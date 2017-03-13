Photos from the set of Michael Jackson biopic

has enough time passed for everyone to acknowledge that he was a rapist again? those years after his evil ass died were intolerable. Reply

I hated how most people just ignore that. I know he was found innocent but something definitely was going on. Reply

mte and a ton of them don't even ignore it, they outright call the victims liars and say the fbi set poor michael up. smdh Reply

Wasn't he found to have the equivalent of child porn in his house? They were ~artistic photos or whatever but...come on. There were also pictures of naked adults with children's faces superimposed on them. Even if you believe all the shit about how he just innocently shared his bed with kids or whatever and you think the victims are just in it for the money like....coME ON. Reply

You're not found innocent. Just not proven guilty. Reply

mte, his enablers make me sick Reply

Adult baby!!!!11! Reply

I feel like when it comes to celebrities people admire and love they will ignore anything Reply

i remember watching some video touring his house and he had like electronic locking doors on his bedroom, cameras outside the bedroom door and inside his closet was a secret path to a new room.





like girl if you don't know what was for... Reply

hdu! he didn't have a childhood! Reply

ADULT BABBY Reply

was it with that British megafan or w/e? that creeped me tf out Reply

and all those books filled with naked kids were ~gifts from fans!!~



his fans are as monstrous as he was Reply

mte Reply

Everyone criticized him for it but putting masks on your kids in public until they were old enough was actually a pretty smart move. Reply

i'd rather them not have masks than be held out the window of a multi-story building Reply

lmaooo his rapist ass knew what he and his kin did with images of kids' faces. he just didn't want to give them a free show. Reply

MTE

specially since his house was a theme park, that's how he lured his victims in. The sick bastard planned every little detail



Edited at 2017-03-14 02:51 am (UTC) Reply

this Reply

I mean paparazzi shouldn't be taking pics of any celeb kids, in general, but idk I always found this strange. MJ was I'm general weird af. Reply

This is like the one thing I think he did right. Especially seeing Paris now and how hard the media frenzy is going on her. Imagine it at the height of his fame? Reply

lol I bought Bad and don't feel bad because his molester ass is dead and the money ain't going to him Reply

nhft pedos glorification already. not this year satan Reply

This dude had plastic surgery done for a Lifetime role? Surely prosthetics would be cheaper with the salary they gave you, no? Reply

idk him but i assume he had it done long before this Reply

ah it's still a little weird but at least it's not for this low budget Lifetime movie. Reply

no, he already had it. he's a professional mj impersonator. Reply

he is an mj impersonator. so everything he did was before being in this movie. Reply

is there a requirement to release at least 1 mj film a year Reply

this will be a mess. ill watch it Reply

How does Paris feel about this? Reply

Her RS interview was incredibly sad, my heart goes out to her. Reply

Not to mention exploitative tbh Reply

She hasn't screamed about it on Twitter yet so I think positive? lol Reply

My heart breaks for his kids. He had no business bringing children into his mess of a life to begin with. Reply

"Searching for Neverland stars impersonator Navi, a Trinidadian who had surgery on his nose, chin and cheekbones to resemble Michael."



Navi, look at your life, look at your choices! Reply

Assuming this story will not be negative? I will watch because I always want to hear the bodyguard tales, no matter who it is.



Reply

His bodyguards loved him so yeah it'll probably be about what a swell guy he was and how mean everyone is to him. Reply

what's next? Nicki's brother getting a biopic too?

Stop idolizing paedophiles Reply

oops I though it be realistic. uninterested now. Reply

Searching for Neverland stars impersonator Navi, a Trinidadian who had surgery on his nose, chin and cheekbones to resemble Michael.



Wait, am I reading this correct? Like, for the movie??? Like, for real? Reply

Not for the movie.



His full time job is being an MJ impersonator.



All the surgeries were done before the movie and not for the movie. Reply

