Nick picks Vanessa on 'The Bachelor'

The interview with Vanessa seemed so awkward and uncomfortable. Then when Nick came out it became even more awkward. The pauses and silence seemed to last forever. They both looked miserable imo. Reply

#freevanessa tbh Reply

They seemed much more relaxed in the Jimmy Kimmel interview but that AFTR stuff was so weird. I get wanting to seem realistic about their struggles but it seemed to dominate the AFTR interview to the point where it made the whole thing seem like a huge downer. Reply

Yeah they were definitely much more themselves on Jimmy. I don't know why people thought they didn't have chemistry. I knew from their first solo date he was going to pick her. Reply

Yeah. There was no competition. I mean, he saw her puking and didn't care. Reply

Yeah this season was super obvious imo, the only person who had chemistry that could rival Vanessa's was Rachel and they ruined any potential suspense by announcing her as bachelorette so early Reply

I have not watched one episode from this season but oh man, she is from Montreal?? I'm surprised I have not heard much about this Reply

yep Reply

this was annoying to watch Reply

OMG spoiler :(



Jk, I don't watch the show. Reply

lol nobody close to me in my life watches this garbage so I feel like I've made good human choices. Reply

I mean, I have watches since 2002 and I found it realistic that they weren't all "OMG WE ARE GOING TO LAST FOREVER!!!" like soooooo many of the couples before them. As intense as Vanessa was, she seemed to actually fall for him which made her act cray. They won't last but it was refreshing. They also seemed more at ease in Kimmel and The Today Show. Reply

Yeah ia, I mean I liked Vanessa because her concerns all make sense in the real world just not on the world of the bachelor lol, but I kind of found it refreshing to get a break from the kool aid everyone else drinks when they're like 'it doesn't bother me that my potential future husband asked my dad and three other girls' dads for their blessing lol' I can see why people found it grating though Reply

Vanessa kept it REAL and didn't play into that act that most of the girls in the house did. I wonder if Nick liked that about her considering he's been through this before. She was serious and he was (?) too. Reply

Yeah they definitely seemed more at ease with each other on Kimmel than on the live ATFR show Reply

There was a time in Bachelor history where it was like constant breakups right after the show ended but these last few seasons the couples have held up and are still together. Idk they're cute and hope they make it. Reply

If it hadn't been for Brad not picking anyone this show would've been #cancelled. That brought viewers back like crazy. Plus Jason dumping his F1 for his F2 and the growth of social media has basically elevated it into a cult phenomenon. It is never going away, lbr. Reply

Yeah it's on another level now. There was a major resurgence. I love it -- it's so fun. Reply

I was pretty young during Jason's season but I was SHOOK. I can't believe that was a thing. Also, I know most people hate Brad, but I loved that he didn't pick anyone lol. And when he returned I was even more stoked. He was so nice to look at. Reply

Jason dumping Melissa for Molly was what put this show on my radar in the first place lol, so much drama Reply

Vanessa is almost totally inexplicable to me. she, more than any of the other women, really acts like she believes this is her only chance at love--why? why would she very reluctantly separate herself from a family that's super super important to her and a job that's central to her identity? I feel like the "breakup" that she and her family referred to was probably way worse than an average breakup and she's recovering from something that does not have her in a right headspace, and it just makes me really sad. Reply

Yeah I think she's probably rebounding hard, i mean it seems like she has it all, a really supportive family, job she loves, self confidence, beauty etc. like she can do soooo much better than Nick also Reply

mte. even though we'll probably never figure it out i do want to know wtf happened in her last breakup bc her family was so intense and weird when speaking about it during hometowns. Reply

Apparently (according to Star, yes that reputable source LOL) her last long term boyfriend was Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor from Smallville) back in 2013--they dated for like a year and they must still get along because she stayed at his house in LA while auditioning for The Bachelor. Reply

I feel so left out by not watching these shows. I thought they would lose popularity (I think last time I watched a season was in 2010? And even then, just a few episodes) but it's gotten such a cult following. Reply

Yes! I do remember the Jason mess, I think I watched a few episodes of that because the woman he chose then dumped was from Wisconsin (where I'm from). That's true though. Before then it was very much by the book. Sure, there was drama, but not like what you hear now. Reply

I find that people watch it with irony now. Like with the Housewives.



I tried to watch it and I just couldn't. It was so boring, nothing happened, everything was manufactured. The Kardashians is more interesting thatn the Bachelor. Reply

I kind of like that they were open about their struggles on ATFR. So many couples go on there and gush over each other and then they're broken up a few months later. I hope they make it. Reply

Are any of these people still together besides that one lady from the Bachelorette like 10 years ago? Reply

There are a few that are still together. Couldn't tell ya names unfortunately. Reply

Sean is still with his wife and Jason (the guy who dumped his pick for the runner up at the ATFR show), Trista and Ryan..is the farmer still with his fiancée? I think Ben and Lauren are still together. Reply

omg I don't watch this show but lol @ the guy dumping his pick for the runner up after he picked her, like damn dude Reply

The farmer guy Chris? Oh no, his fiancee dumped him after she realized he actually expected her to live in that podunk town. With him. Reply

To add: two of the bachelorette leads (I think Ashley and Desiree) are also married to the guys they picked and have kids.



Kaitlyn is still dating budget Gosling and I think Jojo is still together with that guy.



Ben and Lauren are either split or close to allegedly. Reply

Ashley is still with JP and they have 2 kids. Plus Des is still with Chris and they just had a boy. Reply

And Jade and Tanner from Bachelor in Paradise got married and are expecting a baby. Reply

Lol, I saw "Nick & Vanessa" trending and I was like "ugh, don't tell me Stay Out Of It, Nick Lachey and his wife are divorcing too"...dunno if this is better or worse. Reply

They're divorcing?? I feel like they just had a kid. Band aid baby? Reply

i wish them an ounce of luck Reply

lmaooo iconic line Reply

Was she the first or second on the home date last night?



The only thing I've seen of this season was a bit of their home dates and I thought whoever went second (the one from the big Italian family who I think threw up on the first date?) was not the one. As soon as she told that story and started tearing up, it got awkward and he didn't seem to comfort her. But I think I'm wrong. Reply

Yep that was her - the second one with the big eee-talian family Reply

