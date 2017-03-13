all mine

Tyra Banks Wants Rita Ora FIRED From ‘America’s Next Top Model’ After Ratings Drop

-When the show tried to reboot last season with a new host, new judges, and a whole different vibe…the ratings took quite a dip. Now, Tyra reportedly wants new host Rita Ora to leave the show.

-“There was hope that Rita would revive ANTM’s ratings” for the 23rd season, “but after a promising start, the numbers dwindled.”

-And when Tyra, who remains as the executive producer, found out about the reason behind the sliding rating could be partially Rita’s fault, as she was “sometimes unprepared,” said an insider, Tyra “was furious.”

source= http://castmag.com/2017/03/tyra-banks-wants-rita-ora-fired-americas-next-top-model-ratings-drop/
