Celebs are outraged by Trumpcare plan leaving 24 million without insurance.

Another day in Trump's America



-grabs wine bottle-

i don't drink but every damn day is making me think that maybe i should. nothing good has come out of this shitpile Reply

I hate alcohol and I hate being drunk but I hate being sober in America more Reply

I gave up drinking like five years ago and now I'm starting to wonder why. Reply

Same, I can't drink bc of my meds (that I'm def gonna lose now lol) but it sucks to be sober in this country. Reply

Honestly, not drinking is my sanity at this point. Reply

I don't even know what to say Reply

Here let me help you out.



Fuck trump. Reply

ty for your help Reply

fuck paul ryan, tom price, mconnell, and the rest of the gutless senate and house. trump is just here for the ride on this one, he doesn't know or care about health care. Reply

At this rate, he'll never be impeached. Even if he's found guilty of everything Russia related, the GOP won't do shit. Reply

That's my thought as well. Reply

Democrats need to win back the majority in 2018 or we're fucked. Bigly. Reply

the investigation won't find shit, since it'll be conducted by a gop congress Reply

I don't understand how Howard Dean's run in 2004 was nullified because he basically yelled too spontaneously but Trump is flirting with treason re: this Russia shit and nobody gives a fuck Reply

Seriously. He's continually called on his bullshit and yet nobody blinks an eye. At this point they could find out he kicks puppies for fun and people would still find a reason to like him. Reply

there are grounds for impeachment over his soon-to-be-proved false espionage accusations against obama. surely, democrats are not going to let this slide by. Reply

Seriously. What else is it going to take? The only thing I can think of is if he has a total mental breakdown during some press event and even the Republicans can't excuse it. But otherwise idk what else can happen. They just keep letting it happen. Reply

Agreed. They will find a plethora of impeachable shit but he won't even be phased. Reply

I feel the same way. Reply

Why would they though? That kind of turmoil would kill their chances of election in 2018 and 2020. They're self interested scum and want his base to vote for them Reply

Only way to get rid of him for his treason is for the intelligence communities and the media to keep it up with the leaks. Just like with Nixon, who was more popular at the time of Watergate than Donny is now. I spend way too long every day reading, reading, reading all the dirt that's coming out and putting the pieces together of all this mess. Surprisingly, /r/politics has been pretty good for coverage and analysis, and not-as-surprisingly, so has Rachel Maddow. There's a lot of good Twitters to follow as well. Reply

Y'all putting way too many eggs in this Russian basket. Republicans are going to get 8 years if Dems keep this up Reply

Yeah, that's not something I can joke about. Reply

I love how they says a percentage of people losing healthcare are doing it "willingly" because they are getting rid of the mandate that says you have to buy a plan or pay the fine. This doesn't solve any problems of getting people free and low-cost regular healthcare visits. All it does it make that person go "ok well, I can avoid the fine this year. I'll just get healthcare next year when I have more money" but. that. day. never. comes Reply

Yeah, let's see how voluntarily giving up healthcare works for the poor when they or their children get a terrible and expensive diagnosis. It's actually amazing how the GOP has convinced people to act 100% opposite to their interests. Reply

the antithesis of "pro-life".....how anyone with a fucking heart could support this is digusting. Reply

I love how these people are *super* religious and are okay with stripping away healthcare from millions of people. Reply

the amount of cognitive dissonance that one must go through daily to support these monsters and their shitty ideologies......holy shit! Reply

They make me so angry I want to cry. They are without a shred of sympathy and have no hearts. Yet they are 'Christians'. I hope that hell they believe in exists and they all go there. Reply

Religion is more often than not just a shield to hide one's bigotry and hatred. Reply

and they're so gleeful and blatant about it too– you tell them 24 million people will lose their health care coverage and many will die, and they don't even miss a beat in automatically replying that they "shouldn't have to" pay for other people. the humanity of others doesn't even enter their mind for a damn second because they've got their talking points and ~small government principles~ at the ready. they care more about government size and pissing off "libtards" than people's lives and it's fucking sick. Reply

MTE Reply

It's not talked about enough that Paul Ryan/the GOP's views on health care are deeply rooted in the notion that poor people just have to work harder and universal health care is seen as something that discourages it to these evil assholes. They think if you help poor people it will make them lazy. Nothing about the GOP is pro-life. They're just pro-poverty. Reply

I still can't come to grips with how many idiots believe(d) that he gave a shit about poor people. Reply

people keep tweeting about regretful trump voters and i don't feel bad for them and i don't want to fucking hear it. he said what he'd do and he's doing it and they only care bc it affects them Reply

I haven't come across one yet. I really haven't. Most of them are either still supporting him or just not saying anything anymore. I'm hoping the people not saying anything are the regretful ones but I'm not sure. Reply

I don't believe any of them regret voting for him. They are complicit. Reply

the only thing you can feel is schadenfreude. the only upside is we'll be able to rub their noses in it like a dog that shit on the carpet. Reply

All these dumb ass poor white ppl who voted for him are as stupid as fuck. HE 👏🏼DOES 👏🏼NOT 👏🏼CARE 👏🏼ABOUT 👏🏼YOU. Now they are crying bc they didn't know that the ACA is Obamacare. You voted for him because you were scared Raj from India was going to take away your job. Fuck off! Reply

Those idiotic white people were desperate and high on meth and saw his rhetoric as a beacon of white hope. This is what they get for putting their own white self interests ahead of everything else. The gag is on them. Reply

He was gonna hand out jobs like candy tho. Reply

Nah the people who voted for him hate poor people too - even if they are poor they were (and likely still are) deluded into thinking that they were the exception and it was everyone else who were lazy welfare queens Reply

paul ryan is a piece of shit. Reply

at this point i'm amazed at the optimism of anyone who doesn't expect things to get worse and worse until we all die in a nuclear winter tbh Reply

why do they give money back to millionaires?? who asked for that other than the tiny vote % that is millionaires



i thought they cared about the debt above all else. Reply

I love how a bunch of those white idiots thought he wasn't serious about health care reform, and now they're getting all shook about it. Reply

This first time voter who is like in her 50s regrets voting for him....like sis! Are you serious? Reply

Why the fuck is it your first time voting and you're in your fifties? Reply

How is that even possible? Were they an immigrant that became a naturalized citizen or are they a natural born citizen? SO MANY QUESTIONS. Reply

Are you guys tired of winning!? Too much winning! So much freedom!!!!!



Seriously fuck Republicans, fuck their voters, fuck the people who didn't vote. Reply

I've posted this already but it's so appropriate. Reply

When did you post it? I DON'T REMEMBER JAKE TAPPER! Reply

There goes my medication. And my mental health ((((((((((((((((((((: Reply

I don't even really know you, aside from seeing you on here, and I'm sorry :/



Edited at 2017-03-14 01:22 am (UTC)

Fucking terrible. I am sorry.



Mental health treatment is so important. I am a clincal social worker and work with low income families, who are only able to get our services through Medi-cal. Now many of them will lose it because of this fucker 😡😡😡 Reply

