watch so much crap just to see his face. ffs Chiwetel, pick better projects :(

Omg was he confirmed for this reunion?

Yeah there are pictures of him and Keira on set together!

I accidentally read the title as "trailer" and I am now super pissed off. Next Friday is too far away.

I'll be lame and say that Love Actually is one of my favourite films to watch around Christmas, and that I'm looking forward to seeing this.

