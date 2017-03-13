jimin

Terrence Malick's new movie is a disaster

So Terrence Malik's new movie with a huge cast of A-list Oscar nominated actors premiered at SXSW and its pretty much a disaster.

basically most of the critics are saying :

- boring plot, not much dialogue with lots of voiceover making cheesy observations about life
- overly long and complicated for the sake of being complicated
- visually stunning mess with lots of weird camera angles like extremely wide shots of awkward sex scenes
- same old same old modern Malick
- it has a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes

source

do you think of any of these prestige obsessed actors actually read the script?
