Laverne Cox shared her personal experience and touched on the importance of true intersectionality
2. Assigned male at birth. My gender was constantly policed. I was told I acted like a girl and was bullied and shamed for that. My— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 11 mars 2017
Showed academic promise being nurtured in the black community I grew up in in Mobile, Ala. Gender exists on a spectrum & the binary— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 11 mars 2017
Is constituted differently based on the culture we live in. There's no universal experience of gender, of womanhood. To suggest that is— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 11 mars 2017
Approach to feminism. Class, race, sexuality, ability, immigration status, education all influence the ways in which we experience privilege— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 11 mars 2017
Punished my femininity and gender nonconformity. The irony of my life is prior to transition I was called a girl and after I am often called— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 12 mars 2017
That's OK cause it's complicated. Intersectionality complicates both male and cis privilege. This is why it is paramount that we continue— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 12 mars 2017
Jorgensen stepped off the plane from Europe and became the first internationally known trans woman the narrative about trans folks in the— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 12 mars 2017
Works to reinforce binaries rather than explode them.That explosion is the gender revolution I imagine,one of true gender self determination— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) 12 mars 2017
Nigerian-American writer and feminist Jarune Uwujaren's response to Adichie’s Comments :
"Your viewpoint is old and tired as hell. Trans exclusionary feminism is not new or interesting or nuanced or enlightened just because the normally on point Adichie failed to recognize that it is not her place to tell trans women who they are or how they live in the world. The feminist movements of our time have been historically weighed down by gender essentialism, cissexism, transphobia, and a belief that trans people are not who they say they are but who they are violently pressured to be.
You cannot fix your mouth to say you are an ally to trans people if you think Adichie’s decision to talk over trans women was appropriate. You cannot claim to shed tears for the trans women out here being killed while defending Adichie’s belief that trans women aren’t really women (and yes, that’s what she said) because that belief upholds such violence. You cannot talk about trans people as if we’re talking points or theoretical concepts and ignore our own words about our experiences with gender and call that allyship. Trans people are working, living, and speaking before your eyes about who we are and what we need—stop looking to cis feminists to dictate how you see and support us.
In short, you need to listen to trans people more than you need to speak for or about us. Anything else is further marginalizing a group of people who cannot afford to be further marginalized."
sources : 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9.
Edited at 2017-03-14 03:36 pm (UTC)
Edit: Which is to say I don't hold it against her. Her past privilege, whatever it may have been, does not discount her struggles as a trans, black woman.
I completely agree with her that we need more diverse representations of transfolk, and that we need to stop thinking in a binary.
Edited at 2017-03-14 03:42 pm (UTC)
we've officially run of real phrases to use around here
https://www.facebook.com/chimamandaadic
I also don't understand privilege as something you feel good about. I have cis privilege though I've been oppressed by notions of femininity all my life... It's not that complicated to me, idk.
Edited at 2017-03-14 03:47 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-14 04:08 pm (UTC)
i respect her feelings and her history, but it doesn't change that many still perceived her as a boy, feminine or not.
Edited at 2017-03-14 04:11 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-14 04:01 pm (UTC)
That was the extent of my comment. I was talking about Chimamanda inserting herself and her opinions into the conversation on trans issues, that's it. I'm not implying that Laverne is above reproach for the shit she said wrong on privilege just because she's a trans woman.
Which is why I said cis ppl should stay in their lane wrt trans issues. Gender privilege isn't an issue exclusive to trans people obviously so I'm not sure why you feel like my comment about staying in your lane has anything to do with that. I didn't say "IA with everything Laverne said and the rest of you should stfu". I didn't refer to Laverne at all.
Edited at 2017-03-14 04:11 pm (UTC)
And that's what matters. Chimamanda def should have opened with "it's not really my place to comment..."
It's also very much the opposite of what they're discussing to "imply that if you vary from the expected norm in terms of dress, hobbies, etc that must be reflected in your gender identity some how."...
What I mean is, I've seen a lot of discussions where people born female talk about being gender queer or trans because they weren't the typical girl/liked more stereotypical masculine things which seems to imply that being a woman requires being feminine. Like, I once had someone argue with me because they thought I should be identifying myself as non-binary. It was odd to say the least
That's definitely how it seems to me too
I think that one of the reasons why there are so many clashes about gender and related topics is because people are coming to these conversations with very different starting points, views, definitions of the same words, and ultimate solutions. Some people think that the solution here is to create infinite new genders to represent every individual person's unique relationship to gender or traits/clothing styles/etc., whereas other people think that the solution here is to abolish gender and just let everyone do whatever they want with no expectations. I'm of the latter viewpoint. The first group seems to think that gender ought to be celebrated and that by creating thousands of new genders we're celebrating our differences, but I don't agree. I don't think that gender ought to be celebrated. I see it as an oppressive hierarchy, whereas I think the first group sees it as an oppressive binary. Sorry if that was a bit of a tangent!
I thought this was profound when I initially read it. I had never thought about it this way, but seeing it articulated it's something that's obviously true for many trans women.
I will say that I don't think it's necessary to enjoy something for it to be a privilege or to benefit from it, but I think this particular issue wrt trans women and male passing privilege is something that I'm not able to speak on. First, I'm cis and second, I haven't quite processed my own thoughts about it.
Gender dysphoria in gender non-conforming people doesn't disappear if they decide to transition. As many find out, it actually increases it.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/194