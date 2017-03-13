The Bachelor- Who will Nick pick to be his fiancée for the next 4 months?

i can't with nick's mom Reply

there's no way he's ending up with either of them! Reply

guys im so pumped. i have a snow day tomorrow so i can drink so much wine tonight Reply

same! i don't have wine though, just beer :( Reply

still yummy! Reply

i wish i did =(



I do abs/squats while watching and currently drinking wine too. Reply

Yaaaaaaaaas get it!!



I'm jealous, we're prob only getting a sprinkle of snow. Reply

same here, my project manager told us to stay home. then the MTA announced no above ground train service after 4 AM tomorrow anyway so i wouldnt have been able to come into work anyway lol.



i should go see if i have some alcohol.. maybe i'll make boozy hot chocolate to get me thru this 3 hour finale* not premier oop lol



Edited at 2017-03-14 12:14 am (UTC)

saaaaame Reply

wtf does that mean? I have snow days like 8 months each year... Where the fuck is my wine? Have I been cheated?! Reply

Lmao at raven saying nicks sister won't like Vanessa Reply

Nick's dad saying this has been 'excruciating" is so accurate. Reply

i really like raven



vanessa is suuuuuch a bitch compared to her Reply

i didn't care about her at first but i've come to really like her



she's just so sweet and down-to-earth Reply

I feel bad that they made such a big deal out of her orgasm stuff Reply

yeah i feel bad for her now lol, i was probably too mean about her in previous comments. she does seem sweet. nick is going to break her heart Reply

Out of the two I would absolutely prefer to hang out with Raven. Vanessa is kind of too intense. Reply

absolutely. when raven was like "you won't like her" she was telling the TRUTH Reply

Vanessa is so rude and her family was so obsessed with her....she really, really annoys me.



I definitely prefer Raven and she's really grown on me. Reply

so bummed i don't have a tv this week so i'm stuck watching a stream Reply

Why is Raven so orange??



Also hi guys I'm actually here watching this time lmao Reply

It's always so distracting her foundation is so cakey Reply

I can't get past her lashes Reply

Scarjo has the exact same haircut as Nicks mom. Reply

and katy perry Reply

redefining femininity! Reply

Feminist queens!!!! Reply

And my aunt Reply

i'm a flop, I forgot to do the fantasy league and it was my last chance :( lol Reply

same. i think i remembered to do it maybe 3 times. Reply

Their accents are so weird. Did Nick get training to get rid of his accent? Reply

I love Vanessa but she's way too good for Nick Reply

I'm here! Why is Nick's dad cross eyed in his confessionals?



And Nick's mom is delusional if she thinks Nick had a hard time deciding to do the show again. Reply

This is amazing. Reply

has the finale always been 3 hours? Reply

