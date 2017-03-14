Ewan McGregor has never seen the 1991 version of Beauty and the Beast
- talks about Trainspotting and BatB
- he had no idea how to do a French accent
- has never seen the Disney original
- talks about Le Fou being gay - "it's 2017, for fuck's sake!"
It's funny to see him speak out on certain issues and then think back to him working with Polanski.
also because he's shown his dick in movies a couple of times or something
I feel like he hasn't seen his version either. This is what Alan Menken, the composer had to say:
when I look at the movie, OK, if you want to interpret it that way, you could. The only difference is Lefou and Gaston are a little less exaggerated in their behavior, and there's this teeny little wink at the very end that doesn't really say anything. It's beyond tiny, it's not even visible. Listen, anything that's about inclusivity and a tribute to Howard is a beautiful thing. But at this point I just — you know, with the attention that particular [issue] got, I'm just shutting up.
I swear ... media nowadays. Complaining about an issue they made an issue for clickbait in the first place and than they complain how said issue shouldnt be an issue lol
Wait, whaaaat?? It's being interpreted as a tribute to Ashman because he was gay and...all gay dudes are the same, I guess?? And that's all there was to him? Y I K E S
yes we can tell from the trailers ewan.
We can tell.
I mean...I'll throw him a bone and say it's just a very poorly worded description of recovery but this feels very dismissive.
