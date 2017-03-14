Cara Delevingne is publishing a novel
Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music 😵) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU!
- it's called mirror, mirror
- coming out this october
- "twisty" coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose
- they are "trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day…"
- shared the news on her instagram
I just finished State of Wonder and I loved it. I want it to be turned into a movie, but because the lead is a 42 year old biracial Indian-American woman I doubt it ever will be. So good though. I need to read more Ann Patchett, because this and Bel Canto were superb.
I'm finishing up The Graveyard Apartment by Mariko Koike today, I got about 40 pages left! I plan on spending the rest of the day reading. Yay snow day!
It's dragging soooo much. It's all this lovey dovey bullshit. It's taking me so long to finish and I know I should just move on, but I've wasted so much time on it that I want to at least get the 'finished' checkmark.
Stupid book.
Now I'm reading Amberlough but it isn't quite doing it for me so far.
i'm also trying to find my (second) favorite book series as ebooks / pdfs but they weren't popular
Basically I'm YA fantasy trash and I don't care who knows it.
I did buy A Little Life though and I'm mentally prepping myself for the emotional roller coaster.
sidenote I thought Bel Canto was terrible, it was so obvious a gringa wrote it.
Listening to The Universe Has Your Back by Gabrielle Bernstein on Audible.
(for my thesis)
before that, marlena. didn't like it very much which was unfortunate
I also finished Jane Eyre! I'd never read it before and I wound up enjoying it a lot. Mr. Rochester is fucking ridiculous, though.
I'm sick, snowed in and out of library books, so may as well re-read some Harry Potter.
I read the first one thinking it'd be quite boring but i was actually really surprised. i'm all about those YA novels
it wasn't at all what i expected it to be tbh. it was just such a fun and easy book
and I'm rereading Cold Comfort Farm and blown away by how much funnier it is than I'd remembered it being (and I loved it first time too)
love it bc it feels like the tv show
It's some soap opera level of drama but it's entertaining
Good for her, I guess?
I saw Lucky Blue's book at the grocery store the other day and was like.... WTF. (Altho I guess that one is memoir or w/e. but still he's like 12.)
lmao it speaks for itself
I see the ghostwriter didn't write that post.
Lmaooo. This is just sad.
