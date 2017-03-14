rme at this roman polanski loving asshole Reply

Thread

Link

I'm always confused as to why more people don't bring this up and keep fawning over him but then again, "attractive" white man... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't Emma Thompson sign that petition as well? She was called out on it and I think she apologized.



It's funny to see him speak out on certain issues and then think back to him working with Polanski. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you answered your own question



also because he's shown his dick in movies a couple of times or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I appreciate the quotes around attractive because.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmhmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the case for a TON of white men in this comm that have said and done problematic things. I've gotten a lot of pushback whenever I try to bring it up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't read the comments before Iadequate mine. Bless u, bb ♡ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- talks about Le Fou being gay - "it's 2017, for fucks's sake!"



I feel like he hasn't seen his version either. This is what Alan Menken, the composer had to say:



when I look at the movie, OK, if you want to interpret it that way, you could. The only difference is Lefou and Gaston are a little less exaggerated in their behavior, and there's this teeny little wink at the very end that doesn't really say anything. It's beyond tiny, it's not even visible. Listen, anything that's about inclusivity and a tribute to Howard is a beautiful thing. But at this point I just — you know, with the attention that particular [issue] got, I'm just shutting up. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so tired of how this movie is touted as being progressive and inclusive. A very minor moment being used as a marketing ploy and having two black actresses as a duster and wardrobe is being applauded. And then Bill Condon saying this movie features the first and second interracial kisses in a Disney movie which buzzfeed (lmao) blasted him over for those comments. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your comment is 👍🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this "issue" is only an "issue" because the media made it an "issue" and than other countries made a way too big of a deal out of it without having actually seen it.



I swear ... media nowadays. Complaining about an issue they made an issue for clickbait in the first place and than they complain how said issue shouldnt be an issue lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thankful for your comments in this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay LITERALLY why wasn't gugu belle and emma a fucking duster Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol @ Alan spilling that hot tea! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love alan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its so annoying. they can do the absolute bare minimum and then they get a million articles written about how progressive and tolerant they are for throwing the poor gays a bone, when the story itself includes NOTHING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But it was very subtle representation and Josh Gad played him in such a wonderfully subtle way! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Listen, anything that's about inclusivity and a tribute to Howard is a beautiful thing."



Wait, whaaaat?? It's being interpreted as a tribute to Ashman because he was gay and...all gay dudes are the same, I guess?? And that's all there was to him? Y I K E S Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alan Menken previously said Lefou wasn't gay at all, and it was just a journalist "pushing an agenda." so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're really doing the most. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a friend that has never seen it as well. it was so weird when he told me because it was such a huge part of my childhood. all the disney 90s movies. Reply

Thread

Link





This happened to me once. I was making a reference to Tarzan (when Jane is drawing his portrait with chalk) and my friend just had this silly look on his face. This was my exact reaction: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually haven't seen Tarzan either but lived off Disney as a kid



I have seen the brendon Fraser version though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao I love that scene. She's getting all hot and bothered over her own drawing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it for the first time on bluray this year and i was like "this ... is ... it?"



My first disney movie i have probably been allowed to see was The Lion King as a child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never remember me seeing it either.



but i have a shitty memory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he has kids, right? how has he never seen the original BATB? Reply

Thread

Link

There's been a gazillion kids films released since 1991, we are in 2017 now. This shouldn't really be surprising and it's not even Disney's best film. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BATB is overrated as hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's Best Picture nom should mean something, dammit! This was back with they only allowed 5 nominees, too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm ready to start a war, so what was Disney's best film in your humble opinion? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's Disney's most iconic film so it is a bit weird to not have seen this one in particular Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the lion king is better



the circle of life opening sequence alone is better than anything in beauty and the beast Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never seen most Disney movies. They weren't part of my childhood and I don't give a shit about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I was thinking, lol. If I ever decide to have kids I can guarantee that they'll grow up watching those Disney movies too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me neither! Reply

Thread

Link

He needs to remedy not having seen the 1991 BATB STAT. Reply

Thread

Link

HOW Reply

Thread

Link

His face being an entirely different color than his scalp is disconcerting. Reply

Thread

Link

- he had no idea how to do a French accent



Quelle surpriseeeee! Reply

Thread

Link

Okay if he had no idea how to do a French accent then why did he go for this role? Like was there really no one else available. I just don't I understand things like this. Reply

Thread

Link

and no offense to him but is he that big of a draw? you won't even see his face until the very end, why not just actually get a french actor that speaks english. get that guy from the artist or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disney also cast emma who can't sing as the lead, i don't think they gave a shit about the casting for this movie at all lmao. seems like all they wanted were big names. which is weird because it's disney and beauty and the beast, it's gonna make bank regardless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's what i don't get. they would have made a ton of money regardless of whoever was in this movie, so why not cast people who were actually suited for these parts? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emma fits the look/demeanor of Belle though, I think they were going more for that in their casting choices than the singing talent since that can be altered quite easily Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ikr?? I like him a lot, but this is baffling. How is it not Jean Dujardin? Bitch won an Oscar! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he had no idea how to do a French accent



yes we can tell from the trailers ewan.



Edited at 2017-03-14 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

he had no idea how to do a French accent



We can tell. Reply

Thread

Link

There are a lot of people who do Coke and Heroin and get over it."

."

I mean...I'll throw him a bone and say it's just a very poorly worded description of recovery but this feels very dismissive. Reply

Thread

Link

A white man being ignorant AND dismissive? I'm shocked! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? I'm fucking shook by this brand new sociological occurrence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was when I had to stop the video lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he talking specifically about addiction though? I mean there are people who use drugs recreationally, never get addicted and eventually stop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i just checked wikipedia to make sure, and when it comes to all the animated disney movies, i've only watched the princess and the frog. none of the others. not as a kid, not since. oop. Reply

Thread

Link

It always fascinates me when people say this because I feel like it was really hard to avoid animated Disney films if you were a kid in the 80s/90s lol You go, glenn coco Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I can understand kids now not seeing those movies but how could you have avoided them if you grew up in the 90s Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was just at the right age for the lion king and pocahontas (i was around 11 at the time), but i just never had the desire to watch them, lol. i wasn't consciously staying away, it was more like "do i feel like going to the movies to see this? nah"



but at school i totally had all the stickers and i acted like i gave a shit, lol. it is weird how i never even watched them at a sleepover or something, tho. my closest friends and i were all into live action ~romance movies~ (we must have watched clueless a million times), i guess that's why. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they were rly easy 2 avoid in the Soviet Union tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean if you were poor living in a developing country then it was not that hard to avoid, just saying. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree with you there, I'm from Latin America and at least in my country, Disney movies were everywhere. You went to McDonald's, they had the toys in the happy meal, you went to a toy store and there you had the princesses Barbies, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! I think I've only seen Cinderella and Fantasia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link