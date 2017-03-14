Milo Ventimiglia on His Character's Death on 'This is Us'
-He says people should focus on Jack's life and not death
-He says 'This Is Us' trailer was most viewed next to Star Wars
source
source
Eta: sorry to your inbox, autocorrect is killing me
Watches TV: OMG, does he have a heart attack in the arm chair??
Has a beer: OMG does he get into a bar fight??
Drops keys: OMG, does he get stabbed during a mugging??
Drives car: OMG, does he get in a car accident??
you're right tho when i read it i thought i missed an episode and the death happened and this was going to tell me the details (it's not, he's just talking about what we know already)
also i didn't know Milo before this show and I feel like have been missing out
would ride his face to heavens tbh
i watch every episode and just will him to stay tbh lol
and also i hang on every jack scene bc he's so wonderful *sobs*
i probably tune him out when he's on the show.
Also. DUMBLEDORE DIES.
Nice phat ass though.