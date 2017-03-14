Nick picks Vanessa on 'The Bachelor'
The fourth time was the charm! Congratulations to Nick and Vanessa! 💍 pic.twitter.com/uFS7w5KC68— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 14, 2017
- Nick is now proposed to Vanessa
- They had an incredibly awkward 'After the Final Rose' interview where they talked about how difficult the relationship has been at times
- They don't know if they'll live in the U.S. or Canada
- Raven is going on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
- Nick is going on 'Dancing with the Stars'
- Rachel was surprised at 'After the Final Rose' and got to meet 4 of the contestants on her upcoming show
One picture is of a couple that had great potential for a wonderful love and the other couple is Nick and Vanessa #ATFR #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/lXuYeYRwVf— hayley (@archieavdrews) March 14, 2017
Lol Nick was looking around for Rachel but Vanessa was like no turn back around. #AfterTheFinalRose #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3aRujoPHPl— Latrice Newsome (@Tricenews87) March 14, 2017
WATCH: @BachelorABC's @viallnicholas28 and fiancée @VanessaGrimaldi talk about their happily ever after ❤️ https://t.co/XSc8kYooi8 pic.twitter.com/nm7QQ39IAQ— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 14, 2017
The only free video I could find online of 'After the Final Rose' is here. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can watch here.
Jk, I don't watch the show.
If it hadn't been for Brad not picking anyone this show would've been #cancelled. That brought viewers back like crazy. Plus Jason dumping his F1 for his F2 and the growth of social media has basically elevated it into a cult phenomenon. It is never going away, lbr.
I tried to watch it and I just couldn't. It was so boring, nothing happened, everything was manufactured. The Kardashians is more interesting thatn the Bachelor.
Kaitlyn is still dating budget Gosling and I think Jojo is still together with that guy.
Ben and Lauren are either split or close to allegedly.
The only thing I've seen of this season was a bit of their home dates and I thought whoever went second (the one from the big Italian family who I think threw up on the first date?) was not the one. As soon as she told that story and started tearing up, it got awkward and he didn't seem to comfort her. But I think I'm wrong.