Tyra Banks Wants Rita Ora FIRED From ‘America’s Next Top Model’ After Ratings Drop

That gif is going to haunt my nightmares.

Fire ha!

the ratings dwindled because they eliminated HRH BINTA instead of giving her her rightful crown. and also no overseas locale for the final weeks? bye. tatiana and rita were the final poxes on a bad season.

the sliding rating could be partially Rita’s fault, as she was “sometimes unprepared"



Well that's not very bosslike, Rita.

it's not on Brand, either



well mb it is, for her at least

lol true

I should've drank every time they said boss or brand.

how very trump-esque (lmao not meant maliciously just can't help remembering all his arnie digs)



i feel bad now i am wine tipsy and donut want to ever compare anyone i like to 45 and i like tyra!!! I RECANT I RECANT



Edited at 2017-03-14 01:28 am (UTC) Reply

lmao did she really say this?

noo

no way

just cancel the show already... ratings dropped bc no one cares anymore.

mte

No pls I can't say goodbye to ANTM

Same

Same

Me too!

Move it to logo and cast all men.

I see you!

rita will be too busy saving pop music this year anyway

Ashely Graham should have been the host tbh she did more and had more personality in the episodes where she was on set/in the house than Rita did over the entire season

I would have loved this, she was one of my favorite parts this season. She seemed so fun and to really enjoy being around the girls.

Mte. Or anyone who has had any kind of success modelling tbh

Ashley was good when interacting with the girls but she wasn't great on the judging panel. She seemed to play really obvious favorites and (especially at the end) she seemed to just like everything.

The orange guy should've been the host. Him cutting down Courtney was the best thing of the season. That and him going at Law at the end

lol @ the orange guy (drew)



And I agree, he was obviously living for Courtney @ first but once he saw how unbearable she was to work with, he was done. His dig @ Law was amazing too.



Reply

anytime i've seen her on video i've absolutely loved her so co-signed

It blows my mind people actually want Ashley as a host, not only she played obvious favorites, homegirl is a black whole of charisma. Not to mention the several moments when she comes across as a bitch (and not a fun one).

she has no business hosting a modeling competition

My favorite part of this season was when Rita showed them "a day in her life" and had the girls hounded by paparazzi. A day in your life, Rita. Sure.

I feel like that challenge solidified that Rita calls them herself.

Lol she gave production their phone numbers

I thought it was particularly sad when she listed other celebs the brands had worked with before and at the end there was always 'and me'. She tried so hard to make us believe she's a star lol

This was one of the few seasons I watched all the way through, in general I enjoyed it but you can tell they took a dip in budget and Rita wasn't that great of a host. All of her ~Rita Alerts~ made me cringe

I think they filmed them in like two batches. She was almost always wearing the same thing.

maybe not have such shitty photoshoots

