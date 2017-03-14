Daniel Kaluuya reponds to recent comments from Samuel L. Jackson.
"People say, 'You're too black' then 'You're not black enough'" https://t.co/AZbtdRUELA— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) 14 mars 2017
“Here’s the thing about that critique, though. I’m dark-skinned, bro. When I’m around black people, I’m made to feel ‘other’ because I’m dark-skinned. I’ve had to wrestle with that, with people going, ‘You’re too black.’ Then I come to America, and they say, ‘You’re not black enough.’ I go to Uganda, I can’t speak the language. In India, I’m black. In the black community, I’m dark-skinned. In America, I’m British. Bro!”
[Black people in the UK], "the people who are the reason I'm even about to have a career, had to live in a time where they went looking for housing and signs would say, "NO IRISH. NO DOGS. NO BLACKS." That's reality. Police would round up all these black people, get them in the back of a van, and wrap them in blankets so their bruises wouldn't show when they beat them. That's the history that London has gone through. The Brixton riots, the Tottenham riots, the 2011 riots, because black people were being killed by police. That's what's happening in London. But it's not in the mainstream media. Those stories aren't out there like that. So people get an idea of what they might think the experience is."
"Let me say, I'm not trying to culture-vulture the thing. I empathize. That script spoke to me. I've been to Ugandan weddings, and funerals, and seen that cousin bring a white girl. That's a thing in all communities. I really respect African American people. I just want to tell black stories."
"This is the frustrating thing, bro—in order to prove that I can play this role, I have to open up about the trauma that I've experienced as a black person. I have to show off my struggle so that people accept that I'm black. No matter that every single room I go to I'm usually the darkest person there. You know what I'm saying? I kind of resent that mentality. I'm just an individual. You probably feel that as a writer, too. Just because you're black, you taken and used to represent something. It mirrors what happens in the film.
I resent that I have to prove that I'm black. I don't know what that is. I'm still processing it"
While Bollywood and India has colorism issues, that's not true though. Most Indian actors look Indian, from various parts of India, and yes, most of them are fair
Do you even know anything about Bollywood? Are you Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi? If you are not, then stop making comments like this which make you sound DUMB AF
Mindy Kaling is upper caste. She would not have made it anyway in Bollywood because dark skinned actresses are scowled upon unless you have Nandita Das, Konkona level of talent. And Mindy doesn't. Besides she has no connection to India but for the fact that she has Indian parents. Why the fuck would she go there to try her luck?
And the comment about "Persian descent" is fucking bullshit. You need to learn more about India, Bollywood and issues before making dumbass comments like this. WTF....There are so many social problems Bollywood has but you don't know anything about them. So just say that Bollywood has a colorism problem and leave it at that instead of pretending to be an expert.
And your entire comment about "non-white populations" seem to be a way to exculpate majorly white dominated societies from the racism they propagate. Mess of a comment
He was awesome in Get Out. Plus, he's really cute
I agree with SLJ that 1) the African diaspora experiences racism differently and 2) it's unfair that Black brits get hired because they apparently cost less, but the more I hear, the more resentful I grow of his initial tone-deaf ass argument.
i agree with the african american experience of racism being different though. although i do still think the story is the most important thing so who it was written and directed by is more important.
That's such a good point about the writing and direction; Peele wrote an extraordinarily nuanced script that clearly came from his specific experience as a black dude in the us, so I ultimately think that's the most important aspect.
And you get it from all sides too
it didn't help that I moved from the most lily white smallish town in the North to a majority black middle school in the Deep South.
While at the same time, latino roles are hard to come by and even then those roles are either some sort of house keeping role or cholos so what are POC supposed to do? There's not enough roles out there for us to say "well you know what? I'm not American so I shouldn't audition." Though I do think important historic figure heads should be played by someone born in their country. It adds heart, imo and you won't have to worry about shitty accents.
Idk man it's tough. Kaluuya's response is so great.
