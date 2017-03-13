The Bachelor- Who will Nick pick to be his fiancée for the next 4 months?



We've finally reached the end our our journey, and hopefully the beginning of the end of Nick's "fame."


ONTD Bachelor Fantasy League Standings:

1) Katibutlerr13 860
2) itstenni 830
2) Perdley 830

Group p/w ontd

source
