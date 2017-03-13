Photos from the set of Michael Jackson biopic
Michael Jackson impersonator Navi joins masked child actors in new biopic Searching For Neverland https://t.co/gZYiZx7WCs pic.twitter.com/UjasIBTfza— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 10, 2017
Searching for Neverland stars impersonator Navi, a Trinidadian who had surgery on his nose, chin and cheekbones to resemble Michael. The film, based on a book by Jackson's bodyguards, is set during the last 3 yrs of his life and will air on Lifetime. Suzanne de Passe, who worked on the 1992 Jacksons biopic and worked at Motown/guided J5 during their Motown years, is a co-producer.
source
like girl if you don't know what was for...
his fans are as monstrous as he was
specially since his house was a theme park, that's how he lured his victims in. The sick bastard planned every little detail
Edited at 2017-03-14 02:51 am (UTC)
Navi, look at your life, look at your choices!
Stop idolizing paedophiles
Wait, am I reading this correct? Like, for the movie??? Like, for real?
His full time job is being an MJ impersonator.
All the surgeries were done before the movie and not for the movie.