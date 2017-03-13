Zappa Family Feud Gets Uglier



Ahmet and Diva Zappa have petitioned a judge to let them start a website that will counter their older siblings Dweezil and Moon Unit's public claims that they are ruining Dweezil's career by refusing to let him play the music of their late father, Frank Zappa.

The four Zappa children have been at war since October 2015, when their mother Gail died and left a will that shocked Dweezil and Moon Unit by leaving controlling interest in their father's estate and trust to Ahmet, with Diva also receiving a larger share than her eldest two siblings.

Dweezil claims that his youngest siblings have stopped him from performing their father's music, while Ahmet and Diva claim they have only demanded that he pay the estate 10% of any profits he makes while performing on the tour 'Zappa Plays Zappa'. Ahmet and Diva are particularly angry that Dweezil has since re-named his tour "Dweezil Zappa Plays Whatever the Fuck he wants: Cease and Desist Tour."

Dweezil has stated that his mother had not paid him his share from the trust for 10 years before she died and that “She wanted to remain in charge over me even when she passed." In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last summer, Moon Unit said learning the terms of her mother's will after she had cared for her the older woman as she died of cancer was “the most hideous shock of my life. It’s comical, the level of betrayal. That’s all I can say...It’s complicated enough to be grieving the loss of a mean mom, and then to find out she was meaner than I could have possibly comprehended.”

A hearing on the younger Zappa siblings' petition is scheduled for May 17.

source1 source2
