Trump Election Set for HBO Miniseries From 'Game Change' Team

I'm not ready to relive it Reply

Thread

Link

Too soon. Reply

Thread

Link

Wayyy too soon, imo Reply

Thread

Link

I'd prefer this than whatever the fuck Ryan Murphy is gonna do (unless its sort of like the purge) Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully we all will be dead by the time it airs. Reply

Thread

Link

the wound is still too fresh, but i'll watch it anyway tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah,it's too soon. It still hurts too much. Still too raw. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh. if they must do this then they should cast annette bening as elizabeth warren. Reply

Thread

Link

extremely premature. they should at least wait long enough for the inevitable nuclear holocaust. if they do it now, they'll lit have nth to end it with. Reply

Thread

Link

Remind me of the flashback dramatizations on History Channel or smth



.........let's see who gets to be the political irl version of Giorgio A. Tsoukalos tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. This is foul. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for the Trump animatronic at the Hall of Presidents attraction!



Reply

Thread

Link

The fuckkkkkk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That screenshot........ bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too soon, man. Reply

Thread

Link

the fuck.



we're going to literally have next day mini series from events the day of yesterday.



like...at least let the wound heal HBdesperatehO. Reply

Thread

Link

Smdh. I'm too damn sad. Triggering tbh. TOO DAMN SOON.



only if someone like Valdim Black holds me in ha arm and take me real good like there's no tomorrow. Why can't I just chill with someone fine?? Whatisthetruthuniverse.gif Reply

Thread

Link

ia too soon. i'd actually legit watch something like this but in... 10 years maybe. like, enough time passing to do proper introspection. Reply

Thread

Link

These guys really spill the tea in all their books. I was hoping for a book release and not just a miniseries, though - they get so much juicy stuff from their interviews and research.



edit: nevermind, it's not the writers of the Game Change books who are part of this.



Edited at 2017-03-14 07:00 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, hbo. Where did you go wrong Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, at least wait til the 4 years are up.

Turn on CNN or Fox News any day, and you'll see the soap opera all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

too soon. Still living this nightmare. Reply

Thread

Link

OT, but has anyone had this LJ error before?



"Database handle unavailable [user: (my username); bla bla bla: Access denied for user 'LJ@ (some IP address?) [using password: yes]



I was logged in, and then i refreshed page and got that.

I tried logging in again, and it said "login limit exceeded".



Should I change my password, or is this not a password problem? Reply

Thread

Link

game change was the best comedy of 2012 imo Reply

Thread

Link

Lol. Fuck HBO. Reply

Thread

Link

starring Jane Fonda and Jack Nicholson imo Reply

Thread

Link

Come on HBO, America's corpse isn't even cold yet. Reply

Thread

Link