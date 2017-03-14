Daniel Kaluuya reponds to recent comments from Samuel L. Jackson.

This is a great response. I hope to see more of this actor in the future. Reply

I agree! Reply

he is going to be on Black Panther and Widows Reply

I am so amped for Black Panther Reply

He's gonna be in black panther, too??? I'm fucking hyped!!! Reply

He's really eloquent and I enjoyed reading that. If Get Out is any indication of his skills, I really hope he gets picked up for a ton of projects. Reply

He's doing Black Panther and Widows! Reply

His black mirror episode tho Reply

I like what he says here but like most things that aren't my struggle~ (Tho I, too, am black) all I can do is just observe and see both sides. Reply

It's more than just the actor's ability to relate to an experience. It is about representation and the right African Americans should have over their history, culture and narratives. The same goes for each African ethnicity and nationality. Reply

Oh God, it's too early for fuckery to ensue.



Keep it chill, ONTD.





Edited at 2017-03-14 01:46 pm (UTC)

The first few comments are calm, so I'm just going to leave before the dam breaks. Reply

Let me settle in Reply

O can only guess what the SLJ post looked like. I saw the title and the comment count and was like nah, I'm good Reply

Right? I saw the first few pages of that and was like nope not doing it Reply

I should have checked out the minute I saw one poster say that visa requirements should be stricter so that only non-American actors don't get roles in Hollywood...



But I like punishment, I guess. Reply

between this and the tove lo post...



i should go and actually do some work. Reply

This social classification of people goes on in every non-white population and society on earth. Mindy Kaling would not have been hired in Bollywood films if she had tried to break through in that country because of the caste system. Most Bollywood actresses and actors look of Persian descent. Same for Spanish speaking countries. They also adhere to a racial hierarchy based of skin color, hair texture and facial features. Ditto, for America and the UK. That explains why African actors like Mr. Kaluuya can not find work in British cinema. Reply

Most Bollywood actresses and actors look of Persian descen



While Bollywood and India has colorism issues, that's not true though. Most Indian actors look Indian, from various parts of India, and yes, most of them are fair Reply

Can you stop? In the last post on this subject you said some racist ass bullshit. You're not black you have nothing intelligent to say on this subject. STOP Reply

oh so they do have a history of being messy?? their comments about bollywood and india are so so stupid. "persian descent" lmao?? when?? 16th century?? Reply

"Mindy Kaling would not have been hired in Bollywood films if she had tried to break through in that country because of the caste system. Most Bollywood actresses and actors look of Persian descent."



Do you even know anything about Bollywood? Are you Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi? If you are not, then stop making comments like this which make you sound DUMB AF



Mindy Kaling is upper caste. She would not have made it anyway in Bollywood because dark skinned actresses are scowled upon unless you have Nandita Das, Konkona level of talent. And Mindy doesn't. Besides she has no connection to India but for the fact that she has Indian parents. Why the fuck would she go there to try her luck?



And the comment about "Persian descent" is fucking bullshit. You need to learn more about India, Bollywood and issues before making dumbass comments like this. WTF....There are so many social problems Bollywood has but you don't know anything about them. So just say that Bollywood has a colorism problem and leave it at that instead of pretending to be an expert.



And your entire comment about "non-white populations" seem to be a way to exculpate majorly white dominated societies from the racism they propagate. Mess of a comment Reply

Most Bollywood actresses and actors don't look Persian tho...



Edited at 2017-03-14 02:16 pm (UTC)

"Most Bollywood actresses and actors look of Persian descent."



uhhhhhhhhhhh no. Reply

I understand what he was trying to say. Damn, that's tough.



He was awesome in Get Out. Plus, he's really cute Reply

well said. Reply

Aw, daniel :( I'll stan you to the ends of the earth, bb. He's such a great actor, Posh Kenneth is my fav character in Skins. I really relate to what he is saying in terms of being 'othered'. I'm mixed race - 1/2 black and 1/2 european, and sometimes it feels like i'm trying to prove to both communities that i'm enough. I love that he spoke a bit about the racism towards black people in the UK. Other countries seem to think that we are, particularly in London, living in some sort of racial utopia and that's simply not the case. Reply

Nice response. Reply

ok, I love him. Reply

I 100% get what he's talking about wrt being other-ed regardless of the space you're in. I'm the daughter of Jamaican immigrants (but have never actually been there and was never really immersed in that culture) and now go to a pwi. In every space I'm made to feel as though I'm either too black, not black enough, or not Jamaican enough. It blows.

I agree with SLJ that 1) the African diaspora experiences racism differently and 2) it's unfair that Black brits get hired because they apparently cost less, but the more I hear, the more resentful I grow of his initial tone-deaf ass argument. Reply

was it just black brits or all brits are cheaper? because iirc people were throwing around that argument when they cast henry cavill as superman too. i think hollywood assumes british people are cheaper and better educated just because they studied somewhere with royal in the title.



i agree with the african american experience of racism being different though. although i do still think the story is the most important thing so who it was written and directed by is more important. Reply

I was reading something about how it's just cheaper to hire Brits in general Reply

That's a good question that I don't know the answer to, tbh. I'd guess that brits in general are cheaper just because they're not from here, and appealing for the reason you mentioned (idk a lot of us actors that are classically trained, unless they went to school for it).



That's such a good point about the writing and direction; Peele wrote an extraordinarily nuanced script that clearly came from his specific experience as a black dude in the us, so I ultimately think that's the most important aspect. Reply

Another afro-caribbean here and that line abt having to "prove" your blackness is the realest thing ever.



And you get it from all sides too Reply

As a first gen Jamaican-American, I feel this comment on so many levels.



it didn't help that I moved from the most lily white smallish town in the North to a majority black middle school in the Deep South.



Edited at 2017-03-14 02:44 pm (UTC)

britain might be slightly less racist than america but it's still racist. the police recently tasered a black member of THEIR OWN STAFF because they thought he looked like a suspect. Reply

Omg, I remember that. IIRC he was the police's own race relations advisor, and they accused him of being a suspect and tasered him as he was trying to enter his own front gate. So fucked up. Reply

yeah it was fucking insane. he was specifically hired to deal with the race issue the met police have, and they fucking tased him. Reply

"britain might be slightly less racist than america"



It's not. Reply

I can understand where SLJ came from. Being Salvadorian, I can recall a few times Oscar Romero has been depicted on film. Both those times, they were played by actors who aren't Salvadorian and that's a total bummer.



While at the same time, latino roles are hard to come by and even then those roles are either some sort of house keeping role or cholos so what are POC supposed to do? There's not enough roles out there for us to say "well you know what? I'm not American so I shouldn't audition." Though I do think important historic figure heads should be played by someone born in their country. It adds heart, imo and you won't have to worry about shitty accents.





Idk man it's tough. Kaluuya's response is so great. Reply

slj is still right so Reply

