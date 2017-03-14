robyn joined the xx to perform “with every heartbeat”

This bitch needs to stop fucking around with all her bullshit collab for funsies EPs and release a fucking album. Body Talk is turning 7 this year. Reply

I forgot she existed. Reply

You sound str8 Reply

bless your heart Reply

embarrassing Reply

"where the fuck is the new album robyn??"Seriously! Reply

Honestly because this Robyn-lite Lorde era isn't doing it for me Reply

she needs to put out an album i'm not here for her collabs tbh



but holy shit did u say MICA LEVI!? Reply

Could Robyn ever do Eurovision? Lol I don't get how that show works tbh. Reply

potentially yeah, but I don't think she would (nor that she should) Reply

Usually pop-stars do it only after they fade away. But Robyn has a cult following and critical acclaim so I don't think she will need ever it. She can always perform at the finale during the time they count the votes, the next time Sweden wins (which will happen in 2-5 years anyway) Reply

okay but I don't feel like these people were excited enough... if Robyn came on stage at a concert I was attending, I would absolutely die



Body Talk is one my desert island albums for sure



Edited at 2017-03-14 03:05 am (UTC)

i just put body talk on my desert island list today! it's so hard to get down to 5...i can't really defend any of these.



robyn - body talk

queen - night at the opera

goldfrapp - felt mountain

scissor sisters - night work

tubeway army - replicas Reply

night work is SO fucking good! Reply

omg felt mountain



robyn wishes she could make something so timeless Reply

This sounds amazing, thanks OP! Reply

I love this song 💔



Can't believe this song is a decade old. How time flies. Reply

holy fuck how is 2006 a decade ago??? Reply

I think Jehnny from Savages was there too. Reply

Yeah, she's bffs with them. Honestly a style icon and a sweetheart based on her Beats 1 show Reply

One of my favorite Robyn songs <3 Reply

I love this song.



Seriously though, where is the new album? This is longest break she's taken. Reply

I love Robyn and I love that song sfm. Reply

where the fuck is the new album robyn??



Edited at 2017-03-14 03:30 am (UTC)

Good for the tagged British celebs (?) having an actual celeb I guess lol Reply

Can I just use this post to talk about how much I love The xx's new album? Because I do. Especially Lips, Say Something Loving, Replica and I Dare You. Reply

I was so wary at first but they managed to pull through and make another great album. I still prefer the first 2 though. Reply

I actually much prefer I See You to Coexist. They tried so hard to remake xx that there was nothing unique on Coexist. There are a few good songs (Chained, Fiction, Missing), but overall I was pretty underwhelmed. xx remains flawless, but I'm really glad they went in another direction for I See You. Reply

I strongly disagree. I know a lot of people were disappointed with Coexist but I really liked the cohesiveness of the album and I felt it was just enough of a departure from the first album. Reply

I loooooove it. I know a lot of fans who were mad they dated to express an emotion other than sadness. It's way better than Coexist.

And Jamie's influence on the sound is a nice thing, I love them, but a lot of people can whisper moody vocals and play guitar/bass in a very basic way, his production always was the heart of their sound Reply

Yes I love Romy's and Oliver's voices but Jamie's production makes a lot of their songs, and definitely elevated this album. Coexist missed the stronger, more upbeat songs like A Violent Noise and Dangerous that could have broken up a lot of the sameness. Reply

I dare you is what I needed from them <3



Prefer this album to Coexist Reply

So Night+Day is a festival curated by the xx where they perform every night? Reply

Cat Power. Haven't heard from her in a while Reply

wow read this post twice thinking it was about Rihanna Reply

Cool Reply

MTE!!! Reply

I love Robyn sfm like one of my biggest regrets is not seeing her Body Talk Tour when I had the chance. I love the xx too so I would have lost my shit if I was there lol I think I would have cried. I need a new full album from Robyn in my life, like Monument is the only collab I've liked from her since Body Talk Reply

She puts on a great show! Reply

this song fucks me up everytime!! Reply

omg I love this. I miss Robyn`s music. I still like her self titled better than body talk tho. Reply

I remember reading her interview where she talked about thinking she doesn't has IT in her after Body Talk, that's why she started doing collabs.

And the first two collab EP's are great and have a lot of poppy bops, I haven't checked the last one because I disliked the lead single.

Live the queen of Sweden alone, sistens, considering she also gave us Hang Me Out To Dry that was one of last years SOTY's for me personally Reply

that's just great. let me link her to ikea's job page Reply

i honestly dont even need Body Talk again - just something like Do it Again mini album Reply

Body Talk volumes 1 thru 3 (i'm not here for that "best of body talk" that cuts a few songs off) are better than most of these garbage pop singers are putting out today. Reply

Sis has given us some GOOD ass EP's tho. Reply

But what does her hair look like now? I need to know. Reply

