robyn joined the xx to perform “with every heartbeat”



- saturday, march 11, pop icon robyn joined the xx during the night + day festival party when she came on stage to perform her 2005 single "with every heartbeat"
- the xx currently half-way through a seven night residency at london's o2 academy brixton with sampha, cat power, kelela, and mica levi as supporting acts

where the fuck is the new album robyn??

