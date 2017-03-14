queen b

Nick picks Vanessa on 'The Bachelor'




- Nick is now proposed to Vanessa
- They had an incredibly awkward 'After the Final Rose' interview where they talked about how difficult the relationship has been at times
- They don't know if they'll live in the U.S. or Canada
- Raven is going on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
- Nick is going on 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Rachel was surprised at 'After the Final Rose' and got to meet 4 of the contestants on her upcoming show


















The only free video I could find online of 'After the Final Rose' is here. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can watch here.

