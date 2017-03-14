robyn joined the xx to perform “with every heartbeat”
- saturday, march 11, pop icon robyn joined the xx during the night + day festival party when she came on stage to perform her 2005 single "with every heartbeat"
- the xx currently half-way through a seven night residency at london's o2 academy brixton with sampha, cat power, kelela, and mica levi as supporting acts
source
where the fuck is the new album robyn??
Seriously!
but holy shit did u say MICA LEVI!?
Body Talk is one my desert island albums for sure
Edited at 2017-03-14 03:05 am (UTC)
robyn - body talk
queen - night at the opera
goldfrapp - felt mountain
scissor sisters - night work
tubeway army - replicas
robyn wishes she could make something so timeless
Can't believe this song is a decade old. How time flies.
Seriously though, where is the new album? This is longest break she's taken.
this
Edited at 2017-03-14 03:30 am (UTC)
And Jamie's influence on the sound is a nice thing, I love them, but a lot of people can whisper moody vocals and play guitar/bass in a very basic way, his production always was the heart of their sound
Prefer this album to Coexist
MTE!!!
And the first two collab EP's are great and have a lot of poppy bops, I haven't checked the last one because I disliked the lead single.
Live the queen of Sweden alone, sistens, considering she also gave us Hang Me Out To Dry that was one of last years SOTY's for me personally