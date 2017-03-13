Zappa Family Feud Gets Uglier

what are these names?? Reply

Hippie names. Reply

sometimes I'm glad my family is poor. Reply

People still fight over nothing. Reply

YEAH they do UGH.



My family fought over the non-existent equity my Mother told them was in the house before she died. It started off as a lie, a tactic for her to not have to sell her house as she was getting older. But, she began believing it herself and these bitches were fighting tooth and nail for it. Even though the house itself looked like the one in "The Money Pit". Reply

I work in life insurance and this is really not uncommon. People are unsure of something or they've lied about something and it becomes a big thing with family members. So unnecessarily messy. Reply

this whole situation is so damn sad. FZ's music deserves an ongoing audience and Gail/Ahmet/Diva have done their damnedest to make sure that doesn't happen.



Edited at 2017-03-14 03:39 pm (UTC) Reply

cuz they are spoiled brats. Reply

Complicated wills can cause such a massive headache for everyone left behind. This sounds like a mess.



"Dweezil Zappa Plays Whatever the Fuck he wants: Cease and Desist Tour."



loving this though

ikr it kinda makes me want to go! a concert with a name like that can only be cool Reply

Dweezil and Moon Unit?! Reply

Moon Unit? oh bb, you should have sued your parents for the name they gave you! i know it's really shallow that out of this whole horrible situation the only thing i notice is their horrible names but those are really unfortunate choices!



this is a sad situation, they are all family.. money really ruins everything Reply

Dweezil deserves the largest share of the inheritance as compensation for that ridiculous name Reply

OKAY but DWEEZIL you have been doing ZPZ for like FOURTY YEARS. i saw it in 2006. maybe it's time to fuckin' retire that shit.





geez I had no idea. That makes things interesting then. Now that they have control they are making sure the estate is getting paid and that "Zappa" works in their best interest at all times. Reply

Sounds like Dweezil and Moon Unit got Joan Crawford-ed. I'd be pissed too tbh. Reply

they really, really did. I've been watching this unfold (not super closely, but I'm a Zappa fan, so when articles come across my vision I read them) and it's been heartbreaking to watch Dweezil and Moon publicly wrestle with their feelings about their (unfortunately but clearly cruel) mom. I listened to the WTF podcast episode with Dweezil last year and he told the saddest story about a letter his dad wrote him right before he died that his mom wouldn't give to him. it's just depressing Reply

Thanks for the update. Giving me Julian Lennon vibes with Yoko making him buy his own letters from his dad back. Reply

yoko will always fucking suck. imo. Reply

omg i always thought the yoko hate was 100% plain misogyny but holy fuck



what an epically horrible, horrible, piece of shit person. that's on another level Reply

Ugh I've always hated John but that's sincerely fucked up. Reply

Yoko and John really were fucking perfect for each other. Reply

good lord, they were. Reply

Wait, what? I've never heard about the letters. That is just epically awful. Reply

my maternal grandmother's third husband remarried after her death, and when he died, his wife took the time to send me some of my grandmother's things that they were still in possession of, including her wedding ring. like. this woman had no relation to me, my grandma's third husband wasn't close to me or my mom, and she sent me this stuff anyway along with a note.



so why tf did yoko have to be so fuckin shitty? Reply

whoa, I didn't know about that. I don't know anything really about Julian tbh but I've always felt bad for him. Reply

That is awful. What the hell was wrong with their mother? I don't understand people like that. Reply

Parent

I haven't heard about the Zappas in so long, had hard crush for Dweezil.

anyway.. wow that's really sad, maybe she didn't have time to amend it. Still it's really sad when one member gets more or thinks they deserve more.

Sorry yeah the estate should get money if you are playing his music just like if someone else wanted to use it.

Childish, all of them are. Reply

Most surprising thing in this post is that people have never heard all the strange names that the Zappas have.



I've seen families fight and be petty over a $500 insurance policy before so nothing really surprises me in regards to that. Reply

Just another sign I've aged out of here.



This whole thing is sad. Making Dweezil pay to play his dad's music is weird. But I guess it's seen as property now. Reply

I don't necessarily think it's wrong for him to have to pay a fee, and by all accounts he doesn't either--a huge part of the dispute seems to come from their insistence that the estate take all of the money they make on merchandise. (and, obviously, that the little Gail DID promise him never came through.) Reply

"she was meaner than I could have possibly comprehended"



Okay but your name is Moon Unit. I think you might have had an inkling. Reply

nothing brings out the worst in people than death and an inheritance. No matter how small it is Reply

Holy shit lmao



I can't imagine making my brothers pay for anything to do with my dad's inheritance but i also can't imagine my mom hating two of us in particular, talk about wtf. At least the spurned siblings have each other? Maybe? Shit like this makes me glad we're asian Reply

Ugly. I'd go to that Cease and Desist tour. Reply

moon unit Reply

Ugh, this makes me sad.



My dad's family is in shambles because of money rn after my grandparents died and it's just so fucking ridiculous. My dad lived rent-free in a house owned by his older brother for 25 years & his brother didn't complain because my dad was taking care of their parents + then their father after their mother died. When their father died, my dad got my grandfather's house in the will, with the understanding that when/if my dad sold the house, the proceeds would be divided amongst all 4 brothers since the value of the house exceeds the value of his inheritance.



My dad took over a year to move out of the house my uncle owned, even though he was moving... across the street. Not "across the street and down a ways," literally directly across the street. During this time, he still wasn't paying my uncle any rent. The first month, my dad was limited, admittedly, because their oldest brother was gathering up things inside my grandfather's house for an estate sale.. then he was limited one more week by the special circumstances relating to painting inside the house. .. but it still took a year to move the contents of an 800 sq ft house into a 1300 sq ft house across the street.



When my uncle came to town from out of state to fix up the house after my dad finally vacated, he discovered cracks in the walls, broken windows, the appliances were all gone (and they aren't at the new house, because my dad bragged multiple times about their all-new appliances,) and my dad hadn't even vacuumed the dust bunnies up after moving furniture out. So my uncle hires a day laborer & they're painting and cleaning and fixing things, and my dad comes over to say he's going to get lunch and would my uncle want to join him.. and my uncle says no, can't your wife go get lunch, and can you help me? And my dad says no, his wife is sleeping because it's her one day off, but he'll help my uncle when he gets back. My uncle doesn't see my dad at all for the remaining 3 days he's in town and they're literally across the street from each other.



Then, meanwhile, my other uncle, a literal con artist who's faked a college diploma & conned his ex-wife out of $45,000 while she was dealing with cancer, was asking - when my grandfather was still in hospital before he died - "how much do you think he's worth?" And my dad is acting like this guy is a goddamn savior because he's promised my dad that when/if my grandfather's house is sold, my dad can have this uncle's portion of that.



Then their youngest brother, who I have no issues with aside from his awfully racist wife, has been supporting the uncle who owned the house.. and his racist wife is close to my cousin, and my cousin - who my dad treated like his daughter way more than he did me (because she's uber-feminine and he's all about gender roles) - doesn't talk to my dad anymore as a result.. And my dad is pissed at me because my cousin still talks to me but not to him, because he can't admit any fault ever.



And it's just... my grandparents were all about family and they'd be crushed by this, and it's just. Ugh. Money, people being spoiled & drama. Reply

My mom's family had the same thing happen after her mother died. I can't even have an honest drama-free discussion mentioning anything of them or my life as a kid with them because my mother flies off the handle and it's suddenly a weapon to use against them, and I end up looking like an instigator. "Caesarea was wondering about this thing, where is it?" only said less as genuinely wondering and more like 'I want this you've taken it on purpose give it back to me trash'. It's miserable and every conversation for the past few years has been soul-destroying. I can't handle even nice interaction with any of them anymore because it's so steeped in anger I'm just waiting for it to pop off again. :-/



There was no will though and one sib obviously got more than the rest so, it was only going to happen like this. My grandma would've been crushed, she obviously trusted the sib she left her policy money to would do right and they did not. Mess all around. Reply

Ugh, yeah. It's so stupid. My life isn't worse for not having them in it, but I'd still be cordial to them.. and I'm denied that because everyone thinks I automatically side with my dad, and my dad's angry at me because I'm not angry with them. Like... you're all insane, none of you are 100% right, and I wish you'd all get over it.



All I wanted after my grandfather died was the old black and white photos of his + my grandma's family so I could scan them in high DPI & put them on Facebook for everyone. Literally everyone knew this because I'm the one with the history degree & I'm the one who has done an exhaustively researched family tree above and beyond what's available on Ancestry.com, and I paid for the DNA tests for my grandfather & for my grandmother's brother as she'd died before it was an option *out of my own pocket.* I didn't care what happened to the originals after, I just wanted to scan them. It'd have taken me a month at most. Instead, my dad's youngest brother's wife took them out-of-state with her and won't scan them (and it isn't that they can't afford a scanner, their house costs more than mine + my parents' combined.) They're being held hostage as part of some fucked up family war.





What really pisses me off is that at my grandmother's funeral, all 4 of her sons got up there and talked about how much she valued family and wanted everyone together.. and now that she's gone and my grandfather's gone, they're all at each other's throats. You all know that's not what they'd want. :\ Reply

this whole thing is making me sad, so I rly hope they can come to an agreement that benefits everybody. I've seen how ugly will disputes can get :/



lmao at half the comments here being about the names though. Reply

This breaks my heart because I had a phase where I envied both of them. I LOVED "Happy Hour" and was so angry when USA canceled it.



I won't take sides in this because everything I've read about this, both sides deny everything the other side is saying, so it's hard to actually figure who's actually telling the entire truth. And having dealt with family feuds IRL, people will believe who they want, and it's just an all around toxic situation.



I read their open letters to one another, and it's just a sad fucking situation. Frank would kick all 4 of their asses, TBQH. He seemed totally no-bullshit. I don't know their Mother, and she's deceased so I won't speak ill of her, but she reminds me a lot of my own Mom, so...that's never a good look. Reply

i feel old when people aren't aware of the zappa kid names Reply

