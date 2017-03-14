Dave Franco and Alison Brie are Married!
Congratulations, Dave Franco and @Alisonbrie! https://t.co/CsF231Qwar— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 14, 2017
The couple's reps confirmed they were married! No further details were provided.
Congrats to them both, they're adorable together!
But congrats woo
Looks wise she's cute but I easily confuse her with other actresses.
had no idea they were dating but as long as they're happy
seasons and a movieyears.
is that really an achievement tho
I'm dying to see The Disaster Artist after reading some reactions from sxsw
Also the fact that James Franco was directing while in character had me screaming.
edit// Definitely thought this post had to do with Brie Larson. Didn't even know these two were together. I need to go to bed lol.
Edited at 2017-03-14 04:27 am (UTC)