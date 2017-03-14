ONTD Roundup

I WENT OUT OF TOWN AND MY CAT CAUGHT A MOUSE & LEFT IT ON MY BED.



I love her but now I want to burn my bed.

it's a symbol of love

aw what a good kitty

awwww she missed you bb! but ngl i'd be pretty grossed out too

ew



but at least it's dead Reply

Awww she just wanted to get you a present so you wouldn't leave her again! Good kitty!!

my cat left me a dead bird once



it's rly a symbol of true love tho aw 💕 Reply

At least you know she loves you.

Omg, so gross!! I don't think either of my cats could manage such a feat though, so good job, kitty!

It's tru luv

aww a murder present <3

gross

get rid of both Reply

She thought you were hungry. :(

I had a cat that left a mouse on my pillow. I woke up to its dead face staring at me.



Edit: the dead mouse. Not the cat.



Edited at 2017-03-14 07:32 pm (UTC) Reply

oh really?

missed it Reply

There were two! It wasn't LA either. It was Banning and Loma Linda within 2 minutes of each other.

They were only 3.8 and 3.0



They were only 3.8 and 3.0 Reply

it was really small, like 3 seconds of shaking and a mild jolt

I heard it before I felt it. It was like someone hit my bed.

Parent

I didn't feel them, but I literally have never felt one earthquake in the five years I have lived here.

I live literally 5 minutes from Loma Linda where one of them happened and didn't feel anything lol my mom called me about it and I was so surprised I didn't feel it

I felt nothing.

My aunt wants a laptop top of the line in her words. She doesnt need top of the line because shell barely be using it but still....any recs?

I have an HP x360 and I like it. It's a good mid-range laptop and it's fairly inexpensive. Plus you can use it as both a laptop and tablet which is super handy.

thats what I told her. I also have an HP and I think its great

Mac

Tell her to just get a Dell on sale. If she's barely going to use it it won't matter much.

Microsoft is doing a sale today on decent ish laptops with 31.4% off



Edited at 2017-03-14 05:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Now that I own a Mac I don't think I could go back to a PC. Mine is a 2013 Retina MBP that I bought in 2014 and though I wish I had gotten more RAM initially, it's overall in great shape.



I've had HP's in the past and liked them okay, but I wore out the hinge on one to the point where it broke the screen, and the other one became too slow to function. Neither of them lasted longer than two years. :/ Reply

Dammit. I don't need this excuse to continue being non-productive! I do need to eat something tho. Maybe I can do that now. I have a bunch of burritos. I forget to buy some juice or something else to drink :(

I got a research assistant position!!!!!!!!!!!! After the past couple of shitty weeks I have had, this feels really nice. I feel like I'm out of that cycle of getting up, working and going back to sleep.

Thread

Link

Thank you!

Congrats bb!

congrats! what will you be researching?

how are you guys spending your day off? i'm probably going to spend mine reading and writing because i just installed StayFocused and my limit is 2 hours and ONTD is on my blocked sites.

day off?? I am working from home lol, I am on a call right now :(

LOL same.

same

I got halfway through shoveling 3 inches of slush and now it's blowing snow again, so I'm switching to making lemon meringue pie for a bit

gonna start Greenleaf on Netflix

Working on a stupid term paper, bleh.



It's really great to have the bonus day though cuz I'm going to NYC this weekend and clearly getting any work done then. Reply

So far I've spent most of it watching cable news and hgtv. I just switched to watching Friends and I'm going to start reading after I finish my lunch.

i've been watching original law & order and working on my embroidery



i gotta make a dent in at least shoveling out to my driveway tho Reply

Netflix, sleeping & snacks. 👍🏼

I just got an email, voicemail, text message, and missed phone call from my internship's Associate exec. director about doing work. I told her last week that I'm on spring break this whole week. Two other interns are on break too. The office is closed but I'm still expected to do work. I also have to shovel with sore arms from last night's workout. I just wanna play my video games.

it's my spring break so i'm reading a ton and going to my aunt's memorial service

Day off? (2) I'm on spring break. But I just finished reading a quarter of "Parable of the Talents" by Octavia Butler. I highly rec it to anyone looking fir something to read!

I am so BORED and SO UNFOCUSED lately :(

#100: The War on Everyone - I think you have to be a misanthrope in order to appreciate anything about this odd comedy. Wouldn't say it was good, but it was watchable with some amusing moments.

#101: Elvis & Anabelle - Cute indie romantic drama with not that much drama. Nothing remarkable other than a passable performance from Blake Lively. Max Minghella played an adorable necrophile.

#102: Me Before You - I'm sure the subject matter caused an uproar when it was released, but I didn't hear about any of it and watched this on a whim. Emilia isn't a good actor by any means. Yet she's charming enough in this manipulative, sappy, tearjerking romcom.

#103: Catch & Release - I was expecting a typical romantic comedy from this. It wasn't exactly romantic or funny. I see it got really bad reviews back then. It wasn't exceptional by any means, but there are worse movies in this genre. Put it on for background noise.

#104: Wild Hearts Can't be Broken - So that's where Jake Ryan ended up. Anyway, this is basically a sports movie, but with a non-sport. How was horse diving ever legal? This was based on the memoirs of Sonora Webster Carver.



OMG. i love catch and release and i was obsesssssed with wild hearts can't be broken when i was younger

I still occasionally watch Wild Hearts. I love it, no shame.

God I've seen wild hearts a million times. I feel like they played it on every rainy day when I was in elementary school.

I was obsessed with Wild Hearts growing up. One of my faves!

The weather folk totally overhyped this snow storm in NYC.....AGAIN

i had a feeling this was going to happen. last yr's storm was much worse than this imo.

sup ontd? day off n lazy

I haven't done shit yet.

i don't have to go to work today, the offices are closed thanks to the snowstorm. the last time we shut down was for sandy.



naturally i'm taking advantage of this downtime by watching richie rich & the parent trap.... Reply

watch skam

^^^ (whatever that is)



Edited at 2017-03-14 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

focusing on the important things, sis

catch up on black sails, cuck

now that i've figured out how to track tags by email i feel so smug not just refreshing ontd to get to posts i want to be posted

that hasn't really been working for me tbh



sometimes, but not for every tag idgi Reply

tbh i only track about 4 things. so maybe there is a secret limit........but idk. i can't believe i've been on LJ for over 15yr and only learned to track tags this year

same here :/ also they've been going to my primary folder instead of social which is annoying

same i only get tinashe post notifs now for some reason lol

Yeah and I can't find some of the tags in the list to make it track-able either. :

Some kid said I and the agency I work for were irritating during a class presentation and I'm so fucking mad about it

Edited at 2017-03-14 05:29 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-14 05:29 pm (UTC) Reply

hahaa well you can't bash his head in

lol no. He was the only one giving me shit the whole time because he said he "doesn't agree with our opinions" and the topic of the presentation was consent so his response was alarming to say the least.

Parent

We got tickets to see Duran Duran next Tuesday. It's gonna be awesome

fave Duran Duran song?



Mine is Come Undone, ofc Reply

I love Ordinary World.

aw that's fab, i'd love to see them live! hope you have fun!!



i JUST bought tickets for Frank Ocean (not until this summer tho) and my feelings rn are pretty much that gif too, lol Reply

