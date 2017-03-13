senait

Photos from the set of Michael Jackson biopic




Searching for Neverland stars impersonator Navi, a Trinidadian who had surgery on his nose, chin and cheekbones to resemble Michael. The film, based on a book by Jackson's bodyguards, is set during the last 3 yrs of his life and will air on Lifetime. Suzanne de Passe, who worked on the 1992 Jacksons biopic and worked at Motown/guided J5 during their Motown years, is a co-producer.

