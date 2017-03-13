Terrence Malick's new movie is a disaster
So Terrence Malik's new movie with a huge cast of A-list Oscar nominated actors premiered at SXSW and its pretty much a disaster.
Terrence Malick's 'Song to Song' panned as "humiliating wreck of a movie" in early reviews https://t.co/ghuc5IIRd0 pic.twitter.com/juIZwyhNbI— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2017
basically most of the critics are saying :
- boring plot, not much dialogue with lots of voiceover making cheesy observations about life
- overly long and complicated for the sake of being complicated
- visually stunning mess with lots of weird camera angles like extremely wide shots of awkward sex scenes
- same old same old modern Malick
- it has a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes
do you think of any of these prestige obsessed actors actually read the script?
Terry Malick is supposed to be a really good guy, tho. I've never heard anyone say anything bad about him, and that's rare.
No, because he hasn't actually written a script in a decade, lol. Celebs only sign on for his films because he's a big name or they stan Badlands and/or Days of Heaven
I also kind of feel like a different/better cast could have made it better??
but at least julia roberts' Mother's Day wig found some work on roomi gazpacho
and tbh their performances aren't what's getting criticised, i think especially natalie is getting praise from what i've read
he sucks for cutting trevante out tho
Who could not look at that trailer and tell it was trash?
still a bad wig
