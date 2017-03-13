Celebs are outraged by Trumpcare plan leaving 24 million without insurance.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates 24 mil will lose their healthcare under the GOP plan. But good news: Millionaires get tax breaks!!— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2017
More steaming piles... 24 million people stand to lose insurance under GOP Obamacare "replacement" https://t.co/H2U6L6rkHe via @HuffPostPol— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 13, 2017
Hey, @realDonaldTrump! Do you remember making these promises to the American people? pic.twitter.com/GwCeqaMmwR— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 13, 2017
This is all to give billionaires a tax break. #Trumpcare https://t.co/hxvgVTEhkF— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 13, 2017
Getting ready to spin those CBO numbers like... pic.twitter.com/5FCN9dmlN5— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 13, 2017
Kushner & @IvankaTrump are making $400 million off shady DT deal w China. And 24 million working Americans are losing healthcare. Angry yet? https://t.co/yjgZ916smz— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 13, 2017
"24 million of you will suffer, go broke, and die early. But...BUT! Listen to this: rich people will get EVEN! MORE! MONEY! 👍🏻" -@GOP— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 13, 2017
Twenty. Four. Million. People.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 13, 2017
Twenty. Four. Million. Humans.
Go fuck yourselves, @gop.
-grabs wine bottle-
Fuck trump.
i thought they cared about the debt above all else.
Seriously fuck Republicans, fuck their voters, fuck the people who didn't vote.
Mental health treatment is so important. I am a clincal social worker and work with low income families, who are only able to get our services through Medi-cal. Now many of them will lose it because of this fucker 😡😡😡