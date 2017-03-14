ONTD Roundup
For Monday, March 13, 2017:
- Cole Sprouse Plays "Riverdale" Rapid Fire!
- Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting twins via surrogate
- Justin Bieber Posts Snap of Himself Swimming in a Speedo?
- Kylie Cosmetics is Sending Empty Highlighter Packages
- Celebs are outraged by Trumpcare plan leaving 24 million without insurance
- The Bachelor- Who will Nick pick to be his fiancée for the next 4 months?
- Jonah Hill looks unrecognizable as he shows off slimmed down physique
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
I love her but now I want to burn my bed.
but at least it's dead
it's rly a symbol of true love tho aw 💕
get rid of both
Edit: the dead mouse. Not the cat.
Edited at 2017-03-14 07:32 pm (UTC)
apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
Re: apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
missed it
Re: apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
They were only 3.8 and 3.0
Re: apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
Re: apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
Re: apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
Re: apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
Re: apparently there was an earthquake in LA last nite
Laptop rec?
Re: Laptop rec?
Re: Laptop rec?
Re: Laptop rec?
Re: Laptop rec?
Re: Laptop rec?
Edited at 2017-03-14 05:56 pm (UTC)
Re: Laptop rec?
I've had HP's in the past and liked them okay, but I wore out the hinge on one to the point where it broke the screen, and the other one became too slow to function. Neither of them lasted longer than two years. :/
Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
It's really great to have the bonus day though cuz I'm going to NYC this weekend and clearly getting any work done then.
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
i gotta make a dent in at least shoveling out to my driveway tho
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
Re: Snow day for the East Coast!
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
#100: The War on Everyone - I think you have to be a misanthrope in order to appreciate anything about this odd comedy. Wouldn't say it was good, but it was watchable with some amusing moments.
#101: Elvis & Anabelle - Cute indie romantic drama with not that much drama. Nothing remarkable other than a passable performance from Blake Lively. Max Minghella played an adorable necrophile.
#102: Me Before You - I'm sure the subject matter caused an uproar when it was released, but I didn't hear about any of it and watched this on a whim. Emilia isn't a good actor by any means. Yet she's charming enough in this manipulative, sappy, tearjerking romcom.
#103: Catch & Release - I was expecting a typical romantic comedy from this. It wasn't exactly romantic or funny. I see it got really bad reviews back then. It wasn't exceptional by any means, but there are worse movies in this genre. Put it on for background noise.
#104: Wild Hearts Can't be Broken - So that's where Jake Ryan ended up. Anyway, this is basically a sports movie, but with a non-sport. How was horse diving ever legal? This was based on the memoirs of Sonora Webster Carver.
More at my letterboxd
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
sup ontd?
naturally i'm taking advantage of this downtime by watching richie rich & the parent trap....
Edited at 2017-03-14 05:44 pm (UTC)
sometimes, but not for every tag idgi
Edited at 2017-03-14 05:29 pm (UTC)
Did they give any positive feedback or ideas to help correct the irritating ways or was were they just jerks
Mine is Come Undone, ofc
i JUST bought tickets for Frank Ocean (not until this summer tho) and my feelings rn are pretty much that gif too, lol