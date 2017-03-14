Cara Delevingne is publishing a novel

it will probably suck Reply

What are you reading ONTD?



I just finished State of Wonder and I loved it. I want it to be turned into a movie, but because the lead is a 42 year old biracial Indian-American woman I doubt it ever will be. So good though. I need to read more Ann Patchett, because this and Bel Canto were superb. Reply

i just finished girls on fire this weekend. fucking trip. Reply

your icon is so freaking adorable Reply

I loved that book. That intro was everything. Reply

I hated that book. No depth at all. Reply

I just finished Jamaica Inn by Daphne de Maurier, which I was meh about. I just started The One I Left Behind by Jennifer McMahon. Reply

i finished china rich girlfriend and i desperately want the last book Reply

For audiobooks, I just finished this YA book called Z. Rex, lol. It was fun to listen to at work, I loved the dinosaur lmao.



I'm finishing up The Graveyard Apartment by Mariko Koike today, I got about 40 pages left! I plan on spending the rest of the day reading. Yay snow day! Reply

I'm trying to finish The Little Paris Bookstore or The Little Bookstore in Paris or whatever the fuck it's called. So my fault: I saw Paris and bookstore and got the book. I didn't actually read the synopsis, so I went into it not knowing what it was about.



It's dragging soooo much. It's all this lovey dovey bullshit. It's taking me so long to finish and I know I should just move on, but I've wasted so much time on it that I want to at least get the 'finished' checkmark.



Stupid book. Reply

After reading a shitty chick lit book I felt I needed to change it up so I'm reading The Good Girl. I'm not taken by it or any of thr characters but it's interesting enough Reply

been trying to read white teeth for a century Reply

I just finished The Traitor Baru Cormorant and I'm dying. 😭



Now I'm reading Amberlough but it isn't quite doing it for me so far. Reply

Trying to get through My Brilliant Friend. Not loving it so far; I hope we get past the childhood part soon, as I don't generally enjoy stories about the youths. Reply

I've finally repicked up the lunar chronicles. I'm liking Cress way more than Scarlet.



i'm also trying to find my (second) favorite book series as ebooks / pdfs but they weren't popular Reply

I just finished A Conjuring of Light (and was sad to finish the trilogy). I've now started Shadow & Bone because I adored Six of Crows and want to read more from the author.



Basically I'm YA fantasy trash and I don't care who knows it.



I did buy A Little Life though and I'm mentally prepping myself for the emotional roller coaster. Reply

i'm about to start between me and you Reply

I just read Lilah Suzanne's "Pivot and Slip" to see if I should donate it to the local LGBTQ youth center that opened up or keep it. I donated it. (It's a fine enough read, but just not as much of the "my cup of tea" that I needed it to be.) Reply

getting my ass kicked by The Left Hand of Darkness, I'm also making my way through a book on Israel history



sidenote I thought Bel Canto was terrible, it was so obvious a gringa wrote it. Reply

The Chosen - Chaim Potok. I read it as a teenager and have meant to re-read it for a while Reply

I'm reading Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty. It's morbidly engrossing, but I started the chapter on children/babies a couple of days ago, and haven't been able to pick it up since. I really want to finish it, but the subject matter might be a little much... Reply

Making Faces by Amy Harmon which is supposed to be a modern day version of Beauty and the Beast but I just started it so we'll see. Reply

American Girls by Alison Umminger.



Listening to The Universe Has Your Back by Gabrielle Bernstein on Audible. Reply

just finished the hate u give and before that, a conjuring of light. now i'm deciding which short, quick reads to shotgun because ACOL was such slow-going for me and now i'm behind on my goodreads challenge Reply

I just finished (like literally, five minutes ago) Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi. I'd never read it so my friend let me borrow her copy. I'm still full of it but oh my gosh, so humourous, so sad. And still so (sadly) relevant. It's definitely going to stay with me for the rest of my life. Reply

The paying guests by Sarah Walters. I realised only halfway into fingersmith that it was the book the handmaiden based its plot on lmao, loved it and wanted to read more by the author so here I am Reply

The Patron Saint of Liars is really good, I'll have to read State of Wonder now! Reply

A Gentleman in Moscow. it's alright. i don't think it lives up to all its hype tho. Reply

The Dentsu Way

(for my thesis) Reply

lincoln in the bardo. just started yesterday



before that, marlena. didn't like it very much which was unfortunate Reply

I just finished A Conjuring of Light Sunday. School started back up today so nothing for the next five weeks that isn't a text book or article. Reply

Fool's Quest, my Hobb love is eager to burn again 😍 Reply

I just finished At the Edge of the Orchard by Tracy Chevalier and it was really good. There were two main parts to the story and I liked the first one better than the second, but both were very well-written.



I also finished Jane Eyre! I'd never read it before and I wound up enjoying it a lot. Mr. Rochester is fucking ridiculous, though. Reply

The Furies by Niven Busch, which was turned into a movie with Barbara Stanwyck -- I bought the Criterion edition and it came with the novel! Also just started Outlander. I've heard a lot of mixed things about it but curiosity finally got the best of me, after I saw that it was only $3.99 on Kindle lol. Reply

Just finished Carry On by Rainbow Rowell. Disappointing, tbh.



I'm sick, snowed in and out of library books, so may as well re-read some Harry Potter. Reply

The Potion Diaries: Royal Tour by Amy Alward



I read the first one thinking it'd be quite boring but i was actually really surprised. i'm all about those YA novels



it wasn't at all what i expected it to be tbh. it was just such a fun and easy book Reply

i'm reading homegoing by yaa gyasi Reply

my new read is Sebastian Faulks' 'where my heart used to beat' and it is SO AWFUL like enjoyably bad, ripping it on twitter seems to have become a group activity.



and I'm rereading Cold Comfort Farm and blown away by how much funnier it is than I'd remembered it being (and I loved it first time too) Reply

I'm finishing up Leah Remini's Troublemaker (was good, but offered little new information if you've seen her TV show on Scientology first) and trying to get back into my HP Lovecraft reading. I also recently read Room, which I loved. Reply

Vittorio The Vampire by Anne Rice. I read it when it first came out in 1999 and I don't remember anything about it or if I even liked it then, and I'm finding it hard to get into it now. Reply

i just started 'Crazy Rich Asians'! i'm only about 50 pages in, but it's such a delight so far. Reply

Veronica Mars: Mr Kiss and Don't Tell



love it bc it feels like the tv show Reply

A Gathering of Shadows and i actually quite like this series. Reply

I'm reading How (Not) in Fall in Love by Lisa Brown Smith Reply

i'm still reading ready player one, although to be fair i have been putting it off for the longest time. it's something i need to read in small doses i don't think i can binge read this tbh Reply

I'm in the middle of The Thorn Birds



It's some soap opera level of drama but it's entertaining Reply

I just finished slaughterhouse five and I'm now reading the hour of the star by clarice lispector Reply

State of Wonder is the one that takes place in the Amazon, right? With malaria and aging pregnancies? I really liked that book! Reply

i didn't know she was a writer? has she published anything before? this seems random. but werk i guess. Reply

She says "The process of putting this novel together" are keywords for "I used a ghostwriter" lol



Edited at 2017-03-14 04:13 pm (UTC)

This is the link they tweeted out: It's not really a ghostwriter when the publisher names the person who helped her (or wrote the book). She apparently contributed by developing the characters, storyline - but I doubt she sat down and wrote the thing.This is the link they tweeted out: http://www.thebookseller.com/news/delev ingne-pens-young-adult-novel-507526 Reply

ofc how did i miss it? lmao. Reply

lmao yeah pretty much Reply

LMAO don't be naive. No way she wrote it. Reply

she learnt the craft from her bff (or former bff?) Kendall Reply

Is this like how Kendall and Kylie "wrote" a book? Reply

that's what i'm wondering lmao, like did she write this or just put her name on it? i'm always sceptical of celebrity books tbh Reply

I can't believe they published a sequel to the first one...Like who honestly sat down and thought their fanbase would care if they published a novel? I thought Kris was savvier than that. Reply

the question is not did she write it, but did she read it? Reply

Everyone can "write" a book these days. Reply

Right now, I'm rereading and taking notes on "Iconography of Mediaeval Architecture" by Richard Krautheimer. Reply

Well, that didn't sell me on it.



Good for her, I guess? Reply

Thread

ngl it annoys me when celebrities write novels. Like, do you not have enough money already? Even worse it annoys me that people buy them.



I saw Lucky Blue's book at the grocery store the other day and was like.... WTF. (Altho I guess that one is memoir or w/e. but still he's like 12.) Reply

isn't he 18? what could he possibly put in a memoir oh my god Reply

maddie from dance moms has a book out and she's 13, so. Reply

Don't you gotta have at least some life experiences for a memoir? I don't blame publishing houses who wanna make a couple bucks from celebs stan bases tbh, get money from those 10 year olds. The stans are stupid for buying it. Reply

que scary music



lmao it speaks for itself Reply

lmaoo Reply

haaaaaaaaaaa Reply

oh my god Reply

Not gonna lie, I make that mistake every so often, lol. But my phone usually correct me. Reply

RIGHT?



I see the ghostwriter didn't write that post. Reply

this is one of the funniest misspellings I've ever seen Reply

right lmao Reply

mte lmao Reply

I literally pronounced it in Spanish. Reply

omg i didnt realize that wasn't the spanish que until i saw your comment, lmaoo Reply

LMFAO MTE Reply

Lmao too easy Reply

Damn lmfao... Reply

i only came in here to see this comment. like literally ¿¿¿QUE??? Reply

Lmaooo. This is just sad.



Edited at 2017-03-15 01:39 pm (UTC)

I KNOW. Reply

lol it must be nice to be rich without any sort of talent



Edited at 2017-03-14 04:10 pm (UTC)

Get money while you can, I guess. Reply

so foxfire for millenials. got it. Reply

what makes you think of foxfire? Reply

??? I'm a millennial who grew up reading those. This doesn't sound even remotely similar. Reply

"those"? also good for you? Reply

everyone is an author, nowadays Reply

this sounds like total shit. you lost me at "twisty coming-of-age", i mean, you lost me at cara delevingne is writing a book, but then you REALLY lost me at twisty coming-of-age, aka every book every celebrity "author" has ever shat out. Reply

I also have difficulty with any character named Naima because I watched the season of ANTM where that was an issue. Reply

