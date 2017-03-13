Terrence Malick's new movie is a disaster

Malick doesn't write scripts anymore, he shows up the day of and gives actors pages of interior thoughts or key words they're supposed to act off of, that's why everything since Tree of Life has been so unfocused.



Also OP you misspelled his name in the title. Reply

Thread

Link

gosling looks hot in that still Reply

Thread

Link

before he got all plastic and bloated looking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2011 was peek godsling Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His douchiness just seeps through his pores now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So is that why Mallick had to put in a rare appearance, because he knew the movie was crap and tried to distract from it? Reply

Thread

Link

You don't say..... Reply

Thread

Link

So Song To Song is to SXSW what Billy Lynn's Long Walk Home was to the New York Film Festival a few months ago. I think Billy Lynn is at 44 on RT. Big directors have big flops, they're not immune.



Terry Malick is supposed to be a really good guy, tho. I've never heard anyone say anything bad about him, and that's rare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you think of any of these prestige obsessed actors actually read the scripts?



No, because he hasn't actually written a script in a decade, lol. Celebs only sign on for his films because he's a big name or they stan Badlands and/or Days of Heaven Reply

Thread

Link

I've said this before and I'll say it again, either get your shit together Terrence Malick or go work for Planet Earth. Reply

Thread

Link

i kinda wanna see it, i wanna see how "bad" it is and all that shiet. I was a sucker for Tree of Life tbh.



I also kind of feel like a different/better cast could have made it better?? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol it's hardly an issue of the cast? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasn't expecting a sequel to Lala Land so quickly Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really glad Malick is going back to doing period pieces after this, because I don't think his style works for modern movies AT ALL. Reply

Thread

Link

Now that you mention it, all of his best movies really are period pieces, lol. Even the modern scenes in Tree of Life are the least memorable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the title sounds like smth from a christopher guest movie



but at least julia roberts' Mother's Day wig found some work on roomi gazpacho Reply

Thread

Link

actors don't go to malick for critical acclaim tho



and tbh their performances aren't what's getting criticised, i think especially natalie is getting praise from what i've read



he sucks for cutting trevante out tho Reply

Thread

Link

But Natalie's scenes were the best part of Knight of Cups too and the movie still isn't worth watching, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ik but if she worked with him again then she's clearly cool with it yknoww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What do they go for then? Idk too much about Malick but it seems that he's a great person because whenever I come to a post about him you guys are only saying good things about him which is RARE that that happens lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wouldn't see this film based on that cheap ass wig on Rooney alone. What's this film about though? Reply

Thread

Link

A love triangle set around the Austin music scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From reviews it's about Rooney Mara's character, a songwriter trying to fuck her way to the top through Fassbender's character, a producer, but she falls in love with Ryan Gosling who is another musician. Also at some point Fassbender hooks up with Natalie Portman who plays a white trash waitress. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Umm sign me up tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im into this... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] although if I remember correctly in the non-censored version I don't think Stanwyck falls in love w/anyone. LOL now I kinda want to see it. The plot reminds me of the film Baby Face (1933) starring Barbara Stanwyck, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so basically a would-be-lana del rey music video plot synopsis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfoa that wig is horrible but i feel like its only for that scene cuz she doesnt have it in any of the scenes of the trailer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-03-14 03:50 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

basically.



Who could not look at that trailer and tell it was trash? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does kate keep getting these terrible wigs Reply

Thread

Link

that's rooney sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop



still a bad wig



Edited at 2017-03-14 03:51 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link