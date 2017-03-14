Glad Trudy found happiness <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Hells bells! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At first I said who but now I realize who.. that's nice Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea they were together. How long have they been a thing? Reply

Thread

Link

like 5 1/2 years! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHATTTT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me neither. This came out of nowhere for me tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you are not alone, this is the first I am hearing about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

7 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I'm the only one who doesn't find her cute/funny. Idgi

But congrats woo Reply

Thread

Link

in every interview i've seen, she's been very much "I'M COOL AND I'M ON BOARD WITH ANYTHING YOU GUYS WANNA DO" which is fine in high school but nagl at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both hot. I approve of this. Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully Dave isn't like Mr. Peanutbutter. Reply

Thread

Link

hahaha omg I love Mr. Peanutbutter, though. When they go and visit Captain Peanutbutter, I just about died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so fucking annoying, I've always wondered which actor they mirrored for that specific role lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i started bojack horseman last week and i am so mad it took me this long to watch it because it's BRILLIANT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu mr peanutbutter is the nicest character on that show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she's too beautiful and talented for him. Reply

Thread

Link

I think they're on the same level tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk I think she's shown genuine comic chops on Community, plus she's so damn pretty, whereas he's just...there. I think he benefits from being the less greasy Franco but he hasn't really made an impact on anything and it doesn't seem like he has the talent to do so imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't think she's majorly talented lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both coventionally good looking C-list celebs in mediocre comedies. Perfect match Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are way more hot women out there than hot men. i think they're a pretty good match attractiveness-wise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both passable comedic actors so I don't see the giant gap in talent.

Looks wise she's cute but I easily confuse her with other actresses.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia i find her v hot and i thought she showed comedic talent on community whereas i've barely noticed him before now



had no idea they were dating but as long as they're happy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know they're not that famous but I'm surprised that you could get married and not have paps know. Reply

Thread

Link

Kerry Washington has been really good at this. Like they dont know that much about her kids and knew like months after that she got married and filed in Idaho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're not Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez. Plus it doesn't say they were married in L.A. They could have been, but it's easier to pull off a celebrity wedding if you aren't in pap central. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are so hot, both seperately and as a couple. Also, it's weird but I think of her as being so much older than him even though they're close in age. Reply

Thread

Link

His sounding like he's in perpetual puberty makes him seem younger. And she got "popular" a bit before him (did he ever really?). So it would seem like she's been around longer and be older when she's not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have zero faith in celeb romances anymore, but they're cute and he is far and away the superior Franco, so congrats and all. I hope they last for at least six seasons and a movie years. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"he is far and away the superior Franco"



is that really an achievement tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, the bar is set incredibly low for the Franco klan, but good for him, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's fucking adorable, they both seem chill and are cute as hell. Even though he's a Franco I can't help but like him and I just love AB. Reply

Thread

Link

congrats to them



I'm dying to see The Disaster Artist after reading some reactions from sxsw Reply

Thread

Link

Same!! The reviews make it sound like it really captures the book & the book made me laugh and cry in equal measure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I've never watched The Room, but now I want to see it as a double feature or something.



Also the fact that James Franco was directing while in character had me screaming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh good, I'm glad they're going back to calling it 'The Disaster Artist' instead of 'The Masterpiece' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no1curr Reply

Thread

Link

Oh okay. I mean I'm so jaded that I feel like marriage doesn't really even matter anymore, but congrats to the happy couple!



edit// Definitely thought this post had to do with Brie Larson. Didn't even know these two were together. I need to go to bed lol.



Edited at 2017-03-14 04:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea they were even a couple until this post lol. Reply

Thread

Link