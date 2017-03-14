Laverne Cox shared her personal experience and touched on the importance of true intersectionality

pretty sure this post will also be a transphobic shitshow like always. depending on the usual transphobes to come running... Reply

laverne's comments were eloquent and thoughtful. if people actually take the time to read them, hopefully this won't turn into a shitshow. maybe im naive? Reply

dont worry there will always be more than a few ready to question the existence of trans people and scrutinise them as though it's a gender studies class....i am forcing myself to not read the comments Reply

If ur naive, them I am too lol. Fingers crossed, bb. Reply

oh i'm sure they'll be here. i noticed they sort of congregated towards the tail end of the last post, so it might take them a while again. Reply

eloquent??hardly, there is so much bullshit in her statement. Being a feminine man excludes you from male privilege??Since when?? Reply

there are many people here who won't be swayed, unfortunately Reply

this is the only time they even post here, is to shit on trans women Reply

they'll come. their ringleader wavvy is on time tho. Reply

these trans posts have made me really disappointed in some users i used to admire. shame. Reply

Omg why are all these posts happening in the morning today



Edited at 2017-03-14 03:36 pm (UTC) Reply

the new england blizzard i guess? to keep us busy while we're stuck at home lol Reply

lol yep. no way i'm leaving the house today. Reply

I think so. I'm not east coast but my client cancelled on me and gave me an unexpected day off. Came home and discovered all of my east coast friends are online. Reply

i am so glad she shared her experience. chimanda can take a seat now. Reply

ty bb Reply

IA with Laverne for the most part, but I do think there is an optical privilege to appearing masculine--the first off the top of my head is that masculine-appearing people are far less likely to be the victims of rape. If you are presenting as a man, you are likely to be taken more seriously in a workplace, especially if you have a masculine sounding name. I don't know her life very well, but she could have been benefiting from male privilege without even knowing it.



Edit: Which is to say I don't hold it against her. Her past privilege, whatever it may have been, does not discount her struggles as a trans, black woman.



I completely agree with her that we need more diverse representations of transfolk, and that we need to stop thinking in a binary.



Edited at 2017-03-14 03:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Did you even read the tweets? She said she was a really feminine child growing up. Reply

You can be feminine in manner and appear masculine...? I mean, I saw an old school pic of her a while back and she was clearly presenting in a masc fashion. Reply

A feminine gay boy is still a boy, not saying she is one or she was one,but talking about that example, that boy still would have male priviledge. Reply

And while that is rooted in misogyny, the way society treats people they perceive to be men who are feminine versus how they treat people they perceive to be women are different Reply

male privilege is not reducible to being masculine. Reply

that doesn't really work for women tho. gnc and butch women are pretty heavily punished by society, regardless of how 'masculine' they appear. Reply

I think her own internal struggles vastly overweighs any privilege she might have experienced as a male (which coupled with being black and feminine would be small). Reply

It`s funny you mention rape because all of my more feminine gay friends have stories of sexual abuse as child. Not saying that is the universal experience but I would say feminine man tend to be bigger targets for abusers. Reply

"an optical privilege"



we've officially run of real phrases to use around here Reply

loving this continual pushback against chimamanda's clunky ass comments. she needs to do better. Reply

ita. and expected more from her in the first place. her follow up comment still seemed like she didn't get it. Reply

https://www.facebook.com/chimamandaadic hie/posts/10154893542340944:0 she wrote another one which basically says the same thing her earlier two statements did but at length Reply

Mte Reply

Mte Reply

mte Reply

so do gender nonconforming boys not have male privilege? or is it just trans girls? I don't understand what point is being made.



I also don't understand privilege as something you feel good about. I have cis privilege though I've been oppressed by notions of femininity all my life... It's not that complicated to me, idk.



Edited at 2017-03-14 03:47 pm (UTC) Reply

I really don't think she is correct. As a gender "noncomforming" girl I didn't experience male privilege just because I was perceived as male by people who didn't know me. Non-comforming does not negate innate male privilege. Reply

there's a point at which it becomes dumb to talk about privilege and i do get that. i do get that talking about the 'male privilege' a trans woman has when she faces incredible violence for her existence as a kind of tool to demean her existence and her struggles is wrong. but the pushback against basic ideas about privilege and socialization is jarring to me. Reply

yeah, i'm not sure if i agree with her interpretation of the concept of privilege. privilege is something we benefit from, not something we necessarily enjoy. also, privileges and oppressions don’t negate each other. Reply

Yeah ia, I'm not white but I have passing privilege and I recognise that, how society treats you versus how you are is a complicated issue when you feel like you're being mischaracterised but it's obtuse to say that there aren't some privileges attached to being treated as male that in no way negate cis privilege and discrimination against trans people Reply

yea I don't get it. Women may get bullied and called men for being "masculine," but they don't have male privilege because society still perceives them as women (just not the "right type" of woman). Trans men don't have male privilege if they're perceived as a women. Why would a trans woman not have male passing privilege if they are perceived as male?



Edited at 2017-03-14 04:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah like homophobia for eg is rooted in misogyny precisely because men don't conform to the masculine ideal and are then punished for it, it doesn't mean they don't receive any male privilege Reply

Yeah, the part of her tweets when Laverne says that her femininity wasn't a privilege for her and that she got good grades but no praise while the cis girls got nurtured left me? I think the rest of her comment was good, but I don't agree with what her point seems to be there. Reply

i feel the same way



i respect her feelings and her history, but it doesn't change that many still perceived her as a boy, feminine or not. Reply

Laverne always impresses me when she speaks out on these issues. Otherwise OMG this post will be a shitshow. Reply

Slightly OT, since it wasn't the point of her tweets, but I really hate the whole idea of gender as a spectrum. It just ain't a fitting visual metaphor to represent the variety of genders. Gender as spectrum just further reinforces the idea of gender binary, ties womanhood to femininity, and fucks over GNC individuals (they are the ones who end up being "less of a woman/man"). Reply

i hadn't thought of that, but you make an interesting point. what would you suggest instead of spectrum? Reply

an oppressive hierarchy. Reply

20727



based on one's interpetation of gender and the context of the discussion, either a constellation or assaid a hierarchy Reply

gender is a social construct and it's a hierarchy, so.... yeah. I hope people would stop using the word as if it's anything but an oppressive tool regardless of your identity. Reply

I probably haven't thought enough about this but my intuition is that the idea would be more accurate if it were a spectrum of people's relationships to gender? Reply

Hey, OP, you may wanna add the lgbt rights tag so that people can find the other relevant posts on this, too. Reply

I know my lane and stay in it. I wish others would do the same and let non-cis people have the fucking floor on this Reply

IA that no one should speak over trans women's experiences about trans issues and questions of cis privilege but she's not just talking about that, she's also discussing privileges of being raised female or male and it's counterproductive to say that cis women should stay out of the discussion of what being socialised as female means



Edited at 2017-03-14 04:01 pm (UTC) Reply

IA that no one should speak over trans women's experiences about trans issues



That was the extent of my comment. I was talking about Chimamanda inserting herself and her opinions into the conversation on trans issues, that's it. I'm not implying that Laverne is above reproach for the shit she said wrong on privilege just because she's a trans woman. Reply

Edit for your edit:



Which is why I said cis ppl should stay in their lane wrt trans issues. Gender privilege isn't an issue exclusive to trans people obviously so I'm not sure why you feel like my comment about staying in your lane has anything to do with that. I didn't say "IA with everything Laverne said and the rest of you should stfu". I didn't refer to Laverne at all.



Edited at 2017-03-14 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

gender and socialization affect all women. we have written about this for centuries. the idea that it's not the place of all women to discuss this is absurd tbh. Reply

Is it so hard? Reply

I know youre talking about Chimimanda and not ONTD and I may be wrong (and you might not even know) but didn't the last trans person on this comm leave due to transphobia? I don't understand why these discussions keep being had in the absence of trans voices and - in most cases - to their detriment. Reply

so many wank posts so little time Reply

Seriously. I only get a half hour for lunch. Reply

dead Reply

"In short, you need to listen to trans people more than you need to speak for or about us."



And that's what matters. Chimamanda def should have opened with "it's not really my place to comment..." Reply

"the gender revolution I imagine is one of true self gender determination" i don't wanna get in an ontd debate so I'm just going to say i like that conclusion. i get why radical feminism and trans feminism clash a lot because they're based on conceptions of gender that seem like they oppose each other but they don't seem that incompatible to me. i respect laverne a lot Reply

I honestly find a lot of gender discussions confusing, because I've never been very feminine, got called a boy occasionally as kid/got teased for it, etc but have never considered myself to be anything other than female/a woman. A lot of these discussions about gender being a spectrum seem to imply that if you vary from the expected norm in terms of dress, hobbies, etc, that must be reflected in your gender identity some how. Reply

I'm pretty sure that's directly opposite of modern discussions of gender. Sex is biological. Gender is mental / also a there is a construct of gender-societal roles.



It's also very much the opposite of what they're discussing to "imply that if you vary from the expected norm in terms of dress, hobbies, etc that must be reflected in your gender identity some how."... Reply

gender is mental??in what regard?? this goes into the territory of female brain and that is utter nonsense. Reply

I'm not following you here.



What I mean is, I've seen a lot of discussions where people born female talk about being gender queer or trans because they weren't the typical girl/liked more stereotypical masculine things which seems to imply that being a woman requires being feminine. Like, I once had someone argue with me because they thought I should be identifying myself as non-binary. It was odd to say the least Reply

A lot of these discussions about gender being a spectrum seem to imply that if you vary from the expected norm in terms of dress, hobbies, etc, that must be reflected in your gender identity some how.



That's definitely how it seems to me too



I think that one of the reasons why there are so many clashes about gender and related topics is because people are coming to these conversations with very different starting points, views, definitions of the same words, and ultimate solutions. Some people think that the solution here is to create infinite new genders to represent every individual person's unique relationship to gender or traits/clothing styles/etc., whereas other people think that the solution here is to abolish gender and just let everyone do whatever they want with no expectations. I'm of the latter viewpoint. The first group seems to think that gender ought to be celebrated and that by creating thousands of new genders we're celebrating our differences, but I don't agree. I don't think that gender ought to be celebrated. I see it as an oppressive hierarchy, whereas I think the first group sees it as an oppressive binary. Sorry if that was a bit of a tangent! Reply

The irony of my life is prior to transition I was called a girl and after I am often called a man.



I thought this was profound when I initially read it. I had never thought about it this way, but seeing it articulated it's something that's obviously true for many trans women.



I will say that I don't think it's necessary to enjoy something for it to be a privilege or to benefit from it, but I think this particular issue wrt trans women and male passing privilege is something that I'm not able to speak on. First, I'm cis and second, I haven't quite processed my own thoughts about it. Reply

The irony of my life is prior to transition I was called a girl and after I am often called a man.



Gender dysphoria in gender non-conforming people doesn't disappear if they decide to transition. As many find out, it actually increases it. Reply

