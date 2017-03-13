Zappa Family Feud Gets Uglier
Ahmet and Diva Zappa have petitioned a judge to let them start a website that will counter their older siblings Dweezil and Moon Unit's public claims that they are ruining Dweezil's career by refusing to let him play the music of their late father, Frank Zappa.
The four Zappa children have been at war since October 2015, when their mother Gail died and left a will that shocked Dweezil and Moon Unit by leaving controlling interest in their father's estate and trust to Ahmet, with Diva also receiving a larger share than her eldest two siblings.
Dweezil claims that his youngest siblings have stopped him from performing their father's music, while Ahmet and Diva claim they have only demanded that he pay the estate 10% of any profits he makes while performing on the tour 'Zappa Plays Zappa'. Ahmet and Diva are particularly angry that Dweezil has since re-named his tour "Dweezil Zappa Plays Whatever the Fuck he wants: Cease and Desist Tour."
Dweezil has stated that his mother had not paid him his share from the trust for 10 years before she died and that “She wanted to remain in charge over me even when she passed." In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last summer, Moon Unit said learning the terms of her mother's will after she had cared for her the older woman as she died of cancer was “the most hideous shock of my life. It’s comical, the level of betrayal. That’s all I can say...It’s complicated enough to be grieving the loss of a mean mom, and then to find out she was meaner than I could have possibly comprehended.”
A hearing on the younger Zappa siblings' petition is scheduled for May 17.
this is a sad situation, they are all family.. money really ruins everything
what an epically horrible, horrible, piece of shit person. that's on another level
so why tf did yoko have to be so fuckin shitty?
anyway.. wow that's really sad, maybe she didn't have time to amend it. Still it's really sad when one member gets more or thinks they deserve more.
Sorry yeah the estate should get money if you are playing his music just like if someone else wanted to use it.
Childish, all of them are.
I've seen families fight and be petty over a $500 insurance policy before so nothing really surprises me in regards to that.
This whole thing is sad. Making Dweezil pay to play his dad's music is weird. But I guess it's seen as property now.
I can't imagine making my brothers pay for anything to do with my dad's inheritance but i also can't imagine my mom hating two of us in particular, talk about wtf. At least the spurned siblings have each other? Maybe? Shit like this makes me glad we're asian
My dad's family is in shambles because of money rn after my grandparents died and it's just so fucking ridiculous. My dad lived rent-free in a house owned by his older brother for 25 years & his brother didn't complain because my dad was taking care of their parents + then their father after their mother died. When their father died, my dad got my grandfather's house in the will, with the understanding that when/if my dad sold the house, the proceeds would be divided amongst all 4 brothers since the value of the house exceeds the value of his inheritance.
My dad took over a year to move out of the house my uncle owned, even though he was moving... across the street. Not "across the street and down a ways," literally directly across the street. During this time, he still wasn't paying my uncle any rent. The first month, my dad was limited, admittedly, because their oldest brother was gathering up things inside my grandfather's house for an estate sale.. then he was limited one more week by the special circumstances relating to painting inside the house. .. but it still took a year to move the contents of an 800 sq ft house into a 1300 sq ft house across the street.
When my uncle came to town from out of state to fix up the house after my dad finally vacated, he discovered cracks in the walls, broken windows, the appliances were all gone (and they aren't at the new house, because my dad bragged multiple times about their all-new appliances,) and my dad hadn't even vacuumed the dust bunnies up after moving furniture out. So my uncle hires a day laborer & they're painting and cleaning and fixing things, and my dad comes over to say he's going to get lunch and would my uncle want to join him.. and my uncle says no, can't your wife go get lunch, and can you help me? And my dad says no, his wife is sleeping because it's her one day off, but he'll help my uncle when he gets back. My uncle doesn't see my dad at all for the remaining 3 days he's in town and they're literally across the street from each other.
Then, meanwhile, my other uncle, a literal con artist who's faked a college diploma & conned his ex-wife out of $45,000 while she was dealing with cancer, was asking - when my grandfather was still in hospital before he died - "how much do you think he's worth?" And my dad is acting like this guy is a goddamn savior because he's promised my dad that when/if my grandfather's house is sold, my dad can have this uncle's portion of that.
Then their youngest brother, who I have no issues with aside from his awfully racist wife, has been supporting the uncle who owned the house.. and his racist wife is close to my cousin, and my cousin - who my dad treated like his daughter way more than he did me (because she's uber-feminine and he's all about gender roles) - doesn't talk to my dad anymore as a result.. And my dad is pissed at me because my cousin still talks to me but not to him, because he can't admit any fault ever.
And it's just... my grandparents were all about family and they'd be crushed by this, and it's just. Ugh. Money, people being spoiled & drama.
There was no will though and one sib obviously got more than the rest so, it was only going to happen like this. My grandma would've been crushed, she obviously trusted the sib she left her policy money to would do right and they did not. Mess all around.
All I wanted after my grandfather died was the old black and white photos of his + my grandma's family so I could scan them in high DPI & put them on Facebook for everyone. Literally everyone knew this because I'm the one with the history degree & I'm the one who has done an exhaustively researched family tree above and beyond what's available on Ancestry.com, and I paid for the DNA tests for my grandfather & for my grandmother's brother as she'd died before it was an option *out of my own pocket.* I didn't care what happened to the originals after, I just wanted to scan them. It'd have taken me a month at most. Instead, my dad's youngest brother's wife took them out-of-state with her and won't scan them (and it isn't that they can't afford a scanner, their house costs more than mine + my parents' combined.) They're being held hostage as part of some fucked up family war.
What really pisses me off is that at my grandmother's funeral, all 4 of her sons got up there and talked about how much she valued family and wanted everyone together.. and now that she's gone and my grandfather's gone, they're all at each other's throats. You all know that's not what they'd want. :\
I won't take sides in this because everything I've read about this, both sides deny everything the other side is saying, so it's hard to actually figure who's actually telling the entire truth. And having dealt with family feuds IRL, people will believe who they want, and it's just an all around toxic situation.
I read their open letters to one another, and it's just a sad fucking situation. Frank would kick all 4 of their asses, TBQH. He seemed totally no-bullshit. I don't know their Mother, and she's deceased so I won't speak ill of her, but she reminds me a lot of my own Mom, so...that's never a good look.